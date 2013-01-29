Tablet Boom Drives Strong Demand For Texas Instruments DLP 1080p Resolution Data Projectors

Technology moves from home cinema market into education, business and beyond

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing adoption of iPads and tablets in the business and education sectors, Texas Instruments (TI) TXN DLP® is experiencing a clear rise in demand for its chips which enable economical 1080p projectors, a trend supported by recent data from Futuresource Consulting, which predicts sales to exceed 300,000 in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and nearly 1 million worldwide by 2016.

The high definition (HD) 1080p resolution chip, which has been available in projectors since 2006, offers a number of key benefits including:

Economical solution – previously this resolution was limited to premium products and is now at attainable price points worldwide

True black colour accuracy – with a 95 percent aperture ratio, each of the two million plus pixels provides users with the most accurate and superior image quality available

Ultra-fast response time – the DLP chip has an unparalleled 16 microsecond response time, giving users precise, razor-sharp images

Largest viewing experience – unlike other displays, such as a flat panel tv, this is capable of projecting images greater than 100" on any surface

3D-ready – plug and play 3D content from any source in any popular format using DLP-Link active eyewear that allows perfect synchronization

"The benefits of 1080p have long been known to the more consumer-focused industries such as sport, home cinema and gaming, but what we are really excited about this year is seeing the technology move into more diverse B2B sectors," said Roger Carver, Business Manager, DLP Front Projection. "In the classroom in particular we have already seen a number of significant developments in technology used over the past couple of years, ranging from the adoption of lamp-free to 3D and interactive technologies. We are committed to providing students the best image possible in the classroom."

"According to a study we ran in December, 14 percent of children would have asked for a tablet this Christmas – staggering proof of how much the technology is taking hold of society, both in terms of consumers, like these children, but also businesses," said Ben Davis, Futuresource Consulting. "The widespread adoption of tablet devices across all sectors and resulting increase in consumption of HD video content is driving a real demand for higher resolution projectors in classrooms and meeting rooms. As a result, we expect 1080p to be the next resolution to see strong growth in the EMEA B2B projector market."

Futuresource Consulting predicts that over the next three years, sales of tablets into institutional and corporate applications will more than double - moving from an estimated 4,764,971 in 2013 to a 10,879,721 by 2016. Alongside this growth, sales of 1080p projectors into the same sectors are also set to soar from 35,618 in 2013 to 105,614 in 2016.

DLP-enabled 1080p data projectors will be shipping in 2013 from leading DLP manufacturers. Select DLP customers will be on the trade show floor at Integrated Systems Europe on the 29 – 31 January.

