DiamondRock Hospitality Company Announces Tax Treatment Of Its 2012 Dividends

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 8:01 AM | 8 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") DRH, a real estate investment trust, announced today the following tax treatment of its 2012 distributions to shareholders.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20040708/DCTH028 )

Common Shares (CUSIP Numbers: 252784 301, 252784 103, 252784 202, U25268 100)


 

 

 

2012 Taxable Dividends

2012 Non-Taxable Dividends

 

 

 

Record Date

 

 

Payable Date

 

Total Cash Distribution
per Share

Taxable as Ordinary Income per Share

Taxable as Qualified Dividend per Share

 

Return of Capital per Share






12/30/2011

1/10/2012

$0.08

$0.061967

$0.000246

$0.017787

3/23/2012

4/4/2012

$0.08

$0.061967

$0.000246

$0.017787

5/15/2012

5/29/2012

$0.08

$0.061967

$0.000246

$0.017787

9/7/2012

9/19/2012

$0.08

$0.061967

$0.000246

$0.017787

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of premium hotel properties.  The Company owns 27 premium hotels with approximately 11,600 rooms and holds the senior mortgage loan on another premium hotel.  The Company's hotels are generally operated under globally recognized brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Westin. For further information, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company

