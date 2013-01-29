Home Bancorp Announces 2012 Fourth Quarter And Annual Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank (www.home24bank.com), a Federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana (the "Bank"), announced net income of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $728,000, or 24%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of $190,000, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $0.09, or 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of $0.03, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $9.2 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 79%, compared to 2011. Diluted earnings per share for 2012 were $1.28, an increase of 80% compared to $0.71 in 2011. Excluding merger-related expenses of $2.1 million (pre-tax) incurred in 2011 due to the acquisition of GS Financial Corp. ("GSFC"), net income increased $2.7 million, or 42%, compared to 2011. Excluding merger-related expenses, diluted earnings per share increased $0.38, or 42%, compared 2011.

"In our first year without an acquisition since 2009, we focused our attention on enhancing our customers' experience and improving internal processes," stated John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We're pleased with the progress we made in 2012, and expect to build on our momentum in 2013."

"Although we continue to face the challenges posed by the national economy, as well as other industry-wide factors which are not fully within our control, we greet 2013 with optimism," added Mr. Bordelon, "largely because, through their experience and hard work, the people and businesses of South Louisiana continue to press forward."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $673.1 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $2.5 million, or 0.4%, from September 30, 2012, and an increase of $6.8 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2011. During the fourth quarter, increases in construction and land (up $12.2 million), one-to four-family first mortgage (up $3.1 million), commercial and industrial (up $1.5 million), and consumer (up $1.0 million) loan portfolios were largely offset by maturities and paydowns in the commercial real estate loan portfolio (down $15.9 million).

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio (including loans covered by loss sharing agreements) as of the dates indicated.



















December 31,

December 31,

Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2012

2011

Amount Percent

Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage $ 177,816 $ 182,817 $ (5,001) (3) % Home equity loans and lines

40,425

43,665

(3,240) (7)

Commercial real estate

252,805

226,999

25,806 11

Construction and land

75,529

78,994

(3,465) (4)

Multi-family residential

19,659

20,125

(466) (2)

Total real estate loans

566,234

552,600

13,634 2

Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

72,253

82,980

(10,727) (13)

Consumer

34,641

30,791

3,850 13

Total other loans

106,894

113,771

(6,877) (6)

Total loans $ 673,128 $ 666,371 $ 6,757 1 %

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), which includes $12.3 million in assets covered under loss sharing agreements with the FDIC ("Covered Assets") and $11.2 million acquired from GSFC, totaled $28.4 million at December 31, 2012, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to September 30, 2012 and a decrease of $2.0 million compared to December 31, 2011. The ratio of total NPAs to total assets was 2.95% at December 31, 2012, compared to 3.10% at September 30, 2012 and 3.16% at December 31, 2011. Excluding acquired assets, the ratio of NPAs was 0.62% at December 31, 2012, compared to 0.86% at September 30, 2012 and 0.54% at December 31, 2011.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $70,000 during the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to net loan charge-offs of $464,000 in the third quarter of 2012 and net loan recoveries of $7,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011, respectively. The Company's provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $483,000, compared to $56,000 for the third quarter of 2012 and $568,000 for the fourth quarter of 2011. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2012 relates primarily to modest downgrades of certain loans in the Company's organic loan portfolio and decreased cash flow expectations in the acquired GSFC one- to four-family first mortgage portfolio.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.79% at December 31, 2012, compared to 0.73% and 0.77% at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. Excluding acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.01% at December 31, 2012, compared to 1.01% at September 30, 2012 and 1.14% at December 31, 2011.

Investment Securities Portfolio

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $158.9 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $3.9 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2012, and an increase of $199,000, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, the Company had a net unrealized gain position on its investment securities portfolio of $5.0 million, compared to net unrealized gains of $5.2 million and $2.6 million at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. At December 31, 2012, the investment securities portfolio had a modified duration of 3.7 years.

Deposits

At December 31, 2012, core deposits (i.e., checking, savings and money market accounts) decreased $2.7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2012, and increased $72.5 million, or 16.3%, from December 31, 2011. Total deposits were $771.4 million at December 31, 2012, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2012, and an increase of $40.7 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2011.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits at the dates indicated.



















December 31,

December 31,

Increase / (Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2012

2011

Amount Percent

Demand deposit $ 152,462 $ 127,828 $ 24,634 19 % Savings

51,515

43,671

7,844 18

Money market

191,191

180,790

10,401 6

NOW

123,294

93,679

29,615 32

Certificates of deposit

252,967

284,766

(31,799) (11)

Total deposits $ 771,429 $ 730,734 $ 40,695 6 %



















Share Repurchases

The Company purchased 75,533 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2012 at an average price per share of $17.93 under the share repurchase plan announced in July 2012. The Company may repurchase up to 383,598 shares, or approximately 5%, of the Company's outstanding common stock under the July 2012 plan. As of January 23, 2013, the Company has purchased 239,662 shares under the plan at an average price per share of $17.37; hence, an additional 143,936 shares remain eligible for purchase under the plan. The tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $18.73 at December 31, 2012.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $10.4 million, a decrease of $544,000, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2012, and an increase of $390,000, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The decline in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the third quarter of 2012 was due largely to a decline in loan interest income. The decrease in loan interest income resulted primarily from lower levels of interest accretion in the acquired loan portfolios, less loan fee accretion and lower average loan balances.

The Company's net interest margin was 4.73% for the fourth quarter of 2012, 21 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2012 and 11 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2012 related primarily to lower loan yields as described above. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 related primarily to lower costs on interest bearing liabilities.

The following table sets forth the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.































For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2012



September 30, 2012



December 31, 2011



(dollars in thousands)

Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Interest-earning assets:

























Loans receivable $ 673,428 6.28 % $ 678,936 6.55 % $ 662,429 6.21 %

Investment securities

149,294 1.95



149,472 2.06



162,367 2.18



Other interest-earning assets

41,057 0.43



41,373 0.40



26,026 0.56



Total interest-earning assets

863,779 5.25



869,781 5.49



850,822 5.27































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Savings, checking, and money market

361,862 0.33



355,107 0.34



314,694 0.46



Certificates of deposit

257,750 1.04



269,840 1.08



284,169 1.16



Total interest-bearing deposits

619,612 0.63



624,947 0.66



598,863 0.79



FHLB advances

40,796 1.58



48,175 1.39



103,011 0.75



Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 660,408 0.68

$ 673,122 0.71

$ 701,874 0.79































Net interest spread



4.57 %



4.78 %



4.48 %

Net interest margin



4.73 %



4.94 %



4.62 %



















































Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $1.8 million, a decrease of $321,000, or 15%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and a decrease of $93,000, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the third quarter of 2012 resulted primarily from the absence of gains on sale of securities of $163,000 recorded during the third quarter and decreases in gains on the sale of mortgage loans, service fees and charges and bank card fees.

The decrease in noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 resulted primarily from decreases in discount accretion on FDIC loss sharing receivable, service fees and charges and bank card fees offset by higher gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $8.2 million, a decrease of $176,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of $131,000, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the third quarter of 2012 resulted primarily from lower than anticipated Louisiana shares tax payments (down $349,000), which was partially offset by higher data processing and communication (up $73,000), compensation and benefits (up $71,000), and foreclosed asset expenses (up $44,000).

Non-GAAP Reconciliation









For the Years Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011





Reported noninterest expense $ 32,454 $30,783 Less: Merger-related expenses - (2,051) Non-GAAP noninterest expense $ 32,454 $28,732





Reported net income $ 9,190 $ 5,120 Add: Merger-related expenses (after tax) - 1,354 Non-GAAP net income $ 9,190 $ 6,474





Diluted EPS $ 1.28 $ 0.72 Less: Merger-related expenses - 0.18 Non-GAAP EPS $ 1.28 $ 0.90

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes acquired loans and the impact of merger-related expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial position and core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies.

This news release contains certain forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward‑looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors ‑ many of which are beyond our control ‑ could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward‑looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for losses on loans, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward‑looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‑looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





































December 31,

December 31,

%



September 30,

2012

2011

Change



2012 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,539,366

$ 31,769,438

24 %

$ 52,307,703 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 3,529,000

5,583,000

(37)



4,019,000 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 157,255,828

155,259,978

1



153,006,535 Investment securities held to maturity 1,665,184

3,461,717

(52)



2,049,718 Mortgage loans held for sale 5,627,104

1,672,597

236



5,572,587 Loans covered by loss sharing agreements 45,764,397

61,070,360

(25)



49,500,917 Noncovered loans, net of unearned income 627,363,937

605,301,127

4



621,157,286 Total loans 673,128,334

666,371,487

1



670,658,203 Allowance for loan losses (5,319,235)

(5,104,363)

4



(4,906,292) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 667,809,099

661,267,124

1



665,751,911 FDIC loss sharing receivable 15,545,893

24,222,190

(36)



16,813,909 Office properties and equipment, net 30,777,184

31,763,692

(3)



30,910,746 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 17,286,434

16,771,174

3



17,157,946 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 23,891,172

32,018,228

(25)



26,720,243 Total Assets $ 962,926,264

$ 963,789,138

-



$ 974,310,298



































Liabilities















Deposits $ 771,429,335

$ 730,733,755

6 %

$ 784,941,867 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 46,256,805

93,622,954

(51)



43,440,343 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,666,264

5,147,595

(29)



5,717,129 Total Liabilities 821,352,404

829,504,304

(1)



834,099,339

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock 89,506

89,335

- %

89,483 Additional paid-in capital 90,986,820

89,741,406

1



90,513,760 Treasury stock (21,719,954)

(15,892,315)

37



(20,365,995) Common stock acquired by benefit plans (7,455,669)

(8,625,513)

(14)



(7,544,939) Retained earnings 76,435,222

67,245,350

14



74,110,812 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,237,935

1,726,571

88



3,407,838 Total Shareholders' Equity 141,573,860

134,284,834

5



140,210,959 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 962,926,264

$ 963,789,138

-



$ 974,310,298

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















































For The Three Months Ended





For The Years Ended





December 31, %



December 31, %



2012 2011

Change



2012 2011

Change

Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 10,734,365 $ 10,450,022

3 %

$ 42,797,878 $ 34,604,712

24 % Investment securities 728,597 883,979

(18)



3,169,429 3,686,134

(14)

Other investments and deposits 43,951 36,803

19



154,820 144,346

7

Total interest income 11,506,913 11,370,804

1



46,122,127 38,435,192

20

























Interest Expense





















Deposits 974,361 1,194,653

(18) %

4,227,495 4,626,198

(9) % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 160,787 194,407

(17)



686,374 590,972

16

Total interest expense 1,135,148 1,389,060

(18)



4,913,869 5,217,170

(6)

Net interest income 10,371,765 9,981,744

4



41,208,258 33,218,022

24

Provision for loan losses 483,251 567,968

(15)



2,411,214 1,460,427

65

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,888,514 9,413,776

5



38,797,044 31,757,595

22

























Noninterest Income





















Service fees and charges 495,372 538,368

(8) %

2,184,246 2,160,706

1 % Bank card fees 399,282 443,407

(10)



1,795,960 1,737,554

3

Gain on sale of loans, net 567,804 520,493

9



1,963,365 910,165

116

Income from bank-owned life insurance 128,487 142,561

(10)



515,260 578,529

(11)

Gain (loss) on the sale of securities, net - (4,706)

100



221,781 (170,788)

230

Discount accretion of FDIC loss sharing receivable 119,087 187,799

(37)



580,980 851,080

(32)

Settlement of litigation - -

-



- 525,000

-

Other income 55,418 30,461

82



190,291 188,749

1

Total noninterest income 1,765,450 1,858,383

(5)



7,451,883 6,780,995

10

























Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 5,118,250 4,692,503

9 %

19,687,444 17,821,501

10 % Occupancy 689,774 799,493

(14)



2,809,039 2,633,558

7

Marketing and advertising 205,051 312,733

(34)



743,814 980,557

(24)

Data processing and communication 767,345 713,701

8



2,801,124 3,141,776

(11)

Professional fees 189,175 203,524

(7)



890,205 1,378,504

(35)

Forms, printing and supplies 100,006 139,997

(29)



477,924 542,079

(12)

Franchise and shares tax (43,458) 93,783

(146)



613,733 675,801

(9)

Regulatory fees 224,673 169,375

33



854,041 857,990

-

Foreclosed assets, net 292,584 242,590

21



1,051,397 471,637

123

Other expenses 669,918 715,087

(6)



2,525,404 2,279,995

11

Total noninterest expense 8,213,318 8,082,786

2



32,454,125 30,783,398

5

Income before income tax expense 3,440,646 3,189,373

8



13,794,802 7,755,192

78

Income tax expense 1,116,236 1,055,122

6



4,604,930 2,635,411

75

Net income $ 2,324,410 $ 2,134,251

9



$ 9,189,872 $ 5,119,781

79

























Earnings per share - basic $ 0.34 $ 0.31

10 %

$ 1.33 $ 0.72

85 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.30

10



$ 1.28 $ 0.71

80







HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION



























































For The Three Months Ended







For The Three









December 31,

%



Months Ended

%





2012

2011

Change



September 30, 2012

Change



(dollars in thousands except per share data)

























EARNINGS DATA

























Total interest income $11,507

$11,371

1 %

$12,120



(5) %

Total interest expense 1,135

1,389

(18)



1,204



(6)



Net interest income 10,372

9,982

4



10,916



(5)



Provision for loan losses 483

568

(15)



56



763



Total noninterest income 1,765

1,858

(5)



2,087



(15)



Total noninterest expense 8,213

8,083

2



8,389



(2)



Income tax expense 1,116

1,055

6



1,506



(26)



Net income $2,325

$2,134

9



$3,052



(24)































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

























Total assets $969,182

$965,357

- %

$974,761



(1) %

Total interest-earning assets 863,780

850,822

2



869,781



(1)



Totals loans 673,428

662,429

2



678,936



(1)



Total interest-bearing deposits 619,612

598,863

3



624,947



(1)



Total interest-bearing liabilities 660,408

701,874

(6)



673,122



(2)



Total deposits 783,522

724,717

8



783,542



-



Total shareholders' equity 141,457

133,899

6



140,548



1































SELECTED RATIOS (1)

























Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.88 % 9 %

1.25 %

(23) %

Return on average equity 6.57

6.38

3



8.69



(24)



Efficiency ratio (2) 67.67

68.27

(1)



64.52



5



Average equity to average assets 14.60

13.87

5



14.42



1



Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(3) 13.67

12.53

9



13.23



3



Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 21.83

21.13

3



21.39



2



Net interest margin (4) 4.73

4.62

2



4.94



(4)































PER SHARE DATA

























Basic earnings per share $0.34

$.31

10 %

$0.44



(23) %

Diluted earnings per share 0.33

0.30

10



0.42



(21)



Book value at period end 19.03

17.30

10



18.66



2



Tangible book value at period end 18.73

16.96

10



18.35



2































PER SHARE DATA

























Shares outstanding at period end 7,439,127

7,759,954

(4) %

7,512,360



(1) %

Weighted average shares outstanding

























Basic 6,778,450

6,882,206

(2) %

6,950,785



(2) %

Diluted 7,094,725

7,033,984

1



7,212,323



(2)

































(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average monthly balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are end of period ratios for the Bank only. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION





















































































December 31, 2012

September 30, 2012

December 31, 2011

Covered Noncovered Total

Covered Noncovered Total

Covered Noncovered Total (dollars in thousands)







































CREDIT QUALITY(1) (2)







































Nonaccrual loans $ 9,579

$ 12,368

$ 21,947



$ 9,106

$ 12,608

$ 21,714



$10,460

$11,007

$ 21,467

Accruing loans past due 90 days and over -

-

-



-

-

-



-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans 9,579

12,368

21,947



9,106

12,608

21,714



10,460

11,007

21,467

Foreclosed assets 2,683

3,771

6,454



3,143

5,300

8,443



6,096

2,868

8,964

Total nonperforming assets 12,262

16,139

28,401



12,249

17,908

30,157



16,556

13,875

30,431

Performing troubled debt restructurings 306

808

1,114



675

816

1,491



26

572

598

Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings







































$ 12,568

$ 16,947

$ 29,515



$ 12,924

$ 18,724

$ 31,648



$ 16,582

$ 14,447

$ 31,029











































Nonperforming assets to total assets







2.95 %









3.10 %









3.16 % Nonperforming loans to total assets







2.28











2.23











2.23

Nonperforming loans to total loans







3.26











3.24











3.22

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets







18.73











16.27











16.77

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans







24.24











22.60











23.78

Allowance for loan losses to total loans







0.79











0.73











0.77











































Year-to-date loan charge-offs







$ 2,325











$ 2,151











$334

Year-to-date loan recoveries







129











25











58

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs







$ 2,196











$ 2,126











$ 276

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to total loans







0.33 %









0.42 %









0.04 %































































































































(1) Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans and repossessed assets. It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Repossessed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. (2) Asset quality information includes assets covered under FDIC loss sharing agreements. Such assets covered by FDIC loss sharing agreements are referred to as "Covered" assets. All other assets are referred to as "Noncovered".



