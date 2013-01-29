Gatekeeper USA, Inc. Open Letter To Shareholders

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Gatekeeper USA, Inc. (OTC Symbol: GTKP) today provides the following open letter to shareholders:

Obtaining financing necessary to commercially launch Gatekeeper's products has been and continues to be the primary focus of the Company. The Company had recently announced the engagement of the Investment Banking firm of Saratoga Capital as the Company's exclusive representative as it relates to the Company's current and future financing needs. Kevin Tingley, CEO of Saratoga Capital recently stated that Saratoga Capital is well positioned to secure the funding needs of Gatekeeper USA, Inc. Saratoga is confident that the current prospects at the table are in the middle of their due diligence process and are expected to close in the near future. Two of the potential candidates are considering direct investment and/or joint venture opportunities. Both of these entities currently have a market capitalization greater than $1 Billion.

Gatekeeper USA is very excited and looking forward to the commercial launch of its CAMS (Container Automated Monitoring System) products. The Company is currently negotiating several 'value added' reseller Agreements with shippers in Ghana, Egypt, South Africa, Vietnam, and India. Additionally, the company has opened discussions with a Southeast Asian financial conglomerate for a prospective OEM (original equipment manufacturer) agreement. In addition, the Company has received significant unsolicited interest for the products and the Company is confident that it will be able to secure several of these opportunities immediately, following the closing of funding, as reflected in the Company's Business Plan.

Based on recent discussions with DHS (US Department of Homeland Security), the Company anticipates that there will be new requirements announced as it relates to the implementation of Container Security Devices that will be extremely favorable with regard to Gatekeeper's product line.

Gatekeeper's CAMS device remains the only device that can scan and alert in real time, 24/7, through the shipping sequence from initial loading of the container, its conveyance through the port of departure and throughout the entire voyage to final destination. If there are any potential threats or anomalies that should cause an alert, there will be a notification within seconds. The insurance industry has already expressed interest in CAMS because of its ability to also identify and alert for the presence of e.coli, salmonella, and other food contaminants in a refrigerated container, even with just trace amounts in nanograms.

The technologies deployed in Gatekeeper's security devices have already been proven and are unparalleled in the ability to alert for weapons grade Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) threats when compared to any other container security devices currently in the marketplace. CAMS was also successfully field tested by an independent third party group.

Everyone at the Company is highly dedicated and consistently strives to advance the mission of Gatekeeper USA, Inc. to establish revenues and to continuously increase shareholder value. As always, the Board of Directors and Management would like to express our thanks to you, our shareholders, for your continued support of our Company.

About the Company:

Gatekeeper USA, Inc., a Nevada corporation located in Rockville, Maryland, is engaged in the maritime container industry as it relates to container security and protection from potential terrorist attacks and as a real time proactive tool for supply chain management. The focus of the Company is the deployment of a proprietary shipping container security device known as the Gatekeeper CONTAINER AUTOMATED MONITORING SYSTEM (CAMS). The Company has employed proprietary detection and identification technologies. The technologies being utilized by the Company provide automatic and specific real-time analysis, identification and quantification of the chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear and explosive components whether in liquid, solid or gaseous states, in addition to providing key supply chain management alerts and reporting requirements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, potential future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. The Company's actual results, performance, and achievements may differ materially from the results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to a wide range of factors.

For further information visit the company web site www.GatekeeperUSAInc.com or contact:

John Leontakianakos

Sr. Vice President, Finance

JohnL@GatekeeperUSAInc.com

(631) 499-3684

SOURCE Gatekeeper USA, Inc.