Richfield Oil & Gas Company Begins Trading on OTCQX®

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces, today announced that Richfield Oil & Gas Company ROIL, a Utah-based oil and gas exploration and development company, has chosen to trade on OTCQX®, the qualified OTC marketplace with the highest financial standards and third-party sponsorship.

Richfield Oil & Gas Company will begin trading today on OTCQX U.S., a segment of the OTCQX marketplace reserved for high-quality U.S. companies that meet financial standards and provide timely news and disclosure to investors. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased Richfield Oil & Gas has chosen to trade on OTCQX," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group. "Companies trading on OTCQX demonstrate their commitment to providing superior information to investors and maintaining the highest quality standards."

"We are proud to join OTCQX, the highest OTC marketplace," said Douglas C. Hewitt, Sr., CEO of Richfield Oil & Gas Company. "We are committed to providing our U.S. investors with timely news and information to help them better analyze, value and trade our securities."

Hart & Trinen, LLP will serve as Richfield Oil & Gas Company's Designated Advisor for Disclosure ("DAD") on OTCQX, responsible for sponsoring qualified companies and providing professional guidance on OTCQX requirements and U.S. securities laws.

Richfield Oil & Gas Company is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with substantially all of its producing assets located in Kansas and additional leasehold assets in Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. Founded in April 2011 by seasoned industry executives, the company is dedicated to creating significant value through the disciplined acquisition and the development of its inventory of assets. Richfield Oil & Gas Company's team of industry professionals is experienced in developing unrealized or underestimated value through recompletions in existing wellbores, optimized facility management and low-risk development drilling.

Richfield Oil & Gas Company trades in the U.S. on OTCQX under the symbol "ROIL."

