Tempur-Pedic Makes Donation To Pancreatic Cancer Action Network® At 2013 Las Vegas Market

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur-Pedic International Inc. TPX, a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of premium mattresses and pillows worldwide, made a special donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at the 2013 Las Vegas Market on behalf of the first 250 show attendees who participated in a Tempur-Pedic® Rest Test of its expanded line of luxurious new mattress products, displayed in showroom C-1512.

Attendees were invited to take a Rest Test and try the company's newest product innovations. On behalf of Rest Test participants, Tempur-Pedic made an additional donation of $12,500 to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in a check ceremony as part of its 2012 total donation of $200,000.

Tempur-Pedic has a long history of supporting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its comprehensive approach to fighting pancreatic cancer through research, providing vital patient support, community outreach and advocacy for a cure. To date, the company has raised more than $1.25 million, in part to help fund four research grants.

"Through our ongoing Tempur-Pedic Hugs Back campaign, we've enjoyed the privilege of working with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network for many years. In 2013, we remain dedicated to supporting the network and plan to continue bolstering it in any way possible by working with our retailers and our organization, starting with this donation at the Las Vegas Market trade show," said Rick Anderson, president of Tempur-Pedic North America.

"Tempur-Pedic has had a tremendous impact on our organization and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support and dedication to this cause," added Julie Fleshman, president and CEO, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Making a Difference in Battling Pancreatic Cancer

On Jan. 2, President Obama signed into law the Recalcitrant Cancer Research Act, formerly the Pancreatic Cancer Research and Education Act. The landmark legislation requires the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to examine its current research efforts on cancers with very low survival rates and work to develop early detection methods and better treatment options to help improve outcomes for those diagnosed with the most deadly forms of cancer, including pancreatic and lung cancer.

This year alone, pancreatic cancer will claim more than 37,000 lives. At 6 percent, the disease has the lowest five-year survival rate of any major cancer, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Passing of the legislation was a major victory in the fight against the disease made possible in part by the tireless efforts of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, its network of thousands of volunteers and advocates around the country, along with corporate donors such as Tempur-Pedic.

For more information on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, please visit www.pancan.org. For more information on Tempur-Pedic and its products, or to find an authorized retailer near you, visit tempurpedic.com.

About Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic International Inc. TPX manufactures and distributes mattresses and pillows made from its proprietary TEMPUR® pressure-relieving material. It is the worldwide leader in premium and specialty sleep. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing advanced sleep surfaces that help improve the quality of life for people around the world. The Company's products are currently sold in over 80 countries under the TEMPUR® and Tempur-Pedic® brand names. World headquarters for Tempur-Pedic International is in Lexington, Ky. For more information, visit tempurpedic.com or call 800-805-3635.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is the national organization creating hope in a comprehensive way through research, patient support, community outreach and advocacy for a cure. The organization is leading the way to increase the survival rate for people diagnosed with this devastating disease through a bold initiative — The Vision of Progress: Double the Pancreatic Cancer Survival Rate by 2020. Together, we can know, fight and end pancreatic cancer by intensifying our efforts to heighten awareness, raise funds for comprehensive private research, and advocate for dedicated federal research to advance early diagnostics, better treatments and increase chances of survival. The organization also leads the Deadly Cancer Coalition, organizations representing the nation's deadliest cancers defined as those cancers with a five-year survival rate of less than fifty percent. Pancreatic cancer is the deadliest with a five-year survival rate of just six percent.

