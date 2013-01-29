Broadridge Financial Solutions India Receives Second Consecutive NASSCOM Corporate Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion

NASSCOM Award Follows Broadridge's Receipt of U.S. Human Rights Campaign Recognitionfor LGBT Workplace Inclusion

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/-- Broadridge Financial Solutions (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR, is pleased to announce that it was honored for the second consecutive year with a National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) Corporate Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, India's only award that honors IT-BPO companies that adopt and implement policies and practices to promote inclusion.

Recognized in the category of Best IT Services Company in India with less than 5,000 employees, Broadridge India received the NASSCOM award for adopting and implementing inclusive policies, and for its efforts to promote gender empowerment and women leadership.

The IT-BPO industry in India, 30% of which is comprised of women, is increasingly dedicating efforts to inclusion and safety initiatives to create conducive work environments for women in particular. NASSCOM is taking a lead role in enhancing awareness that it is the fundamental right of every woman to work and it is the responsibility of the entire ecosystem - industry, organizations, governments and law enforcement agencies - to ensure safe and secure working environments.

Commenting on the award, Mr. V Laxmikanth, Managing Director, Broadridge India said, "It is truly an honor for our organization to be recognized by NASSCOM for the second consecutive year for our diversity and inclusion efforts." Mr. Laxmikanth continued, "Gender inclusivity is an integral part of the Broadridge value system and has been instilled in every member of the Broadridge family."

Diversity and inclusion is a particular emphasis in Broadridge's global associate engagement strategy. Going beyond fundamental diversity issues, its policies and practices encourage understanding and sensitivity to all the physical, social, cultural and intellectual differences of its associates. Recently, Broadridge was recognized as one of the 2012 Best Places to Work for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), receiving a perfect score of 100 on the HRC Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the premiere national benchmark for LGBT workplace inclusion.

"Inclusion at Broadridge is about creating a work environment that brings out the best in all of us," stated Maryjo Charbonnier, Chief Human Resources Officer, Broadridge. Broadridge's diversity and inclusion initiatives empower international business units to create their own programs that take into account local cultures and conditions, while operating under the same overarching guiding principles for all of Broadridge. Ms. Charbonnier added, "Broadridge continues to see positive outcomes from its inclusivity initiatives. Creating an inclusive workplace has helped foster associate engagement and enabled more effective responses to our diverse world of customers."

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge is a technology services company focused on global capital markets. Broadridge is the market leader enabling secure and accurate processing of information for communications and securities transactions among issuers, investors and financial intermediaries. Broadridge builds the infrastructure that underpins proxy services for over 90% of public companies and mutual funds in North America; processes more than $4.5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day; and saves companies billions annually through its technology solutions. For more information about Broadridge please visit www.broadridge.com.

