Anything Technologies Media, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Zenetek, LLC as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company and Projects Revenues in Excess of 2 Million dollars for 2013

FOLSOM, CA, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (EXMT.PK) is pleased to announce that the company has finalized and completed its acquisition of Zenetek, LLC as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Mr. Robinson To, CEO of Zenetek, stated, "I am extremely pleased to have fully executed this definitive acquisition agreement with Anything Technologies Media Inc. We have been working diligently over the preceding two months to perform our respective due diligence and are in total agreement that this merger will be of great benefit to both companies, and to the shareholders of EXMT. Zenetek has a number of already-active initiatives in progress, and our partnership with EXMT will allow us to bring our expertise in social media/mobile apps and interactive online gaming to the masses in both the U.S. and Southeast Asian clients. In particular, this merger will allow us the full resources of the Anything Technologies staff to aid in the expansion of our Mobile Gaming Applications in the rapidly growing Vietnamese markets. Operations in both markets are proceeding even better than expected and we plan on showing great growth in both our top- and bottom line revenue and profit numbers."

"The entire staff of Anything Technologies would like to welcome the staff of Zenetek, and in particular Mr. To, to our company." Stated CEO Rick Wilson. "We have executed this merger based on the direct synergies between ATM and Zenetek, and the opportunities for both companies which those synergies will bring. We will update our shareholders shortly on company advancements, revenues and developing news from Zenetek."

About Zenetek: Zenetek is currently a privately held company, with a total of 10 full-time employees and affiliates. Zenetek's management team consists of experienced marketing, software development, and finance personnel, with over 75 years combined experience in all aspects of software development. The CEO and Founder of Zenetek has over 25 years of experience in software development, having personally secured and executed formal contracts with a number of US States, major metropolitan US cities, and Fortune 500 and 'Blue-Chip' companies. Zenetek has a variety of ongoing initiatives ranging from standard development to Iphone and Android Application Development.

ABOUT ANYTHING TECHNOLOGIES MEDIA INC.

Anything Technologies Media Inc., www.anythingtechnologiesmedia.com is a Multi-Media Digital applications, production and marketing Company. ATM will be the parent company of subsidiary Corporations, each with their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace to a preeminent position through revenue sharing and acquisitions.

ABOUT ANYTHING MEDIA INC.

AnyThing Media Inc, www.anythingmediainc.com is a "One Stop Shop" for content owners that want to distribute CD/DVD/USB or Blu-Ray Media to their customers. Specializing in CD and DVD duplication, Anything Media's logistics Supply Chain Management center has complete fulfillment, mailing, printing, e-commerce, and website design solutions. Our customers range from smaller specialty content owners to some of the largest content providers in the country.

