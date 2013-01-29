Fourth Quarter Net Income Of $5.0 Million, Or $1.34 Per Diluted Share, Caps Record Year For BNCCORP, INC.

2012 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Overview - 2012 fourth quarter net income of $5.0 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compares to 2011 fourth quarter net income of $1.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share - Net income for full year 2012 is $26.6 million, or $7.52 per diluted share, up from $4.2 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in 2011 - Mortgage banking revenues increase to $8.231 million for the fourth quarter, rising 96.4%, contributing to 78.6% rise in fourth quarter non-interest income - Credit quality remains stable as provisions for credit losses are $0 for the second consecutive quarter - Tier 1 leverage regulatory capital ratio of BNC Bank is 10.68% and total risk based capital of BNC Bank is 21.06% at December 31, 2012 - Tier 1 leverage regulatory capital ratio of BNCCORP, INC. is 11.17%, total risk based capital of BNCCORP, INC. is 22.43% and tangible common equity ratio is 6.21% at December 31, 2012 - Book value per common share is $14.49 at December 31, 2012 compared to $6.42 at December 31, 2011

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTC Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in Arizona, Minnesota and North Dakota, and has mortgage banking offices in Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and North Dakota, today reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012.

Net income for the 2012 fourth quarter was $4.981 million, or $1.34 per diluted share. This compared to net income of $1.392 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2011. The 2012 fourth quarter results reflect sharply higher non-interest income, which more than offset lower net interest income and higher non-interest expense when compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The provisions for credit losses and OREO valuation allowances in the fourth quarter of 2012 were $0 compared to $1.000 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Credit quality remained stable in 2012 as nonperforming assets decreased to $15.6 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $16.3 million at December 31, 2011.

Gregory K. Cleveland, BNCCORP President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strong fourth quarter fittingly completes a tremendous year. In 2012, our annual returns on assets and common equity were a lofty 3.74% and 76.77%, respectively. These returns translated into an increase in the book value of our common shares of more than $8 per share, to reach $14.49. Our non-interest income grew 112.2% this year, largely because our mortgage banking operations capitalized on the low rate environment and originated more than $1 billion of mortgage loans. We also re-ignited banking operations in 2012, particularly in North Dakota, as demonstrated by our growth in total assets of 15.9%. The growth in our deposits of 12.7% was mostly in North Dakota and shows our banking operations are well positioned to benefit from the robust economy of this market."

Mr. Cleveland continued, "We are working to sustain our positive momentum into 2013, but must also remain diligent as the current economic environment presents several challenges. The great recession gave rise to significantly expanded regulations and historically low interest rates. Both of these conditions will undoubtedly be burdensome for our industry in the periods ahead. We are also very concerned about the unchecked costs of government. Fortunately, opportunity can be found in challenging times and we will continue to aggressively search for new ways to increase performance and value."

Fourth Quarter Results

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $4.660 million, a decrease of $349 thousand, or 7.0%, from $5.009 million in the same period of 2011. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter decreased to 2.75%, compared to 3.26% in the same period of 2011. Net interest income was impacted by the low interest rate environment which reduced the yield on earning assets to 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 4.15% in the fourth quarter of 2011. Fourth quarter interest income also was reduced by $101 thousand due to a loan involved in bankruptcy proceedings. We are adequately collateralized and remain optimistic the bankruptcy court will ultimately allow us to recover the interest we are due. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 0.89% in the current quarter, compared to 1.09% in the same period of 2011. During the fourth quarter of 2012, the average balance of earning assets was approximately $674.2 million, compared to approximately $610.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. Assets increased as we have started to deploy capital.

The provision for credit losses was $0 in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $250 thousand in the 2011 period. The lower provision reflects stabilized risk on our loan portfolio.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $9.662 million, an increase of $4.252 million, or 78.6% from $5.410 million in the same period of 2011. Non-interest income includes a significant increase in revenues from our mortgage banking operations, as mortgage volume continues to benefit from low interest rates. Fourth quarter mortgage banking revenues aggregated $8.231 million, an increase of $4.040 million, or 96.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. In the near term, we expect mortgage banking revenues to be elevated. Over a longer horizon, mortgage banking volume may not be sustained at current levels as interest rates will inevitably rise. Bank fees and service charges were $738 thousand, an increase of 33.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. These fees are growing as we continue to grow deposits and open new accounts. There were $0 of gains on sales of investment securities during the recent quarter, compared to $99 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2011. The opportunity to sell assets at attractive prices can vary significantly from period to period. The 2012 fourth quarter included gains on sales of SBA loans of $246 thousand, compared to $117 thousand in the same period of 2011. While gains on sales of loans can vary significantly, the secondary market for SBA loans is currently acquisitive and loans can be sold for attractive prices.

Non-interest expense increased by $214 thousand, or 2.4%, to $8.969 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $8.755 million in the same period of 2011, principally due to the increase in mortgage banking business. Compensation costs increased by $454 thousand, or 12.0%, due to higher volume in mortgage banking, additional producers in our banking and mortgage banking businesses, and incentives accrued for producers. Fourth quarter non-interest expense also included higher professional fees and marketing costs as a result of higher mortgage banking activities. Other real estate costs were $50 thousand, a decrease of $799 thousand, or 94.1%, compared to $849 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2011. This decrease primarily relates to reduced valuation adjustments on foreclosed assets, which were $0 in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to $750 thousand in the same quarter of 2011.

In the fourth quarter of 2012, we recorded tax expense of $372 thousand which resulted in an effective tax rate of 6.95% for the quarter. This rate is relatively low as we reversed virtually all of the remaining valuation allowances related to deferred tax assets and revised interim tax estimates to reflect the estimated annual tax expense. The remaining valuation allowance was reversed because of the likelihood that future pre-tax earnings will utilize the remaining deferred tax assets. A tax expense of $22 thousand was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2011.

Net income available to common shareholders was $4.608 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2012 after accounting for dividends accrued on preferred stock and the amortization of issuance discounts on preferred stock. These costs aggregated $373 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $356 thousand in the same period of 2011. Net income available to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2011 was $1.036 million, or $0.31 per diluted share.

Year Ended December 31, 2012

Net interest income in 2012 was $18.471 million, a decrease of $1.006 million, or 5.2%, from $19.477 million in 2011. Low interest rates impacted the net interest margin in 2012, which decreased to 2.85%, compared to 3.11% in 2011. The yield on earning assets was 3.70% in 2012, compared to 4.11% in 2011. The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 1.07% in 2012, compared to 1.22% in 2011. The interest cost of liabilities in 2012 includes $546 thousand of previously deferred costs associated with $60 million of brokered deposits. These costs were recognized when we exercised our option to call the deposits during 2012 in order to replace them with lower cost deposits. In 2012, the average balance of earning assets was approximately $648.4 million, compared to approximately $563.3 million in the prior year. We sold approximately $65.7 million of assets in March 2011 and have subsequently been regenerating earning assets and deposits.

The provision for credit losses was $100 thousand in 2012, compared to $1.625 million in 2011. Nonperforming loans increased $4.3 million to $10.5 million at December 31, 2012 from $6.2 million at December 31, 2011. This increase primarily relates to one loan that is subject to bankruptcy proceedings. We are well collateralized on this loan and remain optimistic the courts will ultimately award us full recovery.

Non-interest income in 2012 was $42.938 million, an increase of $22.701 million, or 112.2% from $20.237 million in 2011. Full year 2012 non-interest income includes $7.5 million of income recognized in the third quarter associated with the settlement of our claims against insurers related to a fraud perpetrated upon the Company. Non-interest income also was significantly influenced by mortgage banking revenues in 2012, which aggregated $29.658 million, an increase of $18.373 million, or 162.8%, compared to 2011. We also experienced an increase in bank fees and service charges of $274 thousand, or 12.4% in 2012, reflecting growth in deposits and new accounts. Gains on sales of investments were lower in 2012 aggregating $279 thousand, compared to $2.830 million in 2011. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $1.110 million in 2012, compared to $1.427 million in the same period of 2011.

Non-interest expense increased by $6.106 million, or 18.0%, to $39.965 million in 2012, compared to $33.859 million in 2011, primarily due to the increase in mortgage banking business. Compensation costs increased by $2.068 million, or 13.8%, primarily due to higher volume in mortgage banking, additional banking and mortgage banking producers, and incentives accrued for producers. Non-interest expense included a significant increase in professional fees due to costs associated with settling the insurance claim, including contingent fees paid to professionals. To a lesser extent, professional fees also increased due to mortgage banking activities. Other real estate costs were $2.038 million, a decrease of $257 thousand, or 11.2%, compared to $2.295 million in 2011. In recent years, we have addressed nonperforming assets by recording valuation adjustments on foreclosed assets, which were $1.700 million in 2012, compared to $1.775 million in 2011. Marketing expenses increased due to mortgage banking activities. Other expenses increased to $3.822 million in 2012 from $2.521 million in 2011 partially due to increases in the cost of insurance and a non-recurring write-off of previously deferred costs associated with our terminated equity offering. These increases were partially offset by lower regulatory costs as depository premiums paid by BNC to the FDIC to insure its deposits decreased after our branch sale in early 2011.

The Company has recognized a tax benefit of $5.280 million in 2012, resulting primarily from the reversal of virtually all of our valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The valuation allowance was reversed because we had achieved several consecutive profitable quarters and the likelihood that future pre-tax earnings will utilize the remaining deferred tax assets. The tax benefit recorded by reversing the valuation allowance was reduced by estimated income tax expense related to 2012 earnings. Tax expense was $22 thousand in 2011.

Net income available to common shareholders was $25.162 million, or $7.52 per diluted share, in 2012 after accounting for dividends accrued on preferred stock and the amortization of issuance discounts on preferred stock. These costs aggregated $1.462 million in 2012 and $1.394 million in 2011. Net income available to common shareholders in 2011 was $2.814 million, or $0.86 per diluted share.

Assets, Liabilities and Equity

Total assets were $770.8 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $105.7 million, or 15.9%, compared to $665.2 million at December 31, 2011. Cash and investment securities have increased by $79.4 million since December 31, 2011 as we continue to emphasize liquidity. The investment portfolio had net unrealized gains aggregating $6.480 million as of December 31, 2012, compared to unrealized gains of $4.145 million as of December 31, 2011. Overall, loans held for investment decreased by $3.7 million as we have implemented measures to reduce our exposure to credit risk and concentrations within certain segments of our loan portfolio. In North Dakota, our loans held for investment grew $21 million. Loans held for sale have increased by $26.5 million since December 31, 2011, due to robust mortgage banking operations.

Total deposits were $649.6 million at December 31, 2012, increasing by $73.3 million from 2011 year-end. This increase relates primarily to growth in our North Dakota branches.

Total equity was $68.7 million at December 31, 2012 and $41.9 million at December 31, 2011. Book value per common share was $14.49 as of December 31, 2012, compared to $6.42 as of December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, tangible common equity as a percent of assets was approximately 6.21%.

Preferred stock and subordinated debentures outstanding aggregated $43.3 million at December 31, 2012. Management continues to assess the Company's leverage and capital structure. At December 31, 2012, the accrued interest and dividends on these obligations, which included deferred amounts, was $8.5 million. Subsequent to year end, we began to bring these obligations current and anticipate that we will be current on all obligations as of the end of first quarter of 2013.

Trust assets under supervision were $211.5 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $228.9 million at December 31, 2011.

Regulatory Capital

Banks and their bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements.

At December 31, 2012, BNCCORP's tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.17%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 20.49%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 22.43%.

At December 31, 2012, BNC National Bank had a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.68%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 19.80%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 21.06%.

In 2010, the holding company entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Reserve Bank (the Fed) that restricted payments related to the Company's common stock, preferred stock and debt without prior written permission from the Fed. This memorandum of understanding with the Fed was terminated in the fourth quarter of 2012.

In the second quarter of 2012, the Fed issued proposed regulatory standards for community banks which appear to incorporate many of the capital requirements addressed in the Basel III framework. We have not completed our assessment of the proposed standards, but it is generally believed the proposed standards will impose higher capital ratios. In addition to the proposed Basel framework, the regulatory environment for banking entities is increasingly complicated and cumbersome and the regulatory influence will burden earnings for the foreseeable future.

Asset Quality

In recent years, challenging economic conditions have led to elevated credit risk throughout the banking industry. As a result, the Company is carefully monitoring asset quality and taking what it believes to be prudent and appropriate action to reduce credit risk.

Nonperforming assets were $15.6 million at December 31, 2012; up from $10.7 million at September 30, 2012; and below the $16.3 million reported at December 31, 2011. The ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets was 2.03% at December 31, 2012; 1.44% at September 30, 2012; and 2.45% at December 31, 2011. The increase in nonperforming assets relates to one loan that is subject to bankruptcy proceedings. We are well collateralized on this loan and remain optimistic the courts will ultimately award us full recovery. The provision for credit losses and other real estate costs was $0 in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $1.000 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Nonperforming loans were $10.5 million at December 31, 2012, $4.9 million at September 30, 2012, and $6.2 million at December 31, 2011, with the increase due to the loan that is subject to bankruptcy proceedings as noted above. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans as of December 31, 2012 was 96%, compared to 217% at September 30, 2012, and 172% at December 31, 2011. There was no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to $250 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2011, due to stabilized risk in the loan portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses was $10.1 million at December 31, 2012, compared to $10.6 million at December 31, 2011. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2012 was 2.62%, compared to 2.94% at December 31, 2011. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment at December 31, 2012 was 3.49%, compared to 3.63% at December 31, 2011.

At December 31, 2012, BNC had $13.6 million of classified loans, $10.5 million of loans on non-accrual and $5.1 million of other real estate owned. At December 31, 2011, BNC had $24.2 million of classified loans, $6.2 million of loans on non-accrual and $10.1 million of other real estate owned.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in Arizona, Minnesota and North Dakota from 14 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 12 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and North Dakota.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", or other expressions. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, financial condition, results of operations, revenues, working capital, liquidity, capital needs, interest costs and income, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements due to several important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

(Financial tables attached)

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)













For the Quarter Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2012

2011

2012

2011 SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA























Interest income

$ 5,862

$ 6,387

$ 23,992

$ 25,749 Interest expense



1,202



1,378



5,521



6,272 Net interest income



4,660



5,009



18,471



19,477 Provision for credit losses



-



250



100



1,625 Non-interest income



9,662



5,410



42,938



20,237 Non-interest expense



8,969



8,755



39,965



33,859 Income before income taxes



5,353



1,414



21,344



4,230 Income tax (benefit) expense



372



22



(5,280)



22 Net income



4,981



1,392



26,624



4,208 Preferred stock costs



(373)



(356)



(1,462)



(1,394) Net income available to common shareholders

$ 4,608

$ 1,036

$ 25,162

$ 2,814



















































EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA

















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.40

$ 0.31

$ 7.64

$ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.34

$ 0.31

$ 7.52

$ 0.86









BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)













For the Quarter Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except share data)

2012

2011

2012

2011 ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST INCOME























Bank charges and service fees

$ 738

$ 551

$ 2,492

$ 2,218 Wealth management revenues



292



280



1,204



1,282 Mortgage banking revenues



8,231



4,191



29,658



11,285 Gains on sales of loans, net



246



117



1,110



1,427 Gains on sales of securities, net



-



99



279



2,830 Insurance claim settlement



-



-



7,500



- Other



155



172



695



1,195 Total non-interest income

$ 9,662

$ 5,410

$ 42,938

$ 20,237 ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4,241

$ 3,787

$ 17,040

$ 14,972 Professional services



1,262



1,101



7,165



4,307 Data processing fees



743



667



2,859



2,673 Marketing and promotion



607



386



2,089



1,559 Occupancy



495



480



1,935



2,028 Regulatory costs



312



308



1,213



1,742 Depreciation and amortization



284



289



1,120



1,172 Office supplies and postage



178



157



684



590 Other real estate costs



50



849



2,038



2,295 Other



797



731



3,822



2,521 Total non-interest expense

$ 8,969

$ 8,755

$ 39,965

$ 33,859 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES























Common shares outstanding (a)



3,294,562



3,289,756



3,291,660



3,282,182 Incremental shares from assumed conversion of options and contingent shares



147,319



-



52,620



- Adjusted weighted average shares (b)



3,441,881



3,289,756



3,344,280



3,282,182

(a) Denominator for basic earnings per common share (b) Denominator for diluted earnings per common share





BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)









As of (In thousands, except share, per share and full time equivalent data)

December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011



















SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

















Total assets

$ 770,776

$ 742,475

$ 665,158 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



95,095



88,926



68,622 Loans and leases held for investment



289,469



285,472



293,211 Total loans



384,564



374,398



361,833 Allowance for credit losses



(10,091)



(10,521)



(10,630) Investment securities available for sale



300,549



283,835



242,630 Other real estate, net



5,131



5,859



10,145 Earning assets



698,872



674,197



604,151 Total deposits



649,604



622,997



576,255 Core deposits



584,604



553,067



516,436 Other borrowings



34,130



34,691



31,062 Cash and cash equivalents



40,790



36,520



19,296



















OTHER SELECTED DATA

















Net unrealized gains in investment portfolio, pretax

$ 6,480

$ 7,257

$ 4,145 Trust assets under supervision

$ 211,519

$ 212,188

$ 228,932 Total common stockholders' equity

$ 47,842

$ 44,895

$ 21,180 Book value per common share

$ 14.49

$ 13.60

$ 6.42 Full time equivalent employees



298



285



261 Common shares outstanding



3,300,652



3,299,969



3,301,007



















CAPITAL RATIOS

















Tier 1 leverage (Consolidated)



11.17%



10.31%



7.59% Tier 1 risk-based capital (Consolidated)



20.49%



18.60%



13.71% Total risk-based capital (Consolidated)



22.43%



21.03%



17.56% Tangible common equity (Consolidated)



6.21%



6.06%



3.17%



















Tier 1 leverage (BNC National Bank)



10.68%



11.73%



9.41% Tier 1 risk-based capital (BNC National Bank)



19.80%



21.14%



16.95% Total risk-based capital (BNC National Bank)



21.06%



22.41%



18.22% Tangible capital (BNC National Bank)



10.97%



12.31%



10.12%





















BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)













For the Quarter Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands)



2012



2011



2012



2011

























AVERAGE BALANCES























Total assets

$ 741,977

$ 673,457

$ 711,178

$ 689,268 Loans held for sale-mortgage banking



79,113



67,217



66,288



33,317 Loans and leases held for investment



287,441



294,177



284,507



328,091 Total loans



366,554



361,398



350,795



362,509 Investment securities available for sale



280,854



238,754



270,374



210,811 Earning assets



674,187



610,192



648,425



563,341 Total deposits



619,968



579,376



605,014



600,604 Core deposits



553,535



519,557



542,118



538,583 Total equity



66,303



41,248



53,568



38,433 Cash and cash equivalents



50,738



27,756



46,328



72,567

























KEY RATIOS























Return on average common stockholders' equity



40.34%



19.97%



76.77%



15.77% Return on average assets



2.67%



0.82%



3.74%



0.61% Net interest margin



2.75%



3.26%



2.85%



3.11% Efficiency ratio



62.62%



84.03%



65.08%



85.26% Efficiency ratio, excluding gains on sales of securities, provisions for real estate losses



62.62%



77.57%



62.60%



86.99% Efficiency ratio, excluding provisions for real estate losses (BNC National Bank)



61.59%



73.35%



59.75%



77.18%







BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)









As of (In thousands)

December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011













ASSET QUALITY

















Loans 90 days or more delinquent and still accruing interest

$ 12

$ 23

$ - Non-accrual loans



10,500



4,833



6,169 Total nonperforming loans

$ 10,512

$ 4,856

$ 6,169 Other real estate, net



5,131



5,859



10,145 Total nonperforming assets

$ 15,643

$ 10,715

$ 16,314 Allowance for credit losses

$ 10,091

$ 10,521

$ 10,630 Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans



2.73%



1.30%



1.70% Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets



2.03%



1.44%



2.45% Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets



1.36%



0.65%



0.93% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment



3.49%



3.69%



3.63% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans



2.62%



2.81%



2.94% Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



96%



217%



172%





For the Quarter

For the Twelve Months (In thousands)

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011 Changes in Nonperforming Loans:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 4,856

$ 8,657

$ 6,169

$ 17,862 Additions to nonperforming



5,806



12



5,880



6,312 Charge-offs



(37)



(633)



(354)



(3,895) Reclassified back to performing



-



(1,649)



(815)



(3,616) Principal payments received



(113)



(218)



(368)



(4,442) Transferred to other real estate owned



-



-



-



(6,052) Balance, end of period

$ 10,512

$ 6,169

$ 10,512

$ 6,169

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)









(In thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011 Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 10,521

$ 11,014

$ 10,630

$ 16,476 Provision



-



250



100



1,625 Loans charged off



(522)



(1,161)



(905)



(6,517) Loan recoveries



92



527



266



677 Transferred with branch divestiture



-



-



-



(1,631) Balance, end of period

$ 10,091

$ 10,630

$ 10,091

$ 10,630

























Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans



(0.117)%



(0.175)%



(0.182)%



(1.611)% Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized



(0.469)%



(0.702)%



(0.182)%



(1.611)%

(In thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011 Changes in Other Real Estate:























Balance, beginning of period

$ 5,859

$ 14,036

$ 10,145

$ 12,706 Transfers from nonperforming loans



-



-



-



6,052 Real estate sold



(748)



(3,101)



(3,206)



(6,900) Net gains (losses) on sale of assets



20



(40)



(108)



62 Provision



-



(750)



(1,700)



(1,775) Balance, end of period

$ 5,131

$ 10,145

$ 5,131

$ 10,145





(In thousands)

As of December 31,



2012

2011 Other real estate

$ 8,146

$ 15,530 Valuation allowance



(3,015)



(5,385) Other real estate, net

$ 5,131

$ 10,145

BNCCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





As of (In thousands) December 31, 2012

December 31, 2011 CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS









North Dakota









Commercial and industrial $ 65,793

$ 65,986 Construction

10,824



2,533 Agricultural

15,047



13,043 Land and land development

12,240



10,579 Owner-occupied commercial real estate

24,107



25,526 Commercial real estate

12,644



12,100 Small business administration

2,428



2,333 Consumer

25,115



15,175 Subtotal $ 168,198

$ 147,275 Arizona









Commercial and industrial $ 1,421

$ 2,552 Construction

-



- Agricultural

-



- Land and land development

5,663



5,832 Owner-occupied commercial real estate

667



550 Commercial real estate

16,699



14,070 Small business administration

12,881



7,085 Consumer

2,884



2,813 Subtotal $ 40,215

$ 32,902 Minnesota









Commercial and industrial $ 1,154

$ 1,316 Construction

-



2,090 Agricultural

24



28 Land and land development

1,145



1,649 Owner-occupied commercial real estate

-



- Commercial real estate

14,767



14,665 Small business administration

62



77 Consumer

409



893 Subtotal $ 17,561

$ 20,718

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.