App-y New Year from freecreditscore.com™

freecreditscore.com asked personal finance bloggers to identify apps that can help with financial resolutions

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year has started with new beginnings, and, for many, those new beginnings are financial. Always looking for ways to help consumers better understand consumer finance, freecreditscore.comTM teamed with a few well-known personal finance bloggers to identify some useful mobile apps that can help the resolution-minded consumer keep financially on track. According to the Pew Research Center's Project for Excellence in Journalism, half (50 percent) of all adult Americans now own either a tablet computer or a smartphone — and apps are a big reason why.

"Staying financially fit during the year is hard work — it can be compared to keeping your body fit," said Ken Chaplin, senior vice president of marketing for freecreditscore.com. "We reached out to a few folks with our same passion for providing useful information that helps people better understand how to get in fiscal shape and they offered some great app recommendations."

Recommendations include:

RedLaser — Recommended by Andrew Schrage , editor-in-chief of MoneyCrashers.com



"RedLaser provides product search results sorted by the lowest price for almost any item that has a bar code," said Schrage. "The app helps me save money at the grocery store, and also when I am shopping at department stores. Overall, RedLaser provides the best price on items from both brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers."





"I like Mint.com's app," said Hill. "It securely pulls your bank account and credit card information into one place so you can quickly see how much you've spent and what kinds of things you're spending too much on. The app also helps you set spending caps and then will email when you're about to go over these."





"The RetailMeNot mobile app shows coupons and deals both online or in store," said Smith. "It's especially great to have when I'm on the road traveling. I can find discounts on everything from hotels to rental cars to Starbucks."

Credit education, tools and resources — including the patented Score Planner™ — are available for free to both members and nonmembers at freecreditscore.com. Understanding and monitoring credit are widely recognized as important steps to establishing a solid personal finance profile.

