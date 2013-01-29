Canadian Pacific announces solid fourth-quarter operating performance

CALGARY, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) CP announced its fourth-quarter 2012 results today. CP's diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items (*see Non-GAAP Measures below) comprised of labour restructuring and asset impairment charges was $1.28. This compares favourably with fourth quarter of 2011 diluted earnings per share, exclusive of significant items of $1.11, an improvement of 15 per cent. Reported diluted earnings per share for the fourth-quarter 2012, inclusive of significant items, was $0.08. Reported diluted earnings per share in fourth-quarter 2011, inclusive of significant items, was $1.30.

CP's operating ratio, excluding significant items (*see Non-GAAP Measures below) was 74.8 per cent for fourth-quarter 2012, which compares favourably to 2011's operating ratio of 78.5 per cent. Reported operating ratio for fourth-quarter 2012, inclusive of significant items was 96.0 per cent.

"Canadian Pacific is moving forward on our transformational journey to become the most efficient railroad in North America," said E. Hunter Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, CP saw strong operating performance as we continued to implement significant changes to how we run the railroad."

"Management made a number of hard decisions this quarter including booking several significant items. With these decisions now behind us, we anticipate record-setting financial and operational results starting in 2013," added Harrison.

Fourth-Quarter Significant Items

Announced items that impacted reported fourth-quarter 2012 and 2011 earnings include:

2012:

$53 million labour restructuring charge ( $39 million after tax), which unfavourably impacted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") by 22 cents

labour restructuring charge ( after tax), which unfavourably impacted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") by $185 million impairment of Powder River Basin and other investment ( $111 million after tax), which unfavourably impacted diluted EPS by 64 cents

impairment of Powder River Basin and other investment ( after tax), which unfavourably impacted diluted EPS by $80 million asset impairment of certain locomotives ( $59 million after tax), which unfavourably impacted diluted EPS by 34 cents

2011:

$6 million advisory fees related to shareholder matters, which unfavourably impacted diluted EPS by 3 cents

advisory fees related to shareholder matters, which unfavourably impacted diluted EPS by $37 million income tax benefit, which favourably impacted diluted EPS in 2011 by 22 cents

Financial Expectations for Full Year 2013

Revenue growth to be in the high single digits

Operating ratio to be in the low 70s

Diluted EPS to be up in excess of 40 per cent versus 2012's diluted EPS, excluding significant items (*see Non-GAAP Measures below) of $4.34

Key Assumptions for Full Year 2013

Average fuel cost per gallon of US$3.45 per U.S. gallon

per U.S. gallon Tax rate in the range of 25 per cent to 27 per cent

Canadian to U.S. exchange rate at par

Defined Benefit Pension Expense Assumptions

Defined benefit pension expense in 2013 and 2014 in the range of $50 million to $60 million per year, increasing to be in the range of $90 million to $110 million in 2015 and 2016

Non-GAAP Measures

We present non-GAAP measures and cash flow information to provide a basis for evaluating underlying earnings and liquidity trends in our business that can be compared with the results of our operations in prior periods. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant items that are not among our normal ongoing revenues and operating expenses. They have no standardized meaning and are not defined by GAAP and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items provides management with a measure of earnings on a per share basis that can help in a multi-period assessment of long-term profitability and also allows management and other external users of our consolidated financial statements to compare profitability on a long-term basis with that of our peers. U.S. GAAP reported full year diluted earnings per share in 2012 was $2.79. Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items was $4.34, which excludes the fourth quarter significant items discussed above as well as an additional $0.35 related to management transition costs, advisory fees related to shareholder matters and an Ontario statutory tax rate change. U.S. GAAP reported full year diluted earnings per share in 2011 was $3.34. Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items was $3.15, which excludes advisory fees related to shareholder matters and a significant favourable tax item. Operating ratio, excluding significant items provides a measure of the profitability of the railway on an ongoing basis. It provides the percentage of revenues used to operate the railway on an ongoing basis as it excludes significant items.

For further information regarding non-GAAP measures see our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2012 or the document Non-GAAP Measures on our web site at www.cpr.ca.

Note on forward-looking information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating but not limited to our operations, anticipated financial performance, planned capital expenditures, and business prospects. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially. To the extent that we have provided guidance that contains non-GAAP financial measures, we may not be able to provide a reconciliation to the GAAP measure due to unknown variables and uncertainty related to future results.

By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following factors: changes in business strategies; general North American and global economic, credit and business conditions; risks in agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; inflation; changes in laws and regulations, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; labour disputes; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; currency and interest rate fluctuations; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; and various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes. Other risks are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in CP's annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F.

Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific CPCP is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to eight major ports, including Vancouver and Montreal, providing North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is a low-cost provider that is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of Canadian Pacific.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the three months

ended December 31 For the year

ended December 31 2012 2011 2012 2011 Revenues Freight $ 1,464 $ 1,375 $ 5,550 $ 5,052 Other 38 33 145 125 Total revenues 1,502 1,408 5,695 5,177 Operating expenses Compensation and benefits 378 389 1,506 1,426 Fuel 256 267 999 968 Materials 60 58 238 243 Equipment rents 48 51 206 209 Depreciation and amortization 140 123 539 490 Purchased services and other 242 217 940 874 Asset impairment (Note 2) 265 - 265 - Labour restructuring (Note 3) 53 - 53 - Total operating expenses 1,442 1,105 4,746 4,210 Operating income 60 303 949 967 Less: Other income and charges 3 10 37 18 Net interest expense 69 61 276 252 (Loss) income before income tax expense (12) 232 636 697 Income tax (recovery) expense (27) 11 152 127 Net income $ 15 $ 221 $ 484 $ 570 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 1.31 $ 2.82 $ 3.37 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 1.30 $ 2.79 $ 3.34 Weighted-average number of shares (millions) Basic 173.3 169.8 171.8 169.5 Diluted 174.7 170.8 173.2 170.6 Dividends declared per share $ 0.3500 $ 0.3000 $ 1.3500 $ 1.1700 See notes to interim consolidated financial information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

For the three months

ended December 31 For the year

ended December 31 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net income $ 15 $ 221 $ 484 $ 570 Net (loss) gain in foreign currency translation

adjustments, net of hedging activities (1) 8 11 - Change in derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (2) (1) 9 (7) Change in defined benefit pension and post-retirement

plans (211) (1,000) (50) (883) Other comprehensive loss before income taxes (214) (993) (30) (890) Income tax recovery on above items 58 250 - 240 Equity accounted investments (2) - (2) - Other comprehensive loss (158) (743) (32) (650) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (143) $ (522) $ 452 $ (80) See notes to interim consolidated financial information.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)





December 31

2012

December 31

2011 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 333 $ 47 Accounts receivable, net 546 518 Materials and supplies 136 138 Deferred income taxes 254 101 Other current assets 60 52 1,329 856 Investments (Note 2) 83 167 Net properties (Note 2) 13,013 12,752 Goodwill and intangible assets (Note 2) 161 192 Other assets 141 143 Total assets $ 14,727 $ 14,110 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowing $ - $ 27 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 3) 1,176 1,133 Long-term debt maturing within one year 54 50 1,230 1,210 Pension and other benefit liabilities 1,366 1,372 Other long-term liabilities (Note 3) 306 365 Long-term debt 4,636 4,695 Deferred income taxes 2,092 1,819 Total liabilities 9,630 9,461 Shareholders' equity Share capital 2,127 1,854 Additional paid-in capital 41 86 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,768) (2,736) Retained earnings 5,697 5,445 5,097 4,649 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,727 $ 14,110 See notes to interim consolidated financial information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

For the three months

ended December 31 For the year

ended December 31 2012 2011 2012 2011 Operating activities Net income $ 15 $ 221 $ 484 $ 570 Reconciliation of net income to cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization 140 123 539 490 Deferred income taxes (22) 68 140 187 Pension funding in excess of expense (17) (607) (61) (647) Asset impairment (Note 2) 265 - 265 - Labour restructuring, net (Note 3) 50 - 50 - Other operating activities, net (3) (65) (84) (112) Change in non-cash working capital balances related to

operations 41 99 (5) 24 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 469 (161) 1,328 512 Investing activities Additions to properties (336) (400) (1,148) (1,104) Proceeds from the sale of properties and other assets 7 30 145 71 Other (7) (4) (8) (11) Cash used in investing activities (336) (374) (1,011) (1,044) Financing activities Dividends paid (61) (51) (223) (193) Issuance of common shares 62 16 198 29 Issuance of long-term debt - 757 71 757 Repayment of long-term debt (9) (257) (50) (401) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowing - 28 (27) 28 Other 1 (3) 1 (3) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7) 490 (30) 217 Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on U.S. dollar- denominated cash and cash equivalents - (5) (1) 1 Cash position Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 126 (50) 286 (314) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 207 97 47 361 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 333 $ 47 $ 333 $ 47 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 5 $ 1 $ (3) $ 4 Interest paid $ 84 $ 91 $ 278 $ 271 See notes to interim consolidated financial information.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except common share amounts)

(unaudited)

Common

shares (in

millions) Share

capital Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Retained

earnings Total

shareholders'

equity Balance at January 1, 2012 170.0 $ 1,854 $ 86 $ (2,736) $ 5,445 $ 4,649 Net income - - - - 484 484 Other comprehensive loss - - - (32) - (32) Dividends declared - - - - (232) (232) Effect of stock-based compensation expense - - 25 - - 25 Shares issued under stock option plans 3.9 273 (70) - - 203 Balance at December 31, 2012 173.9 $ 2,127 $ 41 $ (2,768) $ 5,697 $ 5,097 Common

shares (in

millions) Share

capital Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Retained

earnings Total

shareholders'

equity Balance at January 1, 2011 169.2 $ 1,813 $ 24 $ (2,086) $ 5,073 $ 4,824 Net income - - - - 570 570 Other comprehensive loss - - - (650) - (650) Dividends declared - - - - (198) (198) Effect of stock-based compensation expense - - 16 - - 16 Changes to stock-based compensation awards - - 57 - - 57 Shares issued under stock option plans 0.8 41 (11) - - 30 Balance at December 31, 2011 170.0 $ 1,854 $ 86 $ (2,736) $ 5,445 $ 4,649 See notes to interim consolidated financial information.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2012

(unaudited)

1 Basis of presentation

This unaudited interim consolidated financial information of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("CP", or "the Company") reflects management's estimates and assumptions that are necessary for its fair presentation in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information does not include all disclosures required under GAAP for annual and interim financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2011 consolidated financial statements and 2012 consolidated interim financial statements. The accounting policies used are consistent with the accounting policies used in preparing the 2011 consolidated financial statements.

CP's operations can be affected by seasonal fluctuations such as changes in customer demand and weather-related issues. This seasonality could impact quarter-over-quarter comparisons.

In management's opinion, the unaudited interim consolidated financial information includes all adjustments necessary to present fairly such information.

2 Asset impairment

(in millions of Canadian dollars) For the three

months ended

December 31, 2012 Powder River Basin impairment and other investment(1) (a) $ 185 Impairment loss on locomotives (b) 80 Asset impairment, before tax $ 265 (1)Includes impairment of other investment of $5 million

(a) Powder River Basin impairment

As part of the acquisition of Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad Corporation ("DM&E") in 2007, CP acquired the option to build a 260 mile extension of its network into coal mines in the Powder River Basin ("PRB").

Due to continued deterioration in the market for domestic thermal coal, including a sharp deterioration in 2012, in the fourth quarter of 2012 CP deferred plans to extend its rail network into the PRB coal mines indefinitely. The amount of the impairment was $180 million ($107 million after tax). The impairment was comprised of the following and was charged against income as an "Asset impairment":

(in millions of Canadian dollars) For the three

months ended

December 31, 2012 Option impairment $ 26 Construction plans, including capitalized interest 134 Land, land option appraisals, including capitalized interest 20 Total impairment $ 180

(b) Impairment loss on locomotives

In the fourth quarter of 2012, CP reached a decision to dispose of a certain series of locomotives to improve operating efficiencies, and accordingly performed an impairment test on these assets. The impairment test determined that the net book value of these locomotives at the date of the impairment test was $80 million higher than their estimated fair value. The impairment charge of $80 million ($59 million after tax) was recorded as an "Asset impairment" to be consistent with CP's policy to record a gain or loss for the sale or retirement of larger groups of depreciable assets that are unusual, and were not anticipated in depreciation studies.

3 Labour restructuring

In the fourth quarter of 2012, CP recorded a charge of $53 million ($39 million after tax) for a labour restructuring initiative which was included in "Labour restructuring" in the Consolidated Statements of Income, and "Accounts payable and accrued liabilities" and "Other long-term liabilities" in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. The resulting position reductions are expected to be completed by the end of 2014.



Summary of Rail Data Fourth Quarter Year 2012 2011 Fav/(Unfav) % Financial (millions, except per share data) 2012 2011 Fav/(Unfav) % Revenues $ 1,464 $ 1,375 $ 89 6 Freight revenue $ 5,550 $ 5,052 $ 498 10 38 33 5 15 Other revenue 145 125 20 16 1,502 1,408 94 7 Total revenues 5,695 5,177 518 10 Operating expenses 378 389 11 3 Compensation and benefits 1,506 1,426 (80) (6) 256 267 11 4 Fuel 999 968 (31) (3) 60 58 (2) (3) Materials 238 243 5 2 48 51 3 6 Equipment rents 206 209 3 1 140 123 (17) (14) Depreciation and amortization 539 490 (49) (10) 242 217 (25) (12) Purchased services and other 940 874 (66) (8) 265 - (265) - Asset impairment 265 - (265) - 53 - (53) - Labour restructuring 53 - (53) - 1,442 1,105 (337) (30) Total operating expenses (OE) 4,746 4,210 (536) (13) 60 303 (243) (80) Operating income 949 967 (18) (2) Less: 3 10 7 70 Other income and charges 37 18 (19) (106) 69 61 (8) (13) Net interest expense 276 252 (24) (10) (12) 232 (244) (105) (Loss) income before income tax expense 636 697 (61) (9) (27) 11 38 345 Income tax (recovery) expense 152 127 (25) (20) $ 15 $ 221 $ (206) (93) Net income $ 484 $ 570 $ (86) (15) 96.0 78.5 (17.5) (1,750) bps Operating ratio (%) 83.3 81.3 (2.0) (200) bps $ 0.08 $ 1.31 $ (1.23) (94) Basic earnings per share $ 2.82 $ 3.37 $ (0.55) (16) $ 0.08 $ 1.30 $ (1.22) (94) Diluted earnings per share $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ (0.55) (16) Shares Outstanding 173.3 169.8 3.5 2 Weighted average number of shares

outstanding (millions) 171.8 169.5 2.3 1 174.7 170.8 3.9 2 Weighted average number of diluted shares

outstanding (millions) 173.2 170.6 2.6 2 Foreign Exchange 1.01 0.98 (0.03) (3) Average foreign exchange rate

(US$/Canadian$) 1.00 1.01 0.01 1 0.99 1.02 (0.03) (3) Average foreign exchange rate

(Canadian$/US$) 1.00 0.99 0.01 1

Summary of Rail Data (Page 2) Fourth Quarter Year 2012 2011 Fav/(Unfav) % 2012 2011 Fav/(Unfav) % Commodity Data Freight Revenues (millions) $ 355 $ 323 $ 32 10 - Grain $ 1,172 $ 1,100 $ 72 7 156 158 (2) (1) - Coal 602 556 46 8 133 133 - - - Sulphur and fertilizers 520 549 (29) (5) 335 288 47 16 - Industrial and consumer products 1,268 1,017 251 25 99 94 5 5 - Automotive 425 338 87 26 46 47 (1) (2) - Forest products 193 189 4 2 340 332 8 2 - Intermodal 1,370 1,303 67 5 $ 1,464 $ 1,375 $ 89 6 Total Freight Revenues $ 5,550 $ 5,052 $ 498 10 Millions of Revenue Ton-Miles (RTM) 9,628 9,111 517 6 - Grain 33,082 32,481 601 2 5,809 5,860 (51) (1) - Coal 22,375 21,041 1,334 6 3,838 4,899 (1,061) (22) - Sulphur and fertilizers 17,058 20,468 (3,410) (17) 8,347 6,478 1,869 29 - Industrial and consumer products 30,469 24,122 6,347 26 561 535 26 5 - Automotive 2,482 2,080 402 19 1,129 1,176 (47) (4) - Forest products 4,713 4,960 (247) (5) 6,217 6,025 192 3 - Intermodal 24,853 23,907 946 4 35,529 34,084 1,445 4 Total RTMs 135,032 129,059 5,973 5 Freight Revenue per RTM (cents) 3.69 3.55 0.14 4 - Grain 3.54 3.39 0.15 4 2.69 2.70 (0.01) - - Coal 2.69 2.64 0.05 2 3.47 2.71 0.76 28 - Sulphur and fertilizers 3.05 2.68 0.37 14 4.01 4.45 (0.44) (10) - Industrial and consumer products 4.16 4.22 (0.06) (1) 17.65 17.57 0.08 - - Automotive 17.12 16.25 0.87 5 4.07 4.00 0.07 2 - Forest products 4.10 3.81 0.29 8 5.47 5.51 (0.04) (1) - Intermodal 5.51 5.45 0.06 1 4.12 4.03 0.09 2 Total Freight Revenue per RTM 4.11 3.91 0.20 5 Carloads (thousands) 122 121 1 1 - Grain 433 450 (17) (4) 88 87 1 1 - Coal 337 313 24 8 43 48 (5) (10) - Sulphur and fertilizers 177 199 (22) (11) 119 114 5 4 - Industrial and consumer products 469 421 48 11 39 39 - - - Automotive 162 145 17 12 16 17 (1) (6) - Forest products 67 72 (5) (7) 253 250 3 1 - Intermodal 1,024 997 27 3 680 676 4 1 Total Carloads 2,669 2,597 72 3 Freight Revenue per Carload $ 2,910 $ 2,669 $ 241 9 - Grain $ 2,707 $ 2,444 $ 263 11 1,773 1,816 (43) (2) - Coal 1,786 1,776 10 1 3,093 2,771 322 12 - Sulphur and fertilizers 2,938 2,759 179 6 2,815 2,526 289 11 - Industrial and consumer products 2,704 2,416 288 12 2,538 2,410 128 5 - Automotive 2,623 2,331 292 13 2,875 2,765 110 4 - Forest products 2,881 2,625 256 10 1,344 1,328 16 1 - Intermodal 1,338 1,307 31 2 $ 2,153 $ 2,034 $ 119 6 Total Freight Revenue per Carload $ 2,079 $ 1,945 $ 134 7



Summary of Rail Data (Page 3) Fourth Quarter Year 2012 2011 (1) Fav/(Unfav) % 2012 2011 (1) Fav/(Unfav) % Operations Performance 66,204 65,472 732 1 Freight gross ton-miles (millions) 254,354 247,955 6,399 3 10,046 10,611 (565) (5) Train miles (thousands) 40,270 40,145 125 - 7,014 6,587 427 6 Average train weight - excluding local traffic (tons) 6,709 6,593 116 2 6,132 5,654 478 8 Average train length - excluding local traffic (feet) 5,838 5,665 173 3 24.0 23.4 0.6 3 Average train speed - AAR definition (mph) 24.4 21.3 3.1 15 17.3 17.7 0.4 2 Average terminal dwell - AAR definition (hours) 17.6 19.9 2.3 12 201.7 183.5 18.2 10 Car miles per car day 202.3 160.1 42.2 26 197.1 175.1 22.0 13 Locomotive productivity (daily average GTMs/active HP) 179.8 166.7 13.1 8 4.7 4.5 0.2 4 Employee productivity (million GTMs/expense employee) 17.4 17.5 (0.1) (1) 1.14 1.17 0.03 3 Fuel efficiency(2) 1.15 1.18 0.03 3 74.4 76.0 1.6 2 U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed (millions)(3) 289.2 290.8 1.6 1 3.47 3.45 (0.02) (1) Average fuel price (U.S. dollars per U.S. gallon) 3.45 3.38 (0.07) (2) 2.18 1.69 (0.49) (29) OE per GTM (cents)(4) 1.87 1.70 (0.17) (10) 1.70 1.72 0.02 1 OE per GTM - Adjusted (cents)(5) 1.72 1.71 (0.01) (1) 16,282 16,616 334 2 Average number of active employees - Total(6) 16,657 16,097 (560) (3) 14,108 14,459 351 2 Average number of active employees - Expense(6) 14,594 14,169 (425) (3) 15,671 16,428 757 5 Number of employees at end of period - Total(6) 15,671 16,428 757 5 13,945 14,764 819 6 Number of employees at end of period - Expense(6) 13,945 14,764 819 6 42.2 46.7 4.5 10 Average daily active cars on-line (thousands) 40.9 51.4 10.5 20 952 1,085 133 12 Average daily active road locomotives on-line 1,007 1,085 78 7 Safety 1.89 1.70 (0.19) (11) FRA personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours 1.46 1.85 0.39 21 1.68 1.40 (0.28) (20) FRA train accidents per million train-miles 1.67 1.88 0.21 11

(1) Certain prior period figures have been revised to conform with current presentation or have been updated to reflect new information. (2) Fuel efficiency is defined as U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs - freight and yard. (3) Includes gallons of fuel consumed from freight, yard and commuter service but excludes fuel used in capital projects and other non-freight activities. (4) Gross Ton-Mile (GTM) is the movement of the combined tons (freight car tare, inactive locomotive tare, and contents) a distance of one mile. (5) OE per GTM - Adjusted is calculated consistently with OE per GTM except for the exclusion of net gains on land sales, to eliminate the volatile nature of these sales, fuel price impact, to remove the volatility of fuel prices and to provide comparative fuel expenses at the 2011 fuel price, CEO transition, asset impairment and labour restructuring costs, to eliminate the impact of these significant items that are not among our normal ongoing operating expenses. Net gains on land sales were $1 million and $20 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively, and $23 million and $25 million for the year ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. The impact in fuel price, net of hedging and B.C. carbon tax, was unfavourable $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and unfavourable $25 million for the year ended December 31, 2012. CEO transition costs were nil for the three months ended December 31, 2012 and $42 million for the year ended December 31, 2012. Asset impairment costs were $265 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2012. Labour restructuring costs were $53 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2012. (6) An employee is defined as an individual who has worked more than 40 hours in a standard biweekly pay period. This excludes part time employees, contractors, consultants, and trainees.

