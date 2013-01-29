NICE Launches Industry's First Full Cloud-Based Workforce Optimization Suite

The cloud-based offering addresses growing market demand and customer need for flexibility

NICE Systems NICE today announced the launch of its cloud-based Workforce Optimization (WFO) suite, the first to offer full capabilities for Recording, Quality Management, Analytics , Workforce Management, Performance Management, Incentive Compensation Management, and Voice of the Customer, all deployed in the cloud. These solutions are offered as Hosted or as Software as a Service (SaaS) to provide customers greater flexibility, lower upfront costs, and faster implementation.

Industry trends indicate rapidly increasing demand for cloud technologies. According to DMG Consulting's 2012-2013 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report, the number of cloud-based contact center seats grew by 80.2 percent in 2011, following a 42.4 percent increase in 2010. The report anticipates that by the end of 2015 more than 18 percent of contact center seats will be delivered by cloud-based contact center infrastructure providers.

NICE's cloud-based WFO suite offers customers several key benefits:

Cloud deployment for contact centers, back offices, branches, and retail is far faster and can be done at a lower up front cost compared to other deployment methods.

Customers have easier access to the latest versions of the software.

Organizations can focus on business operations rather than monitoring and maintaining enterprise grade software.

The cloud WFO suite supports hybrid integrations of on-premise and cloud-based applications. For example, a customer can easily complement an on-premise NICE IEX Workforce Management solution with cloud-based Interaction Analytics, Performance Management, or any other cloud-based application.

"We are proud to deliver the market's first comprehensive cloud-based WFO suite," said Yochai Rozenblat, President of the NICE Enterprise Group. "We focus on delivering value to our clients by helping them leverage customer interaction data for improved operations and sales. Cloud-based deployment makes it easier and more cost effective for our clients to implement a complete set of advanced WFO solutions."

About NICESystems

NICE NICE is the worldwide leader of software solutions that deliver strategic insights by capturing and analyzing mass quantities of structured and unstructured data in real time from multiple sources, including phone calls, mobile apps, emails, chat, social media, and video. NICE's solutions enable organizations to take the Next-Best-Action to improve customer experience and business results, ensure compliance, fight financial crime, and safeguard people and assets. NICE solutions are used by over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100 companies. http://www.nice.com.

