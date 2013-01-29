Newell Rubbermaid Launches New Hilmor Tool Brand

Game-changing product line of 150 innovative HVAC/R tools

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Rubbermaid NWL today announced its entry into the heating, ventilation and air conditioning/refrigeration (HVAC/R) category with Hilmor®--a new brand of professional tools that revolutionizes the category with innovations that make HVAC/R technicians' jobs easier and more efficient. Hilmor will represent the third anchor brand within Newell Rubbermaid's Tools segment, a strategic priority as part of the company's Growth Game Plan.

"Hilmor completely changes the game in the underserved HVAC/R tool category," said Rich Mathews, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Hilmor brand. "We invested years of intense end-user insight and product development work to understand and address the unique challenges technicians face on a daily basis. These technicians are among the most highly trained and skilled in the professional trades, and they deserve tools that help them overcome the complex challenges they face on job sites. Our new Hilmor brand fills this gap with the biggest wave of innovation the HVAC/R category has seen in a long time."

"We are excited about the launch of Hilmor, our first new brand in many years, which is built alongside our leading Irwin® and Lenox® tool families," said Mark Tarchetti, Chief Development Officer of Newell Rubbermaid. "This project exemplifies our Growth Game Plan strategy: beginning with a foundation of deep user insight, we bring innovation and superior design, which is then commercialized with great branding. We are reinventing the HVAC/R category by applying the resources of a $6 billion corporation to our tools business, which is one of our top three growth priorities."

The Hilmor brand launched at the International Air-Conditioning Heating and Refrigerating Exposition (AHR Expo) in Dallas, billed as the world's largest HVAC/R trade show. An aggressive integrated marketing campaign across digital, social and print playfully addresses current user frustrations and invites users to "ReTool + Conquer." Hilmor's distinctive green and black branding scheme conveys the excitement of the tools' innovative design and functionality.

"We have been delighted with the enthusiastic response from both technicians and equipment distributors who have seen previews of the Hilmor line," added Mathews. "The insightful simplicity of the solutions along with dynamic product designs gives Hilmor a true point of difference in the HVAC/R category."

The comprehensive Hilmor line includes 150 HVAC/R tools, all featuring intuitive functionality and durable designs. Six premier products from the new line offering technicians the ability to immediately up-level their work include:

Dual Readout Thermometer with Thermocouple Clamps – This thermometer is the only one in the industry that provides two digital readings to help simplify the calculation of superheat and subcool. It can be used with any manifold or as a stand-alone device.

Electronic Gauge with Vacuum Sensor – The industry's first hybrid gauge offers both analog and digital displays for twice the confidence. Built-in features include pressure/temperature data for 39 refrigerants and color-coding so technicians know right away if they're working with the correct refrigerant.

Aluminum Manifold (4-Valve and 2-Valve) – Built to last, this manifold comes in two-and four-valve combinations and features a forged aluminum body and high-impact gauge boots. Other features include replaceable stainless steel valve seats and front-mounted hose positions.

Compact Bender – HVAC/R technicians work in tight spaces and need tools designed to access every nook and cranny. The Compact Bender fits where other tools can't, allowing for tube-bending up to 90 degrees with ease. Additional features include a universal crossbar with color-coded mandrels, a quick-release button to free tubes without damage and a spring-loaded ratcheting lever.

Compact Swage Tool – With the ability to be operated single-handedly, the Hilmor Compact Swage Tool is ideal. Pistol-shaped, it can handle tight spaces, and with its hydraulic mechanism, it takes minimal effort to operate. The handle is spring-loaded to control pressure on swages from 5/16 inches all the way to 1-5/8 inches.

Quick-Engage Flare and Swage – A tool that can both flare and swage, this Hilmor premiere tool also features a clothespin-like clamp to secure tubing, ball detents to easily align the yolk and a comfort grip. The flare height gauge makes using a nickel a thing of the past.

