The Wedding Chapel At ARIA Promises Unexpected Vegas Experience

Chapel Accepting Reservations for April 23 Opening

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning April 23, The Wedding Chapel at ARIA Resort & Casino will provide brides and grooms a level of contemporary luxury previously unparalleled on the Las Vegas Strip. While couples have a wealth of ways to say 'I do' in Vegas, from simple civil ceremonies and elegant services to themed extravaganzas, venues offering cutting-edge sophistication have remained scarce. With the opening of The Wedding Chapel at ARIA, those wishing to tie the knot will find a new and unexpected Vegas wedding experience.

Designed by Dayna Lee & Ted Berner of Powerstrip Studio and Gensler, in conjunction with MGM Resorts International Design, The Wedding Chapel at ARIA will combine sleek modern lines with soft, lavish decor for a look and feel that is as sophisticated as it is inviting. Warm chocolates and creamy whites will provide the perfect back drop for splashes of floral color, while touches of metallic brilliance will fashion an environment of cool penthouse chic.

Guests will enter the chapel through chrome, gated double doors backed by mahogany wood. Within the chapel lounge they will be greeted by a sense of natural light streaming through frosted glass windows etched with a blossoming tree. The stylish furniture, wrapped in sumptuous fabrics and set in comfortable arrangements, will create a contemporary, high-end residential feel. Inside the chapel, delicate live flowers weave their way up walls upholstered with infinity symbols to create a sense of romance and opulence.

"The Wedding Chapel at ARIA will provide a welcome departure from the stereotypical Vegas wedding venue," said Colleen Kestel-Raidmae, ARIA's wedding chapel director. "The completely modern and ultra-luxurious setting will make our chapel a top choice for couples seeking an innovative and unexpected wedding experience."

With seating for up to 60 guests, the chapel's front foyer will offer the ideal area for intimate post-ceremony gatherings. The bridal party will benefit from a dedicated ladies' dressing lounge with an extravagant vanity area for plenty of primping time. Guaranteed to have every friend offering to join the party, the groom's private game lounge features its own pool table and wet bar. What better way to help with those last minute jitters and keep the groom out of trouble? Both the bride and groom's rooms adjoin the chapel, making for easy access come ceremony time.

Additionally, with only one chapel, The Wedding Chapel at ARIA allows couples a completely exclusive space for their event.

Wedding Coordinators will act as personal concierge for each couple ensuring every wedding is executed flawlessly, resulting in a beautiful and momentous experience for each guest.

The Wedding Chapel at ARIA will offer a variety of packages, whether couples are seeking a quick trip down the aisle or wish to take advantage of all of the superb amenities ARIA has to offer. Ranging from $1,500 to $21,000, all packages will include photography, floral, limousine transportation to and from the Clark County Marriage Bureau and an officiant to perform the ceremony. Additional amenities include a stay in one of ARIA's stunning suites, spa and salon treatments, food and beverage offerings and romantic flourishes to personalize each ceremony.

In addition to the chapel, couples will have the opportunity to wed at some of ARIA's other stunning locations including poolside, beside the spa fireplace, inside the Chihuly Gallery surrounded by stunning works of glass art, and in front of the resort's 270-foot-long curved water wall made of highly textured stone.

The 2,750-square-foot Wedding Chapel at ARIA will be conveniently located on the first floor of the Convention Center and will have the ability to broadcast each wedding online, for those guests who can't attend the ceremony in person.

For more information, visit the resort's website, arialasvegas.com/weddings, email weddings@arialasvegas.com or call The Wedding Chapel at ARIA toll free at (877) 371-2742 or locally at (702) 590-LOVE (5683).

ARIA RESORT & CASINO

The centerpiece of CityCenter Las Vegas is ARIA Resort & Casino, a stunning AAA Five Diamond resort on The Strip featuring an unprecedented combination of striking architecture, sustainable design, spectacular amenities, high-end service and premium meeting and convention space. From unique culinary offerings created by the world's most talented chefs, to innovative nightlife, indulgent spa treatments and Zarkana by Cirque du Soleil, ARIA embodies the excitement and vitality of Las Vegas. ARIA is home to an incredible collection of stylish and technologically advanced accommodations including Sky Suites, a AAA Five Diamond hotel within a hotel experience. Combined with CityCenter's unparalleled amenities including luxurious shopping at Crystals and the first-of-its-kind public Fine Art Collection, ARIA introduces a new generation of resort experiences, unlike anything Las Vegas has ever seen. CityCenter is a joint venture between MGM Resorts International MGM and Infinity World Development Corp, a subsidiary of Dubai World. For more information and reservations, visit ARIALasVegas.com or call toll free at (866) 359-7757; also find ARIA on Facebook and Twitter.

