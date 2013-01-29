Spreadtrum Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Call

Tuesday, February 26, 2013, at 7am (US Eastern Standard Time) / 8pm (Hong Kong) / 1pm (Barcelona)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Spreadtrum Communications, Inc. SPRD, a leading fabless semiconductor provider in China with advanced technology in 2G, 3G and 4G wireless communications standards, today announced that it will release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2012 before the US market open on Tuesday, February 26, 2013. The earnings release and accompanying financial results presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.spreadtrum.com.

Following the earnings announcement, the Company's senior management will host a conference call at 7:00 am (Eastern) / 4:00 am (Pacific) on Tuesday, February 26, 2013, which is 8:00 pm (Hong Kong) and 1pm (Barcelona) on the same day, to discuss the financial results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed by dialing:



Toll United States/International +1 718 354 1231 Singapore + 65 672 39381 Hong Kong +852 2475 0994 United Kingdom +44 20 3059 8139 Participant Passcode "SPRD" or "Spreadtrum"

A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call until March 6, 2013 at (US Toll / International) +1 646 254 3697, passcode: 93905688.

A live webcast of the conference call and replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Spreadtrum Communications, Inc. SPRD is a fabless semiconductor company that develops mobile chipset platforms for smartphones, feature phones and other consumer electronics products, supporting 2G, 3G and 4G wireless communications standards. Spreadtrum's solutions combine its highly integrated, power-efficient chipsets with customizable software and reference designs in a complete turnkey platform, enabling customers to achieve faster design cycles with a lower development cost. Spreadtrum's customers include global and China-based manufacturers developing mobile products for consumers in China and emerging markets around the world. For more information, visit www.spreadtrum.com.

