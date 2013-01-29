Elsevier Announces the Launch of a New Journal: Anthropocene

AMSTERDAM, January 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, is pleased to announce the launch of a new journal, Anthropocene.

As a quarterly journal Anthropocene will publish research focusing on the effect of human activity on landscapes, oceans, the atmosphere, cryosphere, and ecosystems. Effects are measured over a range of time and space scales - from global phenomena over geologic eras to single isolated events - including changes to the exchanges, linkages, and feedbacks among the systems. Articles included will aim to address how human influence on earth may produce a distinct geological record, and how these signals may compare with the great perturbations in history. In addition, theoretical and empirical contributions linking societal responses to human-induced landscape change are also published.

Anthropocene will be edited by Professor Anne Chin of the University of Colorado, who will be supported by a distinguished team of Associate Editors and an Editorial Board, including leading researchers in stakeholder fields such as climate change, ecology and land use.

"How earth will continue to evolve under increasing human interactions will undoubtedly represent one of the major challenges in the coming decades. As such, there is a growing need for a new, interdisciplinary area of research on understanding and predicting these changes. The importance of this new field in maintaining a sustainable earth for future generations provides the impetus for launching this journal," said Professor Chin.

"The study of human influences on earth's systems has been on the agenda in many scientific fields for some time now. In addition there is a need to foster academic studies at greater levels of integration across these fields," said Dan Lovegrove, Geology Publisher at Elsevier. "With the launch of Anthropocene, Elsevier aims to stimulate and support both goals by providing a dedicated forum for a much more efficient exchange of ideas within this wide spectrum of disciplines."

For more information or to submit a paper, go to: http://www.elsevier.com/locate/ancene

