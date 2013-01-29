S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA, a full-service financial institution with office locations in 11 Pennsylvania counties, has announced its fourth quarter and full year earnings for 2012.

Todd D. Brice, president and chief executive officer of S&T Bancorp, Inc., offered the following highlights:

Fourth quarter earnings were $9.5 million compared to $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2012. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.32 compared to $0.43 in the third quarter of 2012.

compared to in the third quarter of 2012. Diluted earnings per common share were compared to in the third quarter of 2012. Net interest margin (FTE) increased in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2012 both in rate, up 1 basis point to 3.51%, and dollars, up $0.5 million to $35.4 million .

. Average loans increased $59.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2012.

in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2012. Asset quality generally improved in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2012. Non-performing assets decreased by $11.7 million .

. Full year 2012 earnings were $34.2 million or $1.18 diluted earnings per common share compared to 2011 earnings of $39.7 million or $1.41 diluted earnings per common share.

"The fourth quarter demonstrated improvement across a number of fronts," said Todd Brice, president and chief executive officer of S&T Bancorp, Inc. "With our loan pipeline building over the past two quarters, we were able to book a significant amount of new loans in the fourth quarter, resulting in solid loan growth. This loan growth improved our asset mix and kept the net interest margin stable. In addition, we saw improvement on the asset quality front with the resolution of a number of problem credits."

Net Interest Income (FTE)

Net interest income improved this quarter by $0.5 million to $35.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2012. Our net interest margin rate increased by one basis point to 3.51% due in part to the improvement in asset mix that came with higher average balances in loans and securities, and a decline in average interest-bearing deposits with banks. Our cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by six basis points primarily due to repricing of core deposits and certificates of deposit.

Asset Quality

Asset quality metrics improved in many areas from the prior quarter, including decreases in non-performing loans (NPLs), OREO, and substandard loans. We resolved a number of problem credits during the quarter and experienced less than $6 million in new NPLs for the second quarter in a row. Net charge-offs of $4.0 million and provision for loan losses of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2012 kept the allowance for loan losses essentially unchanged at $46.5 million or 1.38% of total loans at December 31, 2012.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased from the prior quarter by $1.0 million to $11.6 million, primarily due to normal seasonal fluctuations in insurance and merchant processing, and some non-recurring items. We also recognized $0.5 million of interest rate swap fees as our customers opted to lock in low rates for longer term loans. Noninterest expense decreased $1.3 million from the prior quarter to $29.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in the provision for unfunded commitments of $1.2 million, as a result of a large increase in construction related loan commitments in the third quarter of 2012.

Financial Condition

Assets increased from the prior quarter by $0.1 billion to $4.5 billion at December 31, 2012, primarily driven by loan growth. S&T's capital ratios are generally down slightly this quarter as loan growth outpaced increased capital from retained earnings. All capital ratios remain significantly above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

2012 Full Year

Full year 2012 earnings decreased by $5.5 million to $34.2 million and diluted earnings per common share decreased $0.23 to $1.18 compared to full year 2011. We completed two mergers during 2012, acquiring Mainline Bancorp Inc. in March and Gateway Bank of Pennsylvania (Gateway) in August. Average loans were flat comparing 2012 and 2011 despite the additional loans from the acquisitions. The low interest rate environment was a challenge to our net interest income, as earning asset rates reset faster than our ability to offset those decreases on the funding side. Net interest income (FTE) declined by $1.8 million compared to 2011 despite adding earning asset balances from the mergers.

Noninterest income increased $4.7 million, primarily due to increases in wealth management, mortgage banking and interest rate swap fees. Security gains also added $3.1 million more in 2012 than 2011. Non-interest expenses were $19.0 million higher in 2012 than in 2011. The merger transactions resulted in $6.1 million of one-time merger related expenses and approximately $5.0 million in additional normal ongoing expenses. Other significant expense increases included $2.0 million additional in pension expense and a $3.3 million increase in the provision for unfunded loan commitments.

We experienced asset quality challenges in the first half of 2012, which resulted in $7.2 million more in provision for loan losses in 2012 as compared to 2011. Also in 2012, we had no preferred dividend payments due to the redemption of $108.7 million of preferred stock from the U.S. Department of Treasury's Capital Purchase Program in December of 2011.

Merger Activity

On February 8, 2013, S&T anticipates the closing of the bank level merger of S&T Bank and Gateway. S&T Bancorp previously acquired Gateway on August 13, 2012. With the systems conversion to take place over the weekend of February 9-10, the two former Gateway offices in McMurray and Cranberry Township, PA will open on February 11, 2013 as full service offices of S&T Bank.

Conference Call

S&T Bancorp, Inc. will host its fourth quarter 2012 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 29, 2013.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Indiana, PA, S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates offices within Allegheny, Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington and Westmoreland counties. With assets of $4.5 billion, S&T Bancorp, Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol STBA. For more information, visit www.stbancorp.com.

This information may contain forward-looking statements regarding future financial performance which are not historical facts and which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, change in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values and competition. In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), S&T management uses and this press release contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis. S&T believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although S&T believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of S&T's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the attached financial data spreadsheet. This information should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for S&T Bancorp, Inc. and subsidiaries.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data











Unaudited











(in thousands, except per share data)





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2012

2011















Income Statements











Interest Income



$156,251

$165,079

Interest Expense



21,024

27,733

Net Interest Income



135,227

137,346

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment



4,471

4,155

Net Interest Income (FTE) (3)



139,698

141,501















Provision for Loan Losses



22,815

15,609















Net Interest Income After Provision (FTE)



116,883

125,892















Security Gains (Losses), Net



3,016

(124)















Wealth Management



9,808

8,180

Service Charges and Fees



9,992

9,978

Insurance



8,448

8,314

Other



20,648

17,709















Total Noninterest Income



48,896

44,181















Salaries and Employee Benefits



60,256

51,078

Occupancy and Equipment Expense, Net



12,867

11,884

Data Processing Expense



9,620

6,853

FDIC Expense



2,926

3,570

Other



37,194

30,523















Total Noninterest Expense



122,863

103,908















Income Before Taxes



45,932

66,041

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment



4,471

4,155

Applicable Income Taxes



7,261

14,622















Net Income



34,200

47,264

Preferred Stock Dividends and Discount Amortization



-

7,611















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders



$34,200

$39,653















Per Common Share Data:

























Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted



29,008,880

27,990,150

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share*



$1.18

$1.41

Dividends Declared



$0.60

$0.60















* Diluted earnings per share under the two-class method is determined on the net income reported on the income statement less earnings allocated to participating securities.



S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data











Unaudited











(in thousands, except per share data)



























2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















Income Statements











Interest Income $38,920

$38,820

$40,258

Interest Expense 4,629

5,025

6,192

Net Interest Income 34,291

33,795

34,066

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 1,094

1,119

1,101

Net Interest Income (FTE) (2) 35,385

34,914

35,167















Provision for Loan Losses 4,215

2,305

2,336















Net Interest Income After Provision (FTE) 31,170

32,609

32,831















Security Gains (Losses) , Net -

2,170

-















Wealth Management 2,415

2,397

2,622

Service Charges and Fees 2,585

2,567

2,021

Insurance 1,722

2,402

1,809

Other 4,843

5,210

5,122















Total Noninterest Income 11,565

12,576

11,574















Salaries and Employee Benefits 14,323

14,819

13,446

Occupancy and Equipment Expense, Net 3,412

3,392

2,831

Data Processing Expense 2,172

2,012

1,925

FDIC Expense 762

838

678

Other 9,048

9,957

7,792















Total Noninterest Expense 29,717

31,018

26,672















Income Before Taxes 13,018

16,337

17,733

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 1,094

1,119

1,101

Applicable Income Taxes 2,400

2,623

4,376















Net Income 9,524

12,595

12,256

Preferred Stock Dividends and Discount Amortization -

-

2,939















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $9,524

$12,595

$9,317















Per Common Share Data:

























Shares Outstanding at End of Period 29,732,209

29,733,592

28,131,249

Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 29,659,999

29,277,232

28,068,064

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share * $0.32

$0.43

$0.33

Dividends Declared $0.15

$0.15

$0.15

Common Book Value $18.08

$17.97

$17.44

Tangible Common Book Value (1) $11.98

$11.86

$11.36

Market Value $18.07

$17.61

$19.55















* Diluted earnings per share under the two-class method is determined on the net income reported on the income statement less earnings allocated to participating securities.



S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data











Unaudited











(in thousands)





























For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2012

2011















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages) (3)











Assets











Loans



$3,213,018 4.59% $3,216,857 4.88% Interest-bearing Deposits with Banks



289,947 0.25% 123,714 0.24% Securities



404,810 3.01% 356,017 3.39% Total Interest-earning Assets



3,907,775 4.10% 3,696,588 4.58% Noninterest-earning Assets



404,763

376,020

Total Assets



$4,312,538

$4,072,608















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











NOW/Money Market/Savings



$1,518,602 0.20% $1,297,360 0.15% Certificates of Deposit



1,104,262 1.24% 1,181,822 1.77% Borrowed Funds < 1 Year



97,600 0.21% 42,135 0.13% Borrowed Funds > 1 Year



124,460 3.22% 122,270 3.87% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



2,844,924 0.74% 2,643,587 1.05%













Noninterest-bearing Liabilities











Demand Deposits



877,056

792,911

Shareholders' Equity/Other



590,558

636,110

Total Noninterest-bearing Liabilities



1,467,614

1,429,021

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$4,312,538

$4,072,608















Net Interest Margin





3.57%

3.83%















2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages) (2)











Assets











Loans $3,286,039 4.44% $3,226,219 4.52% $3,126,126 4.83% Interest-bearing Deposits with Banks 267,719 0.29% 329,985 0.28% 189,726 0.28% Securities 445,059 2.76% 404,881 2.89% 372,815 3.36% Total Interest-earning Assets 3,998,817 3.97% 3,961,085 4.00% 3,688,667 4.45% Noninterest-earning Assets 411,078

411,528

381,191

Total Assets $4,409,895

$4,372,613

$4,069,858















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











NOW/Money Market/Savings $1,614,444 0.19% $1,567,005 0.21% $1,338,276 0.14% Certificates of Deposit 1,058,308 1.06% 1,079,894 1.15% 1,135,517 1.64% Borrowed Funds < 1 Year 61,588 0.16% 94,789 0.23% 41,261 0.11% Borrowed Funds > 1 Year 124,947 3.15% 125,511 3.20% 122,660 3.21% Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 2,859,287 0.64% 2,867,199 0.70% 2,637,714 0.93%













Noninterest-bearing Liabilities











Demand Deposits 929,575

903,949

800,188

Shareholders' Equity/Other 621,033

601,465

631,956

Total Noninterest-bearing Liabilities 1,550,608

1,505,414

1,432,144

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $4,409,895

$4,372,613

$4,069,858















Net Interest Margin

3.51%

3.50%

3.79%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data









Unaudited











(in thousands)



























2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Balance Sheets (Period-End)











Assets











Cash $80,595

$62,457

$61,672

Interest-bearing Deposits with Banks 257,116

284,619

208,854

Securities 467,581

432,057

375,812

Loans, Net 3,322,638

3,236,066

3,083,768

Other Assets 398,772

407,059

389,888

Total Assets $4,526,702

$4,422,258

$4,119,994















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Noninterest-bearing Demand Deposits $960,980

$928,000

$818,686

Interest-bearing Deposits 2,677,448

2,666,406

2,517,173

Short-term Borrowings 137,582

80,268

105,370

Long-term Debt 124,720

125,281

122,493

Other Liabilities 88,550

88,061

65,746

Shareholders' Equity 537,422

534,242

490,526

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $4,526,702

$4,422,258

$4,119,994

















2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loans (Period-End)











Consumer











Home Equity $431,335

$447,123

$411,404

Residential Mortgage 427,303

409,967

358,846

Installment & Other Consumer 73,875

75,157

67,131

Construction 2,437

2,098

2,440

Total Consumer Loans 934,950

934,345

839,821

Commercial











Commercial Real Estate 1,452,133

1,438,526

1,415,333

Commercial & Industrial 791,396

748,569

685,753

Construction 168,143

157,717

188,852

Total Commercial Loans 2,411,672

2,344,812

2,289,938

Total Portfolio Loans 3,346,622

3,279,157

3,129,759

Loans Held for Sale 22,499

3,188

2,850

Total Loans $3,369,121

$3,282,345

$3,132,609















Nonperforming Loans (NPL)











Consumer

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL Home Equity $3,653 0.85% $3,994 0.89% $2,936 0.71% Residential Mortgage 7,278 1.70% 7,584 1.85% 7,228 2.01% Installment & Other Consumer 40 0.05% 49 0.07% 4 0.01% Construction 218 8.95% 399 19.02% 181 7.42% Total Consumer Loans 11,189 1.20% 12,026 1.29% 10,349 1.23% Commercial











Commercial Real Estate 30,556 2.10% 32,828 2.28% 31,648 2.24% Commercial & Industrial 6,435 0.81% 6,851 0.92% 7,571 1.10% Construction 6,778 4.03% 14,411 9.14% 6,547 3.47% Total Commercial Loans 43,769 1.81% 54,090 2.31% 45,766 2.00% Total Nonperforming Loans $54,958 1.64% $66,116 2.02% $56,115 1.79%

S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data









Unaudited











(in thousands)













2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Construction and Commercial Real Estate (CRE)











PA vs. Out-of-State











Pennsylvania $1,319,127

$1,312,646

$1,301,211

Out-of-State 301,149

283,597

302,974

Total Construction and CRE PA vs. Out-of-State $1,620,276

$1,596,243

$1,604,185















Construction and CRE - NPL PA vs. Out-of-State

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL Pennsylvania $34,217 2.59% $41,009 3.12% $33,665 2.59% Out-of-State 3,117 1.04% 6,230 2.20% 4,530 1.50% Total Construction and CRE - NPL PA vs. Out-of-State $37,334 2.30% $47,239 2.96% $38,195 2.38%















2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Construction and CRE by Type











Retail/Strip Malls $280,047

$275,566

$288,453

Offices 198,818

199,286

218,619

Residential Rental Properties 185,354

171,891

198,011

Hotels 176,862

193,460

193,833

Real Estate/Land Development - Commercial 146,216

129,738

102,623

Healthcare/Education 111,152

99,018

105,642

Manufacturing/Industrial/Warehouse 106,589

99,315

95,883

Flex/Mixed Use 91,576

96,403

97,766

Recreational 38,013

39,267

43,152

Convenience Stores 36,569

28,451

29,489

Restaurant 30,391

30,173

29,921

Real Estate Development - Residential 23,333

29,142

60,808

Miscellaneous * 195,356

204,533

139,985

Total Construction and CRE by Type $1,620,276

$1,596,243

$1,604,185

















2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Construction and CRE - NPL by Type

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL Retail/Strip Malls $7,332 2.62% $7,617 2.76% $5,285 1.83% Offices 3,488 1.75% 4,529 2.27% 3,973 1.82% Residential Rental Properties 2,864 1.55% 3,488 2.03% 2,851 1.44% Hotels - - - - 700 0.36% Real Estate/Land Development - Commercial 3,503 2.40% 7,879 6.07% 771 0.75% Healthcare/Education 267 0.24% 581 0.59% 311 0.29% Manufacturing/Industrial/Warehouse 3,985 3.74% 4,227 4.26% 4,638 4.84% Flex/Mixed Use 771 0.84% 51 0.05% - - Recreational 7,824 20.58% 7,956 20.26% 9,365 21.70% Convenience Stores - - 73 0.26% - - Restaurant 1,329 4.37% 1,583 5.25% 940 3.14% Real Estate Development - Residential 3,275 14.03% 6,532 22.41% 6,284 10.33% Miscellaneous 2,696 1.38% 2,723 1.33% 3,077 2.20% Total Construction and CRE - NPL by Type $37,334 2.30% $47,239 2.96% $38,195 2.38%



* Included in the miscellaneous category of Construction and CRE by type are loans from the recent acquisition of Gateway Bank on August 9, 2012 of $38.6 million. Detail by type was not available.



S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data











Unaudited











(in thousands)



























2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Commercial Credit Exposure











Pass











Commercial Real Estate $1,265,811

$1,251,422

$1,229,005

Commercial & Industrial 718,070

674,819

600,895

Construction 118,841

105,684

136,270

Total Pass $2,102,722

$2,031,925

$1,966,170















Special Mention











Commercial Real Estate $96,156

$92,544

$84,400

Commercial & Industrial 42,016

32,952

33,135

Construction 30,748

23,043

17,106

Total Special Mention $168,920

$148,539

$134,641















Substandard











Commercial Real Estate $90,167

$94,560

$101,928

Commercial & Industrial 31,310

40,798

51,723

Construction 18,554

28,990

35,476

Total Substandard $140,031

$164,348

$189,127

















S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data











Unaudited











(in thousands)



























2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonperforming Loans $54,958

$66,116

$56,115

Assets Acquired through Foreclosure or Repossession 911

1,468

3,967

Nonperforming Assets 55,869

67,584

60,082

Troubled Debt Restructurings (Nonaccrual) 18,940

23,414

18,184

Troubled Debt Restructurings (Accruing) 41,521

37,110

49,716

Total Troubled Debt Restructurings 60,461

60,524

67,900

Allowance for Loan Losses 46,484

46,279

48,841

Nonperforming Loans / Loans 1.63%

2.01%

1.79%

Nonperforming Assets / Loans plus OREO 1.66%

2.06%

1.92%

Allowance for Loan Losses / Loans 1.38%

1.41%

1.56%

Allowance for Loan Losses / Nonperforming Loans 85%

70%

87%

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 4,011

2,714

5,028

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) / Average Loans 0.49%

0.33%

0.64%















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Common Return on Average Assets 0.86%

1.15%

0.91%

Common Return on Average Tangible Assets(4) 0.90%

1.19%

0.95%

Common Return on Average Equity 7.05%

9.56%

6.41%

Common Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (5) 10.65%

14.52%

11.29%

Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (6) 63.29%

65.31%

57.06%















Capitalization Ratios











Dividends Paid to Net Income 46.83%

34.47%

45.25%

Common Equity / Assets 11.87%

12.08%

11.91%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.31%

9.27%

9.17%

Risk-based Capital - Tier 1 11.98%

12.01%

11.63%

Risk-based Capital - Total 15.39%

15.45%

15.20%

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets(7) 8.20%

8.32%

8.09%



















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2012

2011

Asset Quality Data











Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)



25,173

18,155

Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) / Average Loans



0.78%

0.56%















Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Common Return on Average Assets



0.79%

0.97%

Common Return on Average Tangible Common Assets (8)



0.83%

1.02%

Common Return on Average Shareholders' Equity



6.62%

6.78%

Common Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (9)



10.07%

12.62%

Efficiency Ratio (FTE) (6)



65.15%

55.96%















Capitalization Ratios











Dividends Paid to Net Income



50.75%

42.44%

















S&T Bancorp, Inc.











Consolidated Selected Financial Data











Unaudited



























2012

2012

2011



Fourth

Third

Fourth



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to











Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

























(1) Tangible Common Book Value











Common Book Value (GAAP Basis) $18.08

$17.97

$17.44

Effect of Excluding Intangible Assets (6.10)

(6.11)

(6.08)

Tangible Common Book Value $11.98

$11.86

$11.36















(2) Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis











Interest Income (GAAP Basis) $38,920

$38,820

$40,258

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment to Interest Income (Non-GAAP) 1,094

1,119

1,101

Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis(Non-GAAP) 40,014

39,939

41,359

Interest Expense (GAAP Basis) 4,629

5,025

6,192

Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis(Non-GAAP) $35,385

$34,914

$35,167















(4) Common Return on Average Tangible Assets











Common Return on Average Assets (GAAP Basis) 0.86%

1.15%

0.91%

Effect of Excluding Intangible Assets 0.04%

0.04%

0.04%

Common Return on Average Tangible Assets 0.90%

1.19%

0.95%















(5) Common Return on Average Tangible Common Equity











Common Return on Average Common Equity (GAAP Basis) 7.05%

9.56%

6.41%

Effect of Excluding Intangible Assets 3.60%

4.96%

2.17%

Effect of Excluding Preferred Stock -

-

2.71%

Common Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 10.65%

14.52%

11.29%















(6) Noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis.



















(7) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets











Common Equity / Assets(GAAP Basis) 11.87%

12.08%

11.91%

Effect of Excluding Intangible Assets -3.67%

-3.76%

-3.82%

Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets 8.20%

8.32%

8.09%



















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2012

2011

(3) Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis











Interest Income (GAAP Basis)



$156,251

$165,079

Taxable Equivalent Adjustment to Interest Income



4,471

4,155

Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)



160,722

169,234

Interest Expense (GAAP Basis)



21,024

27,733

Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)



$139,698

$141,501















(8) Common Return on Average Tangible Common Assets











Common Return on Average Assets (GAAP Basis)



0.79%

0.97%

Effect of Excluding Intangible Assets



0.04%

0.05%

Common Return on Average Tangible Common Assets



0.83%

1.02%















(9) Common Return on Average Tangible Common Equity











Common Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (GAAP Basis)



6.62%

6.78%

Effect of Excluding Intangible Assets



3.45%

3.03%

Effect of Excluding Preferred Stock



-

2.81%

Common Return on Average Tangible Common Equity



10.07%

12.62%



SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.