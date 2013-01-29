FirstMerit Corporation Prices Offerings of Depositary Shares and Subordinated Notes

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstMerit Corporation FMER ("FirstMerit" or the "Corporation") today announced the pricing of its public offering (the "Depositary Shares Offering") of 4,000,000 depositary shares (the "Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its 5.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, without par value, $1,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share) (or up to an aggregate of 4,600,000 Depositary Shares if the underwriters of such offering exercise their option to purchase additional Depositary Shares in full) and $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.350% Subordinated Notes due 2023 (the "Notes") (the "Notes Offering," and, together with the Depositary Shares Offering, the "Offerings") in separate registered public offerings. FirstMerit intends to apply to list the Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FMCP." If the application is approved, FirstMerit expects trading of the Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange to commence within the 30‐day period after the initial delivery of the Depositary Shares.

The Corporation expects to close the Offerings on February 4, 2013 (such settlement being referred to as "T+5"), subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

FirstMerit expects to use the net proceeds from the Offerings to purchase, in connection with its acquisition of Citizens Republic Bancorp, Inc. ("Citizens"), Citizens' outstanding Series A preferred stock, which Citizens issued to the U.S. Treasury as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program, plus the payment of all accrued, cumulated and unpaid dividends.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the Offerings.

About FirstMerit Corporation

FirstMerit Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with assets of $14.9 billion as of December 31, 2012 and 196 banking offices and 203 ATM locations in Ohio, Chicago and Western Pennsylvania areas. FirstMerit provides a complete range of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through its core operations. Principal wholly-owned subsidiaries include: FirstMerit Bank, N.A., FirstMerit Mortgage Corporation, FirstMerit Title Agency, Ltd., and FirstMerit Community Development Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the use of proceeds in connection with the Corporation's pending acquisition of Citizens, which is subject to shareholder, regulatory and other approvals. Please refer to those risk factors detailed in the Corporation's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

