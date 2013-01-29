Sandvine strengthens footprint in Middle East

Sandvine's leadership in traffic classification wins new customers in Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 29, 2013 /CNW/ - Sandvine, SVC a leading provider of intelligent broadband network solutions for fixed and mobile operators, today announced it has received Network Policy Control orders from two mobile operators and one DSL service provider in the Middle East. All three customers are a part of multinational fixed and mobile operators; two are subsidiaries and one is a parent. All three Middle Eastern operators chose Sandvine for its strength in traffic classification, which support Sandvine's Network Analytics, Usage Management and Traffic Management products. Two of the customers were won in December and one during November.

According to recent Wireless Intelligence forecasts, the Middle East is predicted to have over 16-million LTE connections, accounting for close to five percent of the global total by 2015. As networks rollout higher speeds and mobile adoption rates continue to climb, operators rely on Network Analytics with accurate traffic classification to gain critical insight into the applications and trends on their networks.

"Our newest Middle Eastern customers chose Sandvine for our Network Analytics and reporting capabilities," Tom Donnelly, COO, Sales and Global Services, Sandvine. "With accurate traffic classification, web-based reporting and executive style dashboards, operators have full confidence that they can measure the metrics that matter to make strategic network decisions in the future."

Sandvine's network policy control solutions are deployed in more than 200 networks in over 85 countries including over 30 operators in the Middle East and Africa.

