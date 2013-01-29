Chocolate Iced and Sprinkled Heart Doughnuts: Share Your <3

Buy a dozen and get 12 FREE Valentine Cards redeemable for FREE doughnuts at Krispy Kreme

WINSTON SALEM, N.C., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet talk your Valentine with a box full of heart-shaped deliciousness from Krispy Kreme®. Krispy Kreme Sprinkled Heart, Valentine Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced Heart doughnuts are available now through February 14 at participating Krispy Kreme US and Canadian locations. Purchase a dozen Valentine Doughnuts and get a dozen Valentine Cards each good for a FREE doughnut of your choice.

"Whether it's a special treat for your sweetheart, or for your BFF, you can't go wrong with a tasty assortment of our heart-shaped and sprinkled doughnuts," says Ron Rupocinski, Krispy Kreme Corporate Chef. "They're the perfect gift for someone special this Valentine's Day."

Sprinkle on the love with a dozen of these sweet Valentine treats:

Sprinkled Heart- A white iced, heart-shaped doughnut with red and white sprinkles is sure to make their hearts melt.

A white iced, heart-shaped doughnut with red and white sprinkles is sure to make their hearts melt. Valentine Sprinkles - A chocolate iced ring with red and white sprinkles to let that someone special know "I like you a hole bunch."

A chocolate iced ring with red and white sprinkles to let that someone special know "I like you a hole bunch." Chocolate Iced Heart- A chocolate iced, heart-shaped doughnut with red drizzle for that special someone with a heart of gold.

Purchase a dozen doughnuts and receive 12 FREE Valentine cards each redeemable for one FREE doughnut of your choice. Offer ends February 14, 2013. Available at participating locations. While supplies last. See coupon for restrictions.

