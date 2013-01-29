REVISION: Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. To Announce Its 2012 Financial Results On February 15, 2013; American Savings Bank To Announce Its 2012 Financial Results On January 30, 2013

HONOLULU, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Previously, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) planned to announce its 2012 financial results and hold its earnings conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2013. As a result of Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.'s (HECO), a wholly owned subsidiary of HEI, recent settlement agreement with the Consumer Advocate (as described in the Form 8-K filed on January 29, 2013 and subject to approval by the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii), and the related administrative matters resulting from such agreement, the date of the announcement of HEI's 2012 financial results and earnings conference call has been changed to Friday, February 15, 2013. The earnings conference call will be held at 12:00 noon, Hawaii time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). The impact of the settlement agreement will be incorporated into HEI's 2012 financial results and management's 2013 outlook.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. TO ANNOUNCE ITS 2012 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 15, 2013; AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK TO ANNOUNCE ITS 2012 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON JANUARY 30, 2013

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE - HE) said today that it plans to announce its 2012 financial results on Friday, February 15, 2013. In addition, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of HEI, plans to announce its 2012 financial results on Wednesday, January 30, 2013, the same day ASB expects to file financial reports to meet regulatory filing requirements.

HEI also announced that it has scheduled an earnings conference call beginning at 12:00 noon Hawaii time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) on Friday, February 15, 2013 to discuss its 2012 financial results and management's outlook for 2013.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling (866) 202-3048 and entering passcode: 97355196, or by listening to the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com. The presentation for the webcast will be on HEI's website under the headings "Investor Relations," "News & Events" and "Presentations & Webcasts." HEI and HECO intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor such portions of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, HECO's and ASB's press releases, HEI's and HECO's SEC filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and HECO's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and HECO's SEC filings.

An on-line replay of the February 15, 2013 webcast will be available on HEI's website beginning about two hours after the event and will remain on HEI's website for 12 months. Replays of the teleconference will also be available approximately two hours after the event through March 1, 2013, by dialing (888) 286-8010, passcode: 47992097.

HEI supplies power to approximately 450,000 customers or 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, HECO, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited and provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through ASB, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made orally or materials presented on the above-referenced webcast/conference call may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and usually include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates," or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements made orally or in materials presented on the above-referenced webcast/conference call should be read in conjunction with the "Forward-Looking Statements" discussion (which is incorporated by reference herein) set forth on pages iv and v of HEI's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2012, and in HEI's future periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the above-referenced webcast/conference call.

