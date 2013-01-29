Punch TV Launches to Comcast Cable Customers in Jackson, Mississippi Area

Partnership with the Jackson State University Marks First Friendly Primetime Option for Punch TV while also Reaching into the Student Market

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Punch Media, Inc. PNCH. Punch TV announced today that its one-of-a-kind network will launch on Comcast's Jackson, MS area Channel 14 – a prime time cable platform. Punch TV also entered into a strategic relationship with Jackson State University (JSU) to launch additional content and multi-media features such as their WeatherVision Meteorology program over the coming weeks and months.

Upon launching, Punch TV will feature quality primetime programming featuring 70% of enthusiastic, original content per week. The viable and station-friendly option for primetime will help expand the Digi-Network's asset value.

Regarding the announcement, Punch TV's, President, Joseph Collins stated, "No other Digi-Network can satisfy the palate like Punch TV when it comes to gauging audience appetites. We definitely have a unique format that resonates with today's urban viewers and a business model that is profitable."

Jackson, MS Comcast subscribers will have access to Punch TV's signature shows including 50 new dramas, comedies, variety shows, talk shows, children's shows, and inspirational entertainment.

Edward Saint Pe', Director of Sales for the JSU Digital Media Center commented, "We are very excited about the partnership. Punch TV is innovative and what separates them from other media networks is the original programming. Punch TV is a great asset for the city of Jackson, Mississippi."

David Hoard, Vice-President for Institutional Advancement at Jackson State University, agreed, "Yes, we are pleased to have a partnership with Punch TV. Having one of the great historical black universities and our TV station in Jackson, MS, with a growing urban network is perfect for our expansion plan and fits perfectly with our weather meteorology program."

About Punch TV:

PUNCH TV is one of the fastest growing channels among viewers 18-54, according to a special report on Multicast Networks published on December 3, 2012, in the Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. PUNCH TV completed the 2012 year with 35 partner stations and reaching 55 million U.S. households, marking a 2500% growth rate in slightly over 1 year.

Through more than 37 affiliates, as well as a contract for Direct to Homes broadcasting, PUNCH TV has acquired affiliates in major urban Markets such as New York, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and others. PUNCH TV is accessible in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Miami, El Paso, San Antonio, and Tampa. Residents of large Western cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix and Seattle, can also view PUNCH. Citizens of smaller cities such as Alexandra, Shreveport, and Monroe, LA and communities such as, Bemidji, Minnesota; Dothan, Alabama; Lufkin, Texas; Beaumont, TX; and Andalusia, AL are among those enjoying the PUNCH TV experience; while residents in Anchorage Alaska and San Juan, PR, eagerly watch the genres of PUNCH TV entertainment on a full-time basis.

More information about Punch TV is available at www.my.punchtv.net.

About Comcast Corporation:

Comcast Corporation (www.comcast.com) is the nation's leading provider of entertainment, information and communication products and services. With 23.9 million cable customers, 15.3 million high-speed Internet customers, and 7.0 million Comcast Digital Voice customers, Comcast is principally involved in the development, management and operation of cable systems and in the delivery of programming content.

Comcast's content networks and investments include E! Entertainment Television, Style Network, Golf Channel, VERSUS, G4, PBS KIDS Sprout, TV One, ten sports networks operated by Comcast Sports Group and Comcast Interactive Media, which develops and operates Comcast's Internet businesses, including Comcast.net (www.comcast.net). Comcast also has a majority ownership in Comcast-Spectacor, whose major holdings include the Philadelphia Flyers NHL hockey team, the Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball team and two large multipurpose arenas in Philadelphia.

