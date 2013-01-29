CECO Environmental Announces New Orders Totaling $11.4 Million

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. CECE, a leading global provider of air pollution control technology and systems, announced today that it recently received several new orders totaling $11.4 million.

These new orders were from customers throughout the world in the refinery, automotive, utility and large industry sectors in China, France, the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Middle East, as well as a natural gas utility in Argentina.

Jeff Lang, CECO's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our continued growth in new orders including from the natural gas utility market which has been an important area of growth for CECO."

Phillip DeZwirek, Chairman of CECO, commented, "2013 will be another exciting year for CECO as we continue our focus on growth, improving margins and increasing shareholder value."

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading global provider of air pollution control technology. Through its subsidiaries – Busch International, CECO Filters, CECO Abatement Systems, Kirk & Blum, Effox-Flextor, Fisher-Klosterman/Buell, CECO China and A.V.C. Specialists – CECO provides a wide spectrum of air quality products and services including engineered equipment, cyclones, scrubbers, dampers, diverters, RTO's, component parts and monitoring and management services. Industries served include refining, petro-chemical, power, aluminum, steel, automotive, chemical and large industrial processes. Revenue from engineered equipment technology is approximately 70% and 30% from parts, services and aftermarket. Global Growth, Operational Excellence, Margin Expansion, Safety, and Employee Development are CECO's core competencies and long term objectives.

For more information on CECO Environmental, please visit the company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact:

Corporate Information

Phillip DeZwirek, Chairman

Jeff Lang, CECO Environmental Corp.

1-800-333-5475

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties, which are more fully described in CECO's Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, include changes in market conditions in the industries in which the Company operates. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumption prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material aspects from those currently anticipated.

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.