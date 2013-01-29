Sherwin-Williams Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to Guidestone

Providing service to at-risk youth struggling with mental health and substance abuse challenges

After a national competition, The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW has awarded its annual signature grant to Guidestone (transforming from Berea Children's Home and Family Services). The $50,000 grant will enable Guidestone to expand their PREP program.

PREP is an integrated treatment approach that helps teenagers battling substance abuse and mental health challenges "Step Towards Sobriety."

"The Sherwin-Williams Foundation grant will help us expand and serve over 3,500 annually by providing comprehensive treatment in 30 community based programs," said Richard Frank, President and CEO of Guidestone. "The expansion of mental health and substance abuse treatment will further Guidestone's ability to help the children we serve be healthy, thoughtful, and contributing adults."

"The Sherwin-Williams Foundation is very pleased to support the inspirational work of Guidestone," said Chris Connor, Chairman and CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company. "Their mission of reaching out to children shows how a Public-Private partnership can offer a helping hand to teenagers in need. Over our 147 year history, Sherwin-Williams has always reached out to the communities where we do business. The driving force of the Sherwin-Williams Foundation is our commitment to enhancing education and children's health and safety."

About Guidestone (transforming from Berea Children's Home and Family Services).

Guidestone is built on a solid foundation of experience and expertise - rooted in faith and a legacy of serving children and families for almost 150 years. Guidestone's approach is comprehensive, integrated and aimed at creating long-term solutions. Through our passionate people and customizable programs, we help children, families and communities become stronger.

For more information, visit www.GuidestoneOhio.org.

About Sherwin-Williams



Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers.

With 32,000 associates and $8.76 billion in sales, S-W is the USA's #1 paint and coatings company; #3 in the world.

The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Dutch Boy®, Ceylon®, Mina®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Ron seal™, Becker Aroma™, Sayerlack®, Euronavy®, Altax™ and many more.

With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,000 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors.

The Sherwin-Williams Global Finishes Group delivers a wide range of products to the automotive refinishes, product finishes, and protective and marine markets in 120 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.sherwin.com

