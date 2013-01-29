Tax Season Just Got Easier With New Mobile Enabled W-2 Tax Statements From ADP

Free ADP Mobile HR Application Enables Quick Access to W-2's

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP ®, a leading provider of global human capital management (HCM) services, today announced that eligible users of the free ADP® Mobile Solutions application can now access W-2 Wage and Tax Statements from their mobile device as soon as the W-2 Statement has been made available by their employer. ADP pays 1 in 6 Americans and last year processed more than 48 million W-2 forms.

Users of the ADP Mobile Solutions application can view their W-2 forms under the "Pay" section of the app where they can toggle between the Pay Statements and Tax Statements features. The app also provides individuals with the option of viewing their Form W-2 file from the past three years, and from multiple employers, if applicable. After viewing, users can email or print the W-2 statement directly from their mobile phone. In addition, users who eFile using form 1040a and do not need to submit the actual paper Form W-2, will now be able to access their W-2 data from their mobile device or Smartphone from anywhere at their convenience.

"Tax season usually involves gathering lots of documentation, and ADP wants to make it easy for our client employees to access their year-end wage and tax statements whenever and wherever they are," said Don Weinstein, Senior Vice President, Product Management at ADP. "We expect demand for ADP's mobile app and its many features to continue to grow, as an increasingly mobile workforce seeks convenient and easy access to more of their vital information."

First introduced in July 2011, the free ADP Mobile Solutions app enables employees of ADP clients to access vital payroll, HR, benefits and tax information from their mobile devices. More than 750,000 employees of ADP clients now use the ADP Mobile Solutions app, making it one of the most successful mobile HR applications of its kind.

The employees of B. Braun, a leading manufacturer of infusion therapy and pain management products, are finding the ADP Mobile Solutions application to be an integral part of the workplace experience.

"Our employees use the ADP Mobile Solutions app to access their pay statements and other HR information on their mobile device anytime, anywhere," said Dennis Houser, Director, Corporate HR Systems and Payroll, at B. Braun Medical Inc. "Giving them quick and easy mobile access to important HR information is one of the many things we are doing to give our workers greater flexibility so they can in turn be more productive and happy – at work and at home."

ADP Mobile Solutions Requirements The ADP Mobile Solutions app is currently available to ADP clients who use one or more applicable ADP solution offerings, such as payroll, time and attendance, and benefits. The ADP Mobile Solutions application is free and available for download through the Apple® App Store for iPhone®, iPad® and iPod® touch devices. It is also available using the browser of Apple®, Android™ and Blackberry® devices by entering: https://mobile.adp.com

To view a video demonstrating many of the ADP Mobile Solutions app's features, click here.

For more information on the ADP Mobile Solutions app, please visit http://www.adp.com/mobilesolutions.

About ADP

ADP Inc. ADP, with more than $10 billion in revenues and approximately 600,000 clients, is one of the world's largest providers of business outsourcing solutions. Leveraging over 60 years of experience, ADP offers a wide range of human resource, payroll, tax and benefits administration solutions from a single source. ADP's easy-to-use solutions for employers provide superior value to companies of all types and sizes. ADP is also a leading provider of integrated computing solutions to auto, truck, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, and heavy equipment dealers throughout the world. For more information about ADP or to contact a local ADP sales office, reach us at 1.800.225.5237 or visit the company's Web site at www.adp.com.

Contact:

Jim Larkin

ADP

973-407-9714

Jim.larkin@adp.com

SOURCE Automatic Data Processing, Inc.