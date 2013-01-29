S&T Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held January 28, 2013. The dividend is payable February 28, 2013 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2013. This dividend compares to a common stock dividend of $0.15 per share for the third quarter of 2012 and represents a 3.3 percent annualized yield using the January 28, 2013 closing price of a share of S&T common stock of $18.24.

