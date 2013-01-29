International Paper Reports Fourth-Quarter and 2012 Earnings

Record Cash Generation from Operations Temple-Inland Acquisition Delivering Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper IP reported preliminary full-year 2012 net earnings attributable to common shareholders totaling $794 million ($1.80 per share) compared with $1.3 billion ($3.03 per share) in full-year 2011. In the fourth quarter of 2012, the company reported net earnings of $235 million ($0.53 per share) compared with $281 million ($0.65 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2011. Amounts in all periods include special items and non-operating pension expense.

Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to International Paper Shareholders



Fourth

Quarter

2012 Fourth

Quarter

2011 Full

Year

2012 Full

Year

2011 Net Earnings $0.53 $0.65 $1.80 $3.03 Less – Discontinued Operations Gain (0.02) - (0.10) (0.11) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $0.51 $0.65 $1.70 $2.92 Add Back – Net Special Items Expense 0.11 0.07 0.69 0.14 Add Back – Non-Operating Pension Expense 0.07 0.01 0.26 0.06 Operating Earnings* $0.69 $0.73 $2.65 $3.12









* Operating Earnings is defined as net earnings from continuing operations (GAAP) excluding special items and non-operating pension expense.

Full-year 2012 Operating Earnings were $1.2 billion ($2.65 per share) compared with $1.4 billion ($3.12 per share) in 2011. Operating Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $305 million ($0.69 per share) compared with $319 million ($0.73 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Annual sales totaled $27.8 billion in 2012 compared with $26.0 billion in 2011. Quarterly net sales were $7.1 billion in the fourth quarter compared with $6.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Full-year 2012 business segment operating profits were $2.0 billion compared with $2.2 billion in 2011. Business segment operating profits in the fourth quarter were $528 million compared with $577 million in 2011, both of which included special items.

"Our success capturing merger benefits from the Temple-Inland acquisition contributed to our fourth quarter results and IP's record cash generation from operations in 2012," said John Faraci, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Given our runway levers and ability to execute, we are positioned to deliver a step-change in earnings as we move through 2013."

SEGMENT INFORMATION

The performance of the company's business segments are measured quarter to quarter without variations caused by special items, as management focuses on business segment operating profits excluding those items. Fourth quarter 2012 business segment operating profits and business trends compared with the prior quarter are as follows:

Industrial Packaging operating profits in the fourth quarter of 2012 were $368 million ($336 million including special items) compared with $342 million ($255 million including special items) in the third quarter of 2012. The profit increase in North America was the result of improved pricing, partially offset by higher planned outage-related maintenance expenses and input costs. Profits for the segment also benefited from seasonally higher sales volumes in Europe and an insurance settlement related to the earthquake that occurred in Northern Italy.

Printing Papers operating profits were $147 million (before and after special items) in the fourth quarter of 2012 versus $201 million ($202 million including special items) in the third quarter of 2012. North American operations were impacted by higher planned outage-related maintenance expenses, seasonally lower sales and lower average sales price for paper, particularly in export markets. Europe's results were stronger quarter over quarter mainly from lower planned maintenance expenses.

Consumer Packaging operating profits were $39 million ($41 million including special items) in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $67 million (before and after special items) in the third quarter of 2012. Earnings were impacted by higher outage-related maintenance expenses and lower average sales price primarily due to mix, along with cost associated with the start-up of the coated paper machine in China.

xpedx, the company's North American distribution business, reported operating profits of $11 million ($4 million including special items) in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared with $24 million ($15 million including special items) in the third quarter of 2012, reflecting higher operating expenses in the fourth quarter.

International Paper recorded Ilim joint venture equity earnings of $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared with equity earnings of $33 million in the third quarter of 2012. Fourth quarter results were lower as modestly higher average prices did not offset increases in input costs. In addition, the after-tax impact of favorable foreign exchange gains was $15 million less in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter. The gains in both quarters were due to non-cash adjustments associated with the Ilim joint venture's U.S. dollar denominated debt.

Net corporate expenses, excluding non-operating pension expense, for the 2012 fourth quarter were $15 million compared with $1 million in the third quarter of 2012 and $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate before special items for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 22 percent, compared with an effective tax rate before special items of 31 percent in the third quarter of 2012. The lower rate in the 4th quarter is attributable to the release of a $29 million valuation allowance previously imposed on state income tax attributes which the Company now foresees utilizing. The 2012 full year rate was 29 percent compared with 32 percent for the 2011 full year.

Effects of Special Items

Special items in the fourth quarter of 2012 included pre-tax charges of $21 million ($14 million after taxes) for restructuring and other charges, pre-tax charges of $28 million ($19 million after taxes) for integration costs related to the Temple-Inland acquisition, and a gain of $3 million (before and after taxes) for other items. Also included are a net tax expense of $14 million related to internal restructurings and a tax expense of $5 million to adjust deferred tax assets related to post-retirement prescription drug coverage (Medicare Part D reimbursements). Restructuring and other charges included pre-tax charges of $9 million ($6 million after taxes) for debt extinguishment costs, pre-tax charges of $7 million ($4 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of our xpedx operations, and pre-tax charges of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for other items.

Special items in the third quarter of 2012 included pre-tax charges of $33 million ($24 million after taxes) for restructuring and other charges, pre-tax charges of $58 million ($34 million after taxes) for integration costs related to the Temple-Inland acquisition, and pre-tax charges of $19 million ($49 million after taxes) for costs associated with the divestiture of three containerboard mills. Restructuring and other charges included pre-tax charges of $13 million ($8 million after taxes) for debt extinguishment costs, pre-tax charges of $8 million ($4 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of our xpedx operations, pre-tax charges of $16 million ($11 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of our Packaging business in Europe, and a net pre-tax gain of $4 million (a charge of $1 million after taxes) for other items.

Special items in the fourth quarter of 2011 included a pre-tax charge of $18 million ($13 million after taxes) for restructuring and other charges, a pre-tax gain of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for an adjustment to the loss on the sale of our Shorewood business, a net tax expense of $22 million and charges of $6 million ($5 million after taxes) for other items. Restructuring and other charges included a pre-tax charge of $14 million ($11 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of our xpedx operations, pre-tax charges of $12 million ($7 million after taxes) for costs associated with the signing of an agreement to acquire Temple-Inland, and net pre-tax gains of $8 million ($5 million after taxes) for other items. The net tax expense of $22 million included a $24 million expense related to internal restructurings, a $9 million expense for costs associated with our acquisition of a majority interest in Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Limited, a $13 million benefit related to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and $2 million of expense for other items. In addition, a gain of $6 million (before and after taxes) was recorded for interest associated with a tax claim.

Discontinued Operations

Discontinued operations in both the fourth and third quarters of 2012 included the Operating Earnings of Temple-Inland's Building Products business. Also included are pre-tax charges of $13 million ($8 million after taxes) and $2 million ($1 million after taxes) in the fourth quarter of 2012 and the third quarter of 2012, respectively, for expenses associated with pursuing the divestiture of this business.

EARNINGS WEBCAST

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Consolidated Statement of Operations Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions, except per share amounts)



























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,

December 31,





2012

2011



2012

2012

2011

Net Sales

$ 7,075

$ 6,367



$ 7,026



$ 27,833

$ 26,034

Costs and Expenses

























Cost of products sold

5,193

4,662 (e)

5,140 (j)

20,587 (n) 18,960 (r) Selling and administrative expenses

578 (a) 441



527 (k)

2,092 (o) 1,887

Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

375

321



383



1,486

1,332

Distribution expenses

413

337



403



1,611

1,390

Taxes other than payroll and income taxes

42

35



39



166

146

Restructuring and other charges

21 (b) 18 (f)

33 (l)

109 (p) 102 (s) Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses

(3) (c) (1) (g)

18 (m)

86 (q) 218 (t) Interest expense, net

169

138 (h)

163



672

541 (h) Earnings From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and

























Equity Earnings

287 (a-c) 416 (e-h)

320 (j-m)

1,024 (n-q) 1,458 (h,r-t) Income tax (benefit) provision

74 (d) 154 (i)

130



331 (d) 311 (u) Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes

9

23



34



61

140

Earnings From Continuing Operations

222 (a-d) 285 (e-i)

224 (j-m)

754 (d, n-q) 1,287 (h, r-u) Discontinued operations, net of taxes

10

-



14



45

49

Net Earnings

$ 232 (a-d) $ 285 (e-i)

$ 238 (j-m)

$ 799 (d, n-q) $ 1,336 (h, r-u) Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

4



1



5

14 (v) Net Earnings Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 235 (a-d) $ 281 (e-i)

$ 237 (j-m)

$ 794 (d, n-q) $ 1,322 (h, r-v)



























Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders

























Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.52 (a-d) $ 0.65 (e-i)

$ 0.51 (j-m)

$ 1.72 (d, n-q) $ 2.95 (h, r-v) Discontinued operations

0.02

-



0.03



0.10

0.11

Net earnings

$ 0.54 (a-d) $ 0.65 (e-i)

$ 0.54 (j-m)

$ 1.82 (d, n-q) $ 3.06 (h, r-v)



























Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to

























International Paper Common Shareholders

























Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.51 (a-d) $ 0.65 (e-i)

$ 0.51 (j-m)

$ 1.70 (d, n-q) $ 2.92 (h, r-v) Discontinued operations

0.02

-



0.03



0.10

0.11

Net earnings

$ 0.53 (a-d) $ 0.65 (e-i)

$ 0.54 (j-m)

$ 1.80 (d, n-q) $ 3.03 (h, r-v)



























Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

441.5

436.3



439.8



440.2

437.0

Cash Dividends Per Common Share

$ 0.3000

$ 0.2625



$ 0.2625



$ 1.0875

$ 0.9750





























Amounts Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders

























Earnings from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 225 (a-d) $ 281 (e-i)

$ 223 (j-m)

$ 749 (d, n-q) $ 1,273 (h, r-v) Discontinued operations, net of tax

10

-



14



45

49

Net Earnings

$ 235 (a-d) $ 281 (e-i)

$ 237 (j-m)

$ 794 (d, n-q) $ 1,322 (h, r-v)























































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations.



























(a) Includes a pre-tax charge of $28 million ($19 million after taxes) for integration costs associated with the acquisition of Temple-Inland.



























(b) Includes a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($6 million after taxes) for debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $7 million ($4 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of our xpedx operations, and pre-tax charges of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for other items.



























(c) Includes a gain of $2 million (before and after taxes) for proceeds associated with the 2010 sale of the Arizona Chemical business, a gain of $2 million (before and after taxes) for the sale of the Company's Shorewood operations, and a charge of $1 million (before and after taxes) for costs associated with the containerboard mill divestitures.



























(d) Includes a net expense of $14 million related to internal restructurings and a $5 million expense to adjust deferred tax assets related to post-retirement prescription drug coverage (Medicare Part D reimbursements).



























(e) Includes a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for an inventory write-off related to the xpedx reorganization.



























(f) Includes a pre-tax charge of $14 million ($11 million after taxes) for severance and other costs associated with the restructuring of the Company's xpedx operations, a pre-tax charge of $12 million ($7 million after taxes) for costs associated with the signing of an agreement to acquire Temple-Inland, a gain of $4 million (before and after taxes) for the reversal of a reserve related to an asset exchange in Brazil in 2007, and net pre-tax gains of $4 million ($1 million after taxes) for other items.



























(g) Includes a pre-tax gain of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for an adjustment to the previously recorded loss to reduce the carrying value of the Company's Shorewood business and a charge of $3 million (before and after taxes) for asset impairment charges at our Inverurie, Scotland mill which was closed in 2009.



























(h) Includes a gain of $6 million (before and after taxes) for interest associated with a tax claim.



























(i) Includes $24 million of expense related to internal restructurings, $9 million of expense for costs associated with our acquisition of a majority interest in Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Limited, $13 million of benefit related to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and $2 million of expense for other items.



























(j) Includes a charge of $1 million (before and after taxes) for an inventory write-off related to the xpedx reorganization.





























(k) Includes a pre-tax charge of $58 million ($34 million after taxes) for integration costs associated with the acquisition of Temple-Inland.



























(l) Includes a pre-tax charge of $13 million ($8 million after taxes) for debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $8 million ($4 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of our xpedx operations, a pre-tax charge of $16 million ($11 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of the Company's Packaging business in Europe, and a pre-tax gain of $4 million (a loss of $1 million after taxes) for other items.



(m) Includes a pre-tax charge of $19 million ($49 million after taxes) for costs associated with the containerboard mill divestitures and a gain of $1 million (before and after taxes) for other items.















(n) Includes a pre-tax charge of $20 million ($12 million after taxes) related to the write-up of the Temple-Inland inventories to fair value and a charge of $5 million (before and after taxes) for an inventory write-off related to the xpedx reorganization.



























(o) Includes a pre-tax charge of $164 million ($108 million after taxes) for integration costs associated with the acquisition of Temple-Inland.



























(p) Includes a pre-tax charge of $48 million ($30 million after taxes) for debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $44 million ($28 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of our xpedx operations, a pre-tax charge of $17 million ($12 million after taxes) for costs associated with the restructuring of the Company's Packaging business in Europe, and net pre-tax charges of $0 million ($4 million after taxes) for other items.



























(q) Includes a pre-tax charge of $62 million ($38 million after taxes) to adjust the long-lived assets of the Hueneme mill in Oxnard, California to their fair value in anticipation of its divestiture, a pre-tax charge of $29 million ($55 million after taxes) for costs associated with the containerboard mill divestitures, a gain of $2 million (before and after taxes) for proceeds associated with the 2010 sale of the Arizona Chemical business, a gain of $2 million (before and after taxes) for the sale of the Company's Shorewood operations, and a pre-tax gain of $1 million ($2 million after taxes) for other items.



























(r) Includes a pre-tax charge of $27 million ($17 million after taxes) for an environmental reserve related to the Company's property in Cass Lake, Minnesota and a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for an inventory write-off related to the reorganization of the Company's xpedx business.



























(s) Includes a pre-tax charge of $49 million ($34 million after taxes) for severance and other costs associated with the restructuring of the Company's xpedx operations, a pre-tax charge of $32 million ($19 million after taxes) for early debt extinguishment costs, a pre-tax charge of $16 million ($10 million after taxes) for costs associated with the acquisition of a majority share of Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Limited in India, a pre-tax charge of $20 million ($12 million after taxes) for costs associated with signing an agreement to acquire Temple-Inland, a pre-tax charge of $6 million ($4 million after taxes) for costs associated with the sale of the Company's Shorewood operations, a pre-tax gain of $21 million ($13 million after taxes) related to the reversal of environmental reserves due to the announced repurposing of a portion of the Franklin mill, a gain of $4 million (before and after taxes) for the reversal of a reserve related to an asset exchange in Brazil in 2007, and a charge of $4 million (before and after taxes) for other items.



























(t) Includes a pre-tax charge of $129 million ($104 million after taxes) for a fixed-asset impairment of the North American Shorewood business, a pre-tax charge of $78 million (a gain of $143 million after taxes) to reduce the carrying value of the Shorewood business based on the terms of the definitive agreement to sell this business, and a charge of $11 million (before and after taxes) for asset impairment costs associated with the Inverurie, Scotland mill which was closed in 2009.



























(u) Includes $222 million of benefit related to the reduction of the carrying value of the Shorewood business and the write-off of a deferred tax liability associated with Shorewood, $24 million of expense related to internal restructurings, $9 million of expense for costs associated with our acquisition of a majority interest in Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Limited, $13 million of benefit related to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance, and $2 million of expense for other items.



























(v) Includes noncontrolling interest income of $8 million (before and after taxes) associated with the fixed asset impairment of Shorewood Mexico.

International Paper Company Reconciliation of Operating Earnings to Net Earnings Attributable to International Paper Company Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions except for per share amounts)





























































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2012

2011

2012

2012

2011



















Operating Earnings $ 305

$ 319

$ 358

$ 1,167

$ 1,365



















Non-Operating Pension (31)

(7)

(28)

(113)

(29) Restructuring and other charges (33)

(15)

(59)

(199)

(85) Net gains/(losses) on sales/impairments of businesses 3

-

(48)

(87)

36 Interest income -

6





-

6 Income tax adjustments (19)

(22)

-

(19)

(27) Bargain purchase price adjustment recorded in equity earnings -

-

-

-

7 Earnings from Continuing Operations 225

281

223

749

1,273 Discontinued operations 10

-

14

45

49



















Net Earnings as Reported $ 235

$ 281

$ 237

$ 794

$ 1,322

























































































































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Diluted Earnings per Common Share 2012

2011

2012

2012

2011







































Operating Earnings Per Share $ 0.69

$ 0.73

$ 0.81

$ 2.65

$ 3.12



















Non-Operating Pension (0.07)

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.26)

(0.06) Restructuring and other charges (0.08)

(0.03)

(0.13)

(0.45)

(0.19) Net gains/(losses) on sales/impairments of businesses 0.01

-

(0.11)

(0.20)

0.08 Interest income -

0.01





-

0.01 Income tax adjustments (0.04)

(0.05)

-

(0.04)

(0.06) Bargain purchase price adjustment recorded in equity earnings -

-

-

-

0.02 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share from

















Continuing Operations 0.51

0.65

0.51

1.70

2.92 Discontinued operations 0.02

-

0.03

0.10

0.11



















Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported $ 0.53

$ 0.65

$ 0.54

$ 1.80

$ 3.03



















Notes:



















(1) The Company calculates Operating Earnings by excluding the after-tax effect of non-operating pension expense and items considered by management to be unusual from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



















(2) Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, twelve-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of the respective quarters.

























International Paper Sales and Earnings by Industry Segment Preliminary and Unaudited (In Millions)









































Sales by Industry Segment









































Three Months





Three Months



Twelve Months











Ended





Ended



Ended











December 31,





September 30,



December 31,











2012



2011





2012



2012



2011



Industrial Packaging

$ 3,380

$ 2,510



$ 3,335

$ 13,280

$ 10,430



Printing Papers



1,580



1,550





1,580



6,230



6,215



Consumer Packaging



815



905





765



3,170



3,710



Distribution



1,530



1,625





1,535



6,040



6,630



Corporate and Inter-segment Sales



(230)



(223)





(189)



(887)



(951)











































Net Sales

$ 7,075

$ 6,367



$ 7,026

$ 27,833

$ 26,034



















































































Operating Profit by Industry Segment









































Three Months





Three Months



Twelve Months











Ended





Ended



Ended











December 31,





September 30,



December 31,











2012



2011





2012



2012



2011



Industrial Packaging

$ 336 (1) $ 306 (5)

$ 255 (1) $ 1,066 (1) $ 1,147 (5)

Printing Papers



147



189 (6)



202 (2)

599 (2)

872 (6)

Consumer Packaging



41 (3)

66 (7)



67



268 (3)

163 (7)

Distribution



4 (4)

16 (8)



15 (4)

22 (4)

34 (8)









































Operating Profit



528



577





539



1,955



2,216











































Interest expense, net



(169)



(138) (9)



(163)



(672)



(541) (9)

Noncontrolling interest/equity earnings adjustment (10)



(8)



4





-



-



10



Corporate items, net



(15)



(20)





(1)



(51)



(102)



Restructuring and other charges



(11)



4





(15)



(51)



(82)



Net gains (losses) on sales and impairments of businesses



2



-





-



2



-



Non-operating pension expense



(40)



(11)





(40)



(159)



(43)



























































































































Earnings From Continuing Operations



































Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings

$ 287

$ 416



$ 320

$ 1,024

$ 1,458



















































































Equity Earnings in Ilim Holdings S.A.,



































Net of Taxes

$ 8

$ 25



$ 33

$ 56

$ 134

























































































































(1) Includes charges of $28 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, $58 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012 and $164 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 for integration costs associated with the Temple-Inland acquisition, charges of $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, $19 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012 and $29 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 for costs associated with the divestiture of three containerboard mills, charges of $1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, $16 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012, and $17 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 for costs associated with the restructuring of our Packaging business in Europe, a charge of $62 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 to adjust the value of the long-lived assets of the Hueneme mill in Oxnard, California to their fair value, a charge of $20 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 related to the write-up of the Temple-Inland inventory to fair value and a gain of $3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 for other items.







































(2) Includes a gain of $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012, and a net gain of $0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 related to the acquisition of Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Limited.







































(3) Includes a gain of $2 million and a gain of $3 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2012, respectively, for adjustments related to the sale of the Shorewood business.







































(4) Includes charges of $7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2012, $9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2012, and $49 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2012 for costs associated with the restructuring of the Company's xpedx operation.







































(5) Includes charges of $12 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011 and $20 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for costs associated with signing an agreement to acquire Temple-Inland, a gain of $2 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for an adjustment to the Albany mill shutdown reserve, a gain of $7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for a bargain purchase price adjustment on an acquisition by our joint venture in Turkey, and costs of $2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for additional closure costs for the Etienne mill in France.







































(6) Includes gains of $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011 and $24 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 related to the repurposing of the Franklin mill, and charges of $3 million and $11 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2011, respectively, for asset impairment costs associated with the Inverurie mill.







































(7) Includes a gain of $4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011, and a charge of $78 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 to reduce the carrying value of the Shorewood business to fair market value, a charge of $129 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for a fixed asset impairment for the North American Shorewood business, an $8 million gain for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for noncontrolling interest related to the fixed asset impairment at Shorewood Mexico, and a charge of $2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for costs associated with the reorganization of the Company's Shorewood operations.







































(8) Includes charges of $17 million for the three months ended December 31, 2011, and $52 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2011 associated with the restructuring of the Company's xpedx operations.







































(9) Includes a gain of $6 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2011 for interest associated with a tax claim.







































(10) Operating profits for industry segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest and equity earnings for these subsidiaries are adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.

















International Paper Company Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Operating Profit Before Special Items (In millions)



















Three Months Ended December 31, 2012





Industrial Printing Consumer









Packaging Papers Packaging Distribution Total

















Operating Profit Before Special Items

$ 368 $ 147 $ 39 $ 11 $ 565

















Restructuring and other charges

(31) - - (7) (38)

















Net gains (losses) on sales and impairments of businesses

(1) - 2 - 1

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 336 $ 147 $ 41 $ 4 $ 528





















































Three Months Ended December 31, 2011





Industrial Printing Consumer









Packaging Papers Packaging Distribution Total

















Operating Profit Before Special Items

$ 316 $ 190 $ 62 $ 33 $ 601

















Restructuring and other charges

(10) 2 - (17) (25)

















Net gains (losses) on sales and impairments of businesses

- (3) 4 - 1

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 306 $ 189 $ 66 $ 16 $ 577





















































Three Months Ended September 30, 2012





Industrial Printing Consumer









Packaging Papers Packaging Distribution Total

















Operating Profit Before Special Items

$ 342 $ 201 $ 67 $ 24 $ 634

















Restructuring and other charges

(69) 1 - (9) (77)

















Net gains (losses) on sales and impairments of businesses

(18) - - - (18)

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 255 $ 202 $ 67 $ 15 $ 539





















































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012





Industrial Printing Consumer









Packaging Papers Packaging Distribution Total

















Operating Profit Before Special Items

$ 1,355 $ 599 $ 265 $ 71 $ 2,290

















Restructuring and other charges

(198) - - (49) (247)

















Net gains (losses) on sales and impairments of businesses

(91) - 3 - (88)

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 1,066 $ 599 $ 268 $ 22 $ 1,955





















































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2011





Industrial Printing Consumer









Packaging Papers Packaging Distribution Total

















Operating Profit Before Special Items

$ 1,160 $ 859 $ 364 $ 86 $ 2,469

















Restructuring and other charges

(20) 24 (2) (52) (50)

















Net gains (losses) on sales and impairments of businesses

- (11) (199) - (210)

















Bargain purchase price adjustment recorded in equity earnings

7 - - - 7

















Operating Profit as Reported

$ 1,147 $ 872 $ 163 $ 34 $ 2,216

















































(1) The Company calculates Operating Profit Before Special Items by excluding the pre-tax effect of items considered by management to be unusual from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.















(2) The Company has substantially completed its land sales and earnings for future land sales are expected to be insignificant. Beginning in 2011, Forest Products is no longer reported as a separate industry segment.































International Paper Sales Volume by Product (1) Preliminary and Unaudited





























International Paper Consolidated





























































Three Months



Three Months



Twelve Months







Ended



Ended



Ended







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,







2012

2011



2012



2012

2011 Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)

























Corrugated Packaging (2)

2,602

1,806



2,665



10,523

7,424

Containerboard (2)

828

582



823



3,228

2,371

Recycling

595

575



620



2,349

2,435

Saturated Kraft

36

39



47



166

161

Gypsum/Release Kraft

38

-



37



127

-

Bleached Kraft

29

20



30



114

95

European Industrial Packaging

262

264



244



1,032

1,047

Asian Box

103

107



108



410

444



Industrial Packaging

4,493

3,393



4,574



17,949

13,977





























Printing Papers (In thousands of short tons)

























U.S. Uncoated Papers

627

641



668



2,617

2,616

European & Russian Uncoated Papers

338

311



326



1,286

1,218

Brazilian Uncoated Papers

306

315



290



1,165

1,141

Indian Uncoated Papers (3)

61

49



59



246

49



Uncoated Papers

1,332

1,316



1,343



5,314

5,024

Market Pulp (4)

438

358



414



1,593

1,410





























Consumer Packaging (In thousands of short tons)

























North American Consumer Packaging

368

352



378



1,507

1,560

European Coated Paperboard

94

88



93



372

332

Asian Coated Paperboard

340

261



242



1,059

998



Consumer Packaging

802

701



713



2,938

2,890



























































(1) Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees. (2) Includes Temple-Inland volumes from date of acquisition in February 2012. (3) Includes APPM volumes from date of acquisition in October 2011. (4) Includes North American, European and Brazilian volumes and internal sales to mills.













INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Consolidated Balance Sheet Preliminary and Unaudited (In Millions)









December 31,

December 31,

2012

2011 Assets













Current Assets





Cash and Temporary Investments $ 1,302

$ 3,994 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net 3,562

3,486 Inventories 2,730

2,320 Deferred Income Tax Assets 323

296 Assets held for sale 759

196 Other 229

164 Total Current Assets 8,905

10,456







Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net 13,949

11,817 Forestlands 622

660 Investments 887

657 Financial Assets of Special Purpose Entities 2,108

- Goodwill 4,315

2,346 Deferred Charges and Other Assets 1,367

1,082







Total Assets $ 32,153

$ 27,018







Liabilities and Equity













Current Liabilities





Notes Payable and Current Maturities





of Long-Term Debt $ 444

$ 719 Liabilities held for sale 44

43 Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 4,510

3,976 Total Current Liabilities 4,998

4,738







Long-Term Debt 9,696

9,189 Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Special Purpose Entities 2,036

- Deferred Income Taxes 3,026

2,497 Pension Benefit Obligation 4,115

2,375 Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation 466

476 Other Liabilities 1,180

758







Equity





Invested Capital 2,642

3,290 Retained Earnings 3,662

3,355 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,304

6,645







Noncontrolling interests 332

340 Total Equity 6,636

6,985







Total Liabilities and Equity $ 32,153

$ 27,018



















