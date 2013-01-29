Geo Vision Approved for Sales on Sears.com

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Geo Vision International Group Inc. (Pink Sheets: GVIT), a dietary supplement company targeting the Baby Boomer population, is pleased to announce that it is now an approved Sears.com merchant.

Geo Vision received notification of the approval of its Sears.com merchant application on Thursday, Jan. 24. The addition of the Sears.com sales channel will significantly increase sales opportunities by providing Geo Vision immediate access to the Sears customer base. Sears.com boasts 15 million unique visitors a month and is ranked the third largest online mass merchant. Additionally, the affiliation with Sears—one of America's most iconic brands—instantly builds credibility for Geo Vision's line of quality products and increases brand awareness.

Most notably, however, is the opportunity this accomplishment provides for Geo Vision's future expansion into the retail market: Becoming an approved Sears.com merchant is the first step towards becoming a vendor for brick-and-mortar Sears and Kmart locations.

Geo Vision is in the process of adding a number of online sales channels for its age-defying products. In addition to Sears.com, Geo Vision's products can be purchased at Amazon.com. The Company is also in the process of establishing an account with TheFind.com and is exploring opportunities with Shop.com, Google Shopping and Buy.com.

Currently, Geo Vision's intimate performance enhancement products "Men's Sensual Intensity" and "Women's Sensual Intensity" can be purchased at Sears.com by visiting http://www.sears.com/shc/s/search_10153_12605?keyword=&mktPlaceInd=FBM&sellerId=28050. As a special offer, Geo Vision is offering 10% off of all orders placed on Sears.com now through the end of February. The Company plans to add its entire product line to the Sears.com marketplace by week's end.

About Geo Vision International Group Inc.

Geo Vision (Pink Sheets: GVIT) is dedicated to offering health conscious Boomers safe and natural products at affordable prices. Our mission is to provide effective supplements to not just maintain but improve health and wellbeing. We are passionately committed to our customers. We supply only the finest quality nutritional and dietary supplements at a high value. Our supply chains are closely monitored and meet the highest FDA standards. We aggressively pursue innovations that assist those seeking greater wellness. Long-time customers trust our brand and know our quality surpasses that of others. They return again and again to purchase Geo Vision products and feel healthier. We welcome you and invite you to return to a more natural you. For additional information, please visit www.gvsupplements.com or contact us at (331) 465-9085.

SOURCE Geo Vision International Group Inc.