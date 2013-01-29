ClearOne Expands Distribution Agreement with VSO Marketing to Include COLLABORATE™ Video Conferencing Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne CLRO, a global provider of audio visual communication solutions, today announced the expansion of its distribution agreement with VSO Marketing to include the full line of ClearOne's COLLABORATE software-based video conferencing solutions for authorized audio visual (AV) dealers, consultants and systems integrators.

"In the conferencing products space, VSO Marketing is well recognized for its professional audio visual expertise and dedicated focus on providing superior customer service and technical support," said Zee Hakimoglu, Chairman and CEO of ClearOne. "This expanded distribution agreement provides us the opportunity to build sales of COLLABORATE with VSO's broad network of key dealers, consultants and integrators."

ClearOne's new COLLABORATE soft-codec-based video conferencing products bring together its industry-leading audio with its new cutting-edge video technology for complete, audio-visual collaboration solutions, spanning desktop applications, room systems, infrastructure and management.

"VSO's successful history with ClearOne spans more than a decade; and this expanded agreement is another great step toward growing our mutual business," said Mike Oltz, President, VSO Marketing. "By adding COLLABORATE to our complete line of ClearOne professional audio offerings, we now have a complete line of products, making VSO a one-stop shop for the AV professional practitioner. We will continue to work closely with ClearOne to serve our partners in this dynamic AV industry."

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming and digital signage solutions for audio visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions enhance the quality of life. ClearOne products offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. More information about the company can be found at www.clearone.com.

About VSO Marketing

VSO Marketing is an experienced distributor supply partner, offering high-quality audio/video conferencing products and support to some of the industry's leading AV dealers, consultants and systems integrators. VSO distributes to qualified dealers throughout the continental United States.

http://investors.clearone.com

Contact:

Brent Johnson

Sr. Corporate Marketing Manager

801-303-3577

brent.johnson@clearone.com

SOURCE ClearOne