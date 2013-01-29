Trina Solar to Supply 30MW to Gestamp Solar for Two Projects in South Africa

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Limited (TSL), a global leader in photovoltaic modules, solutions and services, announced today that it will supply 30MW of photovoltaic modules to Gestamp Solar, one of the world's leading companies in the development and management of photovoltaic parks, for two projects in South Africa.

Large-scale solar systems will be installed in South Africa's Northern Cape Province, in the towns of Prieska and De Aar, with the capacity to generate 20MW and 10MW respectively. According to terms of the agreement, deliveries will be made in the third quarter of 2013.

Jorge Barredo, CEO of Gestamp Solar said: "Trina Solar panels offer excellent efficiency and performance, and the company provides a wide range of solutions and services. Gestamp Solar has been working on the development of projects with Trina Solar since the early days of the European photovoltaic industry because, as well as the excellent quality of their products, they have always been reliable suppliers."

Trina Solar's multicrystalline PC05 series modules were chosen because of their 15 percent efficiency, ability to generate up to 245W, and high performance under low light conditions. Furthermore, this Trina Solar module – the company's most popular – is able to bear snow loads of up to 5,400Pa and wind loads of up to 2,400Pa. All of Trina Solar's panels come with a 10 year workmanship warranty and a 25 year linear power output warranty.

Mr. Jifan Gao, Chairman and CEO of Trina Solar said: "This new collaboration with Gestamp Solar is very important to us. It is a milestone for the company, as it is our first major project in South Africa and will enable us to strengthen our presence in this market, where the solar sector is booming. The responsible way in which we handle our business and our balance sheet makes us a stable and reliable partner for these kinds of large-scale projects, and we are delighted to be continuing to work with Gestamp Solar."

About Trina Solar Limited

Trina Solar Limited TSL is a global leader in photovoltaic modules, solutions and services. Founded in 1997 as a PV system integrator, Trina Solar today drives smart energy together with installers, distributors, utilities and developers worldwide. The company's industry-shaping position is based on innovation excellence, superior product quality, vertically integrated capabilities and environmental stewardship. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

About Gestamp Solar

Gestamp Solar is part of a European multinational, which is a leader in steel services, automotive components, and renewable clean energy. The Gestamp Corporation guarantees absolute financial solvency and quality in its production processes, so that it is able to carry out big solar energy projects throughout the world. Since its foundation in 1958, the Gestamp Corporation has grown to become a global company and a market leader thanks to its vision of constantly applying good practices. For more information, please visit www.gestampsolar.com.

