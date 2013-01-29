EMC's Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2012 Earnings Results Available on EMC.com

HOPKINTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- EMC Corporation EMC today announced that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 financial results and earnings news release are now available on the EMC Investor Relations website at: http://www.emc.com/q4-2012-earnings and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at: http://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000790070&owner=exclude&count=40.

As previously announced, EMC will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will be available on EMC's Investor Relations website at: http://www.emc.com/ir.

