TripIt for Teams: An Easier Way to Organize Multiple Travelers' Plans in One Place

Two Years Since Launch, Teams of All Sizes are Kicking Paper Itineraries to the Curb and Giving Their Travelers Instant Access to Plans On-the-Go

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- TripIt, the leading mobile travel organizer from Concur CNQR, is now joined by TripIt for Teams, the easiest way to keep all travelers in an organization, department or company, organized in one place.

First launched two years ago as TripIt for Business, the new name reflects the variety of organizations that have ditched the old way of manually creating itineraries for travelers or struggling to keep track of who's out of the office. Customers range from startups to teams within Fortune 100 companies, and cover a wide range of industries, including universities, law firms, music bands, sports teams and more.

TripIt for Teams gives travel planners an efficient way to organize travel arrangements for multiple travelers and reservations in one place. To get an itinerary instantly, the administrator simply forwards flight, hotel, car rentals and other travel confirmation emails with the travelers' email in the subject line to plans@tripit.com. In one central dashboard, TripIt for Teams provides visibility into who's traveling, where they're staying, whether reservations are complete, and how much the trip will cost.

"Arranging travel for so many different people with multiple-city itineraries means a lot of crucial details; TripIt for Teams helps me manage every aspect of these trips in one place," says Amanda Sorbara, executive assistant for Born Footwear. "When my boss asks me where everyone is, I need to know; and I rely on TripIt for Teams to help me keep every last detail accurate."

In addition, the TripIt for Teams travel calendar makes it easy for the whole team to see when and where their colleagues are traveling. While on the road, travelers get all the benefits of TripIt, which makes it easy to access confirmation numbers, maps, directions and other trip details right from their smartphones.

"We typically have shows running simultaneously, so it's often a case of, 'Ben's in Utah, Danny's in Amsterdam,'" says Danae Whetstone, an office manager at DWP Live, which produces entertainment shows during globally televised sporting events and other large-scale productions. "Before TripIt for Teams, our travelers never knew each others' whereabouts. Now, TripIt is one of the first things they check."

About TripIt

TripIt®, the leading mobile travel organizer from Concur® CNQR, makes it easy for millions of travelers to organize and share their trips. Simply forward confirmation emails from anywhere you book to plans@tripit.com and TripIt automatically creates one simple, smart itinerary to access on a smartphone, calendar, or anywhere online. For even greater peace of mind while traveling, TripIt Pro acts like a personal travel assistant that keeps travelers in the know regarding flight status, alternate flights, and more; tracks all frequent traveler points in one place; and monitors eligible flights for fare refunds. TripIt for Teams is an easier way to organize multiple travelers' plans in one place, and keep track of who's traveling when and where. For more information, please visit www.tripit.com and follow @TripIt at http://twitter.com/tripit.

About Concur

Concur is a leading provider of integrated travel and expense management solutions. Concur's easy-to-use Web-based and mobile solutions help companies and their employees control costs and save time. Concur Connect is the platform that enables the entire travel and expense ecosystem of customers, suppliers, and solution partners to access and extend Concur's T&E cloud. Concur's systems adapt to individual employee preferences and scale to meet the needs of companies from small to large. Learn more at www.concur.com or the Concur blog.

