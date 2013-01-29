UTC Aerospace Systems Showcases Complete Range of Safety, Situational Awareness, Precision Guidance and Passenger Comfort Products at Aero India

Unmanned aerial systems make their India debut

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- With key positions on nearly every aircraft flying today, UTC Aerospace Systems will exhibit a range of products, in hall B, booth 4.8 at Aero India in Bengaluru, February 6 –10, 2013. Products on display will span military and civil markets and offer critical benefits such as enhanced safety, improved comfort, increased precision and extended situational awareness. UTC Aerospace Systems is a unit of United Technologies Corp. UTX

Two new unmanned aerial systems (UAS) will make their Indian debut at the show. The Vireo™ and Optio™ UAS are applicable to a wide variety of markets and offer low-cost, effective and flexible surveillance from a variety of sensors including electro optical and infra-red. These systems deliver actionable data to law enforcement, government agencies, agriculture producers and first responders. Further UTC Aerospace Systems UAS technology can be found in hall A on the TATA booth1.2A, providing a solution for India's UAS multi-intelligence collection requirement.

Also on display on the UTC Aerospace systems booth in hall B will be:

the DB-110 real-time, digital, tactical reconnaissance solution that provides long-range, dual-band EO/IR imaging sensor and fixed and mobile intelligence exploitation systems. The day/night sensor is suitable for use on fast-jets, large UAVs and business jets. Multiple countries worldwide have already selected the DB-110 for their operations.

the Intelligence Exploitation System (IES), in wide use with both NATO and other countries. As the core ground station, the IES ingests data from multiple sensors, (including the DB-110 sensor), disseminating the resultant fused intelligence rapidly to relevant personnel.

the TERPROM® digital terrain system, a software-based system that successfully blends and interprets the inputs of a diverse array of sensors to provide the aircraft pilot and crew with full situational awareness, enabling them to fly far more safely and effectively - even in areas where GPS is not available. It is in use with 14 nations worldwide, on over 5,000 aircraft.

a range of micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based inertial measurement units (IMU) and integrated inertial navigation/GPS systems. These extremely small, rugged and lightweight units deliver proven, consistent, precision guidance with low manufacturing costs and swift production start-up times, to a wide variety of weapons and platforms - including smaller munitions.

the SK3000 civilian passenger seat - the newest in the UTC Aerospace Systems' range of helicopter seats. It has been certified up to 30g's, has energy attenuating capabilities, lightweight construction and a durable design. The SK3000 seat is applicable to multiple commercial helicopter configurations, can be easily installed on a bulkhead or in fore or aft-facing wall mount configurations, and offers its occupants a 12 degree seat back angle for enhanced comfort.

a miniature version of the WINSLOW ultra-lightweight life raft offering superior strength and performance in an emergency and flexible packaging to meet airframe requirements. It is designed for business jets and helicopters. WINSLOW life rafts are the preferred choice of major corporate aircraft manufacturers and have been rated #1 in many respected independent evaluations for more than a decade.

Technical staff will be available throughout the show to discuss all products on display on the UTC Aerospace Systems booth.

UTC Aerospace Systems, was formed in July 2012 by combining two industry leaders - Hamilton Sundstrand and Goodrich.

UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries. UTC Aerospace Systems supports a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities.

United Technologies Corp., based in Hartford, Connecticut, is a diversified company providing high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries.

