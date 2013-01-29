Absolute Software Expands Alliance with Panasonic to Latin America

Since 2006 Panasonic and Absolute Software Have Partnered to Keep the Panasonic Toughbook Secure

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Absolute® Software Corporation ("Absolute" or the "Company") ABT, the industry standard for persistent endpoint security and management solutions for computers, laptops and ultra-portable devices - and the data they contain, trusted Panasonic partner in North America since 2006, announced that their strategic alliance with Panasonic for their Toughbook® line, the world leader in rugged laptops, will be expanded throughout Latin American markets.

Now Absolute Software products are available through Panasonic's Latin America sales channels including:

Absolute Computrace® allows organizations to centrally track and secure all of their endpoints within a single cloud-based console, enabling the Panasonic Toughbook to be remotely managed and secured

allows organizations to centrally track and secure all of their endpoints within a single cloud-based console, enabling the Panasonic Toughbook to be remotely managed and secured Absolute Manage provides IT with the ability to remotely manage and secure all of their endpoints from a single console, including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows Phone devices

Absolute Secure Drive allows IT administrators to easily configure and set up each SED. Using the Absolute Secure Drive console, they can administer users, authentication methods, policies, and system maintenance through to end-of life

"Since 2006 we have partnered with Panasonic to provide solutions to manage and secure the Panasonic Toughbook," stated John Livingston, Chairman and CEO at Absolute Software. "We are pleased to expand this important alliance to include the Latin America market."

"The expansion of Absolute Software technology in addition to Toughbook solutions, satisfies the needs of our markets in the Latin American region, so enterprises can count on a combined solution to protect corporate data and track devices, further protecting their investment in Toughbook technologies." said Patricia Fernández, Toughbook Business Development Manager for Latin America, Panasonic.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation ABT is the industry standard in persistent endpoint security and management for computers, laptops and ultra-portable devices. The Company, a leader in device security and management tracking for more than 18 years, has over 30,000 commercial customers worldwide. Positioned as a Visionary vendor in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Client Management Tools, Absolute's solutions - Computrace, Absolute Manage, Absolute Service, Absolute Secure Drive, and Computrace LoJack for Laptops - provide organizations with actionable intelligence to prove compliance, securely manage BYOD, and deliver comprehensive visibility and control over all of their devices and data. The Company's Computrace persistence technology is embedded in the firmware of computers, netbooks, and tablets by global leaders, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, Motion, Panasonic, Samsung, and Toshiba, and the Company has reselling partnerships with these OEMs and others, including Apple. For more information about Absolute Software, visit www.absolute.com.

