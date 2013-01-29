CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- CorVel Corporation CRVL today announced the results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2012. Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 were a record $107 million, a 6% increase over revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2011 of $101 million. Earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 were $0.53, an increase of 13% over the $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2011.

Revenue growth for the quarter over the prior year was driven by a 13% increase in the Company's Patient Management service line which offset a 1% decrease in its Network Solutions service line. The Patient Management service line includes traditional case management services and claims management services. Claims management growth included new customers as well as revenue from liability claims services.

Revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2012 were a record $317 million. Earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2012 were $1.69. Earnings per share for the nine months ended December 31, 2011, were $1.84.

CorVel's full service workers' compensation solution, Enterprise Comp, continues to gain momentum with both brokers and employers. The Company continues to expand investments in the further integration of various components of claims administration. Liability management services now complement the Company's offerings in workers' compensation. Healthcare inflation has raised interest in the Company's claims management and cost containment services, including CorVel's Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) program.

CorVel Corporation Quarterly Results - Income Statement (unaudited) Quarters ended December 31, 2011 and December 31, 2012

















Quarter Ended December 31 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 Revenues 101,381,000 107,287,000 Cost of revenues 80,155,000 85,553,000 Gross profit 21,226,000 21,734,000





General and administrative 12,332,000 11,710,000 Income from operations 8,894,000 10,024,000





Income tax expense 3,494,000 4,100,000 Net income 5,400,000 5,924,000





Earnings Per Share:



Basic $0.47 $0.53 Diluted $0.47 $0.53





Weighted Shares



Basic 11,421,000 11,117,000 Diluted 11,574,000 11,213,000

















Nine months ended December 31 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 Revenues 308,241,000 317,351,000 Cost of revenues 235,859,000 249,600,000 Gross profit 72,382,000 67,751,000





General and administrative 37,218,000 35,865,000 Income from operations 35,164,000 31,886,000





Income tax expense 13,685,000 12,736,000 Net income 21,479,000 19,150,000





Earnings Per Share:



Basic $1.86 $1.70 Diluted $1.84 $1.69





Weighted Shares



Basic 11,521,000 11,233,000 Diluted 11,677,000 11,338,000

CorVel Corporation Quarterly Results - Condensed Balance Sheet (unaudited) March 31, 2012 and December 31, 2012













March 31, 2012 December 31, 2012 Cash 6,597,000 20,769,000 Customer deposits 5,816,000 8,169,000 Accounts receivable, net 49,334,000 43,377,000 Prepaid expenses and taxes 12,263,000 7,815,000 Deferred income taxes 7,237,000 7,493,000 Property, net 47,364,000 44,675,000 Goodwill and other assets 43,271,000 42,689,000 Total 171,882,000 174,987,000





Accounts and taxes payable 12,773,000 13,785,000 Accrued liabilities 31,989,000 34,495,000 Deferred tax liability 16,738,000 16,738,000 Paid in capital 105,910,000 110,023,000 Treasury stock -270,574,000 -294,250,000 Retained earnings 275,046,000 294,196,000 Total 171,882,000 174,987,000

