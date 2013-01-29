NextEra Energy fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 financial results available on company's website

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE has posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 financial results in a news release available on the company's website by accessing the following link: www.nexteraenergy.com/investors.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20110124/FL34682LOGO )

In conjunction with the issuance of the news release, Jim Robo, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Moray Dewhurst, vice chairman and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.nexteraenergy.com/investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE is a leading clean energy company with consolidated revenues of approximately $14.3 billion, more than 42,000 megawatts of generating capacity, and nearly 15,000 employees in 26 states and Canada as of year-end 2012. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Fla., NextEra Energy's principal subsidiaries are Florida Power & Light Company, which serves approximately 4.6 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the country, and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which together with its affiliated entities is the largest generator in the United States of renewable energy from the wind as well as a leading generator of solar power. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from eight commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.