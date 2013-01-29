Home Bancorp Announces 2012 Fourth Quarter And Annual Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank (www.home24bank.com), a Federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana (the "Bank"), announced net income of $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $728,000, or 24%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of $190,000, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. Diluted earnings per share were $0.33 for the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $0.09, or 21%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of $0.03, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $9.2 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 79%, compared to 2011. Diluted earnings per share for 2012 were $1.28, an increase of 80% compared to $0.71 in 2011. Excluding merger-related expenses of $2.1 million (pre-tax) incurred in 2011 due to the acquisition of GS Financial Corp. ("GSFC"), net income increased $2.7 million, or 42%, compared to 2011. Excluding merger-related expenses, diluted earnings per share increased $0.38, or 42%, compared 2011.
"In our first year without an acquisition since 2009, we focused our attention on enhancing our customers' experience and improving internal processes," stated John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We're pleased with the progress we made in 2012, and expect to build on our momentum in 2013."
"Although we continue to face the challenges posed by the national economy, as well as other industry-wide factors which are not fully within our control, we greet 2013 with optimism," added Mr. Bordelon, "largely because, through their experience and hard work, the people and businesses of South Louisiana continue to press forward."
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans totaled $673.1 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $2.5 million, or 0.4%, from September 30, 2012, and an increase of $6.8 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2011. During the fourth quarter, increases in construction and land (up $12.2 million), one-to four-family first mortgage (up $3.1 million), commercial and industrial (up $1.5 million), and consumer (up $1.0 million) loan portfolios were largely offset by maturities and paydowns in the commercial real estate loan portfolio (down $15.9 million).
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio (including loans covered by loss sharing agreements) as of the dates indicated.
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Increase/(Decrease)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2012
|
2011
|
Amount
|
Percent
|
Real estate loans:
|
One- to four-family first mortgage
|
$
|
177,816
|
$
|
182,817
|
$
|
(5,001)
|
(3)
|
%
|
Home equity loans and lines
|
40,425
|
43,665
|
(3,240)
|
(7)
|
Commercial real estate
|
252,805
|
226,999
|
25,806
|
11
|
Construction and land
|
75,529
|
78,994
|
(3,465)
|
(4)
|
Multi-family residential
|
19,659
|
20,125
|
(466)
|
(2)
|
Total real estate loans
|
566,234
|
552,600
|
13,634
|
2
|
Other loans:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
72,253
|
82,980
|
(10,727)
|
(13)
|
Consumer
|
34,641
|
30,791
|
3,850
|
13
|
Total other loans
|
106,894
|
113,771
|
(6,877)
|
(6)
|
Total loans
|
$
|
673,128
|
$
|
666,371
|
$
|
6,757
|
1
|
%
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), which includes $12.3 million in assets covered under loss sharing agreements with the FDIC ("Covered Assets") and $11.2 million acquired from GSFC, totaled $28.4 million at December 31, 2012, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to September 30, 2012 and a decrease of $2.0 million compared to December 31, 2011. The ratio of total NPAs to total assets was 2.95% at December 31, 2012, compared to 3.10% at September 30, 2012 and 3.16% at December 31, 2011. Excluding acquired assets, the ratio of NPAs was 0.62% at December 31, 2012, compared to 0.86% at September 30, 2012 and 0.54% at December 31, 2011.
The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $70,000 during the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to net loan charge-offs of $464,000 in the third quarter of 2012 and net loan recoveries of $7,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011, respectively. The Company's provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $483,000, compared to $56,000 for the third quarter of 2012 and $568,000 for the fourth quarter of 2011. The provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2012 relates primarily to modest downgrades of certain loans in the Company's organic loan portfolio and decreased cash flow expectations in the acquired GSFC one- to four-family first mortgage portfolio.
The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.79% at December 31, 2012, compared to 0.73% and 0.77% at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. Excluding acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.01% at December 31, 2012, compared to 1.01% at September 30, 2012 and 1.14% at December 31, 2011.
Investment Securities Portfolio
The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $158.9 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $3.9 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2012, and an increase of $199,000, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2011. At December 31, 2012, the Company had a net unrealized gain position on its investment securities portfolio of $5.0 million, compared to net unrealized gains of $5.2 million and $2.6 million at September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, respectively. At December 31, 2012, the investment securities portfolio had a modified duration of 3.7 years.
Deposits
At December 31, 2012, core deposits (i.e., checking, savings and money market accounts) decreased $2.7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2012, and increased $72.5 million, or 16.3%, from December 31, 2011. Total deposits were $771.4 million at December 31, 2012, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2012, and an increase of $40.7 million, or 6%, from December 31, 2011.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits at the dates indicated.
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Increase / (Decrease)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2012
|
2011
|
Amount
|
Percent
|
Demand deposit
|
$
|
152,462
|
$
|
127,828
|
$
|
24,634
|
19
|
%
|
Savings
|
51,515
|
43,671
|
7,844
|
18
|
Money market
|
191,191
|
180,790
|
10,401
|
6
|
NOW
|
123,294
|
93,679
|
29,615
|
32
|
Certificates of deposit
|
252,967
|
284,766
|
(31,799)
|
(11)
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
771,429
|
$
|
730,734
|
$
|
40,695
|
6
|
%
Share Repurchases
The Company purchased 75,533 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2012 at an average price per share of $17.93 under the share repurchase plan announced in July 2012. The Company may repurchase up to 383,598 shares, or approximately 5%, of the Company's outstanding common stock under the July 2012 plan. As of January 23, 2013, the Company has purchased 239,662 shares under the plan at an average price per share of $17.37; hence, an additional 143,936 shares remain eligible for purchase under the plan. The tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $18.73 at December 31, 2012.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $10.4 million, a decrease of $544,000, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2012, and an increase of $390,000, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The decline in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the third quarter of 2012 was due largely to a decline in loan interest income. The decrease in loan interest income resulted primarily from lower levels of interest accretion in the acquired loan portfolios, less loan fee accretion and lower average loan balances.
The Company's net interest margin was 4.73% for the fourth quarter of 2012, 21 basis points lower than the third quarter of 2012 and 11 basis points higher than the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2012 related primarily to lower loan yields as described above. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 related primarily to lower costs on interest bearing liabilities.
The following table sets forth the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
December 31, 2012
|
September 30, 2012
|
December 31, 2011
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average Balance
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Average Yield/Rate
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans receivable
|
$
|
673,428
|
6.28
|
%
|
$
|
678,936
|
6.55
|
%
|
$
|
662,429
|
6.21
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
149,294
|
1.95
|
149,472
|
2.06
|
162,367
|
2.18
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
41,057
|
0.43
|
41,373
|
0.40
|
26,026
|
0.56
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
863,779
|
5.25
|
869,781
|
5.49
|
850,822
|
5.27
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Savings, checking, and money market
|
361,862
|
0.33
|
355,107
|
0.34
|
314,694
|
0.46
|
Certificates of deposit
|
257,750
|
1.04
|
269,840
|
1.08
|
284,169
|
1.16
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
619,612
|
0.63
|
624,947
|
0.66
|
598,863
|
0.79
|
FHLB advances
|
40,796
|
1.58
|
48,175
|
1.39
|
103,011
|
0.75
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
660,408
|
0.68
|
$
|
673,122
|
0.71
|
$
|
701,874
|
0.79
|
Net interest spread
|
4.57
|
%
|
4.78
|
%
|
4.48
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
4.73
|
%
|
4.94
|
%
|
4.62
|
%
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $1.8 million, a decrease of $321,000, or 15%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and a decrease of $93,000, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the third quarter of 2012 resulted primarily from the absence of gains on sale of securities of $163,000 recorded during the third quarter and decreases in gains on the sale of mortgage loans, service fees and charges and bank card fees.
The decrease in noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 resulted primarily from decreases in discount accretion on FDIC loss sharing receivable, service fees and charges and bank card fees offset by higher gains on the sale of mortgage loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $8.2 million, a decrease of $176,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of $131,000, or 2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to the third quarter of 2012 resulted primarily from lower than anticipated Louisiana shares tax payments (down $349,000), which was partially offset by higher data processing and communication (up $73,000), compensation and benefits (up $71,000), and foreclosed asset expenses (up $44,000).
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
For the Years Ended
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2012
|
December 31, 2011
|
Reported noninterest expense
|
$ 32,454
|
$30,783
|
Less: Merger-related expenses
|
-
|
(2,051)
|
Non-GAAP noninterest expense
|
$ 32,454
|
$28,732
|
Reported net income
|
$ 9,190
|
$ 5,120
|
Add: Merger-related expenses (after tax)
|
-
|
1,354
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 9,190
|
$ 6,474
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 1.28
|
$ 0.72
|
Less: Merger-related expenses
|
-
|
0.18
|
Non-GAAP EPS
|
$ 1.28
|
$ 0.90
This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes acquired loans and the impact of merger-related expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial position and core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies.
This news release contains certain forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."
Forward‑looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors ‑ many of which are beyond our control ‑ could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward‑looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for losses on loans, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward‑looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‑looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
%
|
September 30,
|
2012
|
2011
|
Change
|
2012
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 39,539,366
|
$ 31,769,438
|
24
|
%
|
$ 52,307,703
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
3,529,000
|
5,583,000
|
(37)
|
4,019,000
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
157,255,828
|
155,259,978
|
1
|
153,006,535
|
Investment securities held to maturity
|
1,665,184
|
3,461,717
|
(52)
|
2,049,718
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
5,627,104
|
1,672,597
|
236
|
5,572,587
|
Loans covered by loss sharing agreements
|
45,764,397
|
61,070,360
|
(25)
|
49,500,917
|
Noncovered loans, net of unearned income
|
627,363,937
|
605,301,127
|
4
|
621,157,286
|
Total loans
|
673,128,334
|
666,371,487
|
1
|
670,658,203
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(5,319,235)
|
(5,104,363)
|
4
|
(4,906,292)
|
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|
667,809,099
|
661,267,124
|
1
|
665,751,911
|
FDIC loss sharing receivable
|
15,545,893
|
24,222,190
|
(36)
|
16,813,909
|
Office properties and equipment, net
|
30,777,184
|
31,763,692
|
(3)
|
30,910,746
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
17,286,434
|
16,771,174
|
3
|
17,157,946
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
23,891,172
|
32,018,228
|
(25)
|
26,720,243
|
Total Assets
|
$ 962,926,264
|
$ 963,789,138
|
-
|
$ 974,310,298
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
$ 771,429,335
|
$ 730,733,755
|
6
|
%
|
$ 784,941,867
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
46,256,805
|
93,622,954
|
(51)
|
43,440,343
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
3,666,264
|
5,147,595
|
(29)
|
5,717,129
|
Total Liabilities
|
821,352,404
|
829,504,304
|
(1)
|
834,099,339
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common stock
|
89,506
|
89,335
|
-
|
%
|
89,483
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
90,986,820
|
89,741,406
|
1
|
90,513,760
|
Treasury stock
|
(21,719,954)
|
(15,892,315)
|
37
|
(20,365,995)
|
Common stock acquired by benefit plans
|
(7,455,669)
|
(8,625,513)
|
(14)
|
(7,544,939)
|
Retained earnings
|
76,435,222
|
67,245,350
|
14
|
74,110,812
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
3,237,935
|
1,726,571
|
88
|
3,407,838
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
141,573,860
|
134,284,834
|
5
|
140,210,959
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 962,926,264
|
$ 963,789,138
|
-
|
$ 974,310,298
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
For The Years Ended
|
December 31,
|
%
|
December 31,
|
%
|
2012
|
2011
|
Change
|
2012
|
2011
|
Change
|
Interest Income
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 10,734,365
|
$ 10,450,022
|
3
|
%
|
$ 42,797,878
|
$ 34,604,712
|
24
|
%
|
Investment securities
|
728,597
|
883,979
|
(18)
|
3,169,429
|
3,686,134
|
(14)
|
Other investments and deposits
|
43,951
|
36,803
|
19
|
154,820
|
144,346
|
7
|
Total interest income
|
11,506,913
|
11,370,804
|
1
|
46,122,127
|
38,435,192
|
20
|
Interest Expense
|
Deposits
|
974,361
|
1,194,653
|
(18)
|
%
|
4,227,495
|
4,626,198
|
(9)
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
160,787
|
194,407
|
(17)
|
686,374
|
590,972
|
16
|
Total interest expense
|
1,135,148
|
1,389,060
|
(18)
|
4,913,869
|
5,217,170
|
(6)
|
Net interest income
|
10,371,765
|
9,981,744
|
4
|
41,208,258
|
33,218,022
|
24
|
Provision for loan losses
|
483,251
|
567,968
|
(15)
|
2,411,214
|
1,460,427
|
65
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
9,888,514
|
9,413,776
|
5
|
38,797,044
|
31,757,595
|
22
|
Noninterest Income
|
Service fees and charges
|
495,372
|
538,368
|
(8)
|
%
|
2,184,246
|
2,160,706
|
1
|
%
|
Bank card fees
|
399,282
|
443,407
|
(10)
|
1,795,960
|
1,737,554
|
3
|
Gain on sale of loans, net
|
567,804
|
520,493
|
9
|
1,963,365
|
910,165
|
116
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
128,487
|
142,561
|
(10)
|
515,260
|
578,529
|
(11)
|
Gain (loss) on the sale of securities, net
|
-
|
(4,706)
|
100
|
221,781
|
(170,788)
|
230
|
Discount accretion of FDIC loss sharing receivable
|
119,087
|
187,799
|
(37)
|
580,980
|
851,080
|
(32)
|
Settlement of litigation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
525,000
|
-
|
Other income
|
55,418
|
30,461
|
82
|
190,291
|
188,749
|
1
|
Total noninterest income
|
1,765,450
|
1,858,383
|
(5)
|
7,451,883
|
6,780,995
|
10
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Compensation and benefits
|
5,118,250
|
4,692,503
|
9
|
%
|
19,687,444
|
17,821,501
|
10
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
689,774
|
799,493
|
(14)
|
2,809,039
|
2,633,558
|
7
|
Marketing and advertising
|
205,051
|
312,733
|
(34)
|
743,814
|
980,557
|
(24)
|
Data processing and communication
|
767,345
|
713,701
|
8
|
2,801,124
|
3,141,776
|
(11)
|
Professional fees
|
189,175
|
203,524
|
(7)
|
890,205
|
1,378,504
|
(35)
|
Forms, printing and supplies
|
100,006
|
139,997
|
(29)
|
477,924
|
542,079
|
(12)
|
Franchise and shares tax
|
(43,458)
|
93,783
|
(146)
|
613,733
|
675,801
|
(9)
|
Regulatory fees
|
224,673
|
169,375
|
33
|
854,041
|
857,990
|
-
|
Foreclosed assets, net
|
292,584
|
242,590
|
21
|
1,051,397
|
471,637
|
123
|
Other expenses
|
669,918
|
715,087
|
(6)
|
2,525,404
|
2,279,995
|
11
|
Total noninterest expense
|
8,213,318
|
8,082,786
|
2
|
32,454,125
|
30,783,398
|
5
|
Income before income tax expense
|
3,440,646
|
3,189,373
|
8
|
13,794,802
|
7,755,192
|
78
|
Income tax expense
|
1,116,236
|
1,055,122
|
6
|
4,604,930
|
2,635,411
|
75
|
Net income
|
$ 2,324,410
|
$ 2,134,251
|
9
|
$ 9,189,872
|
$ 5,119,781
|
79
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.31
|
10
|
%
|
$ 1.33
|
$ 0.72
|
85
|
%
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.30
|
10
|
$ 1.28
|
$ 0.71
|
80
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
For The Three
|
December 31,
|
%
|
Months Ended
|
%
|
2012
|
2011
|
Change
|
September 30, 2012
|
Change
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
EARNINGS DATA
|
Total interest income
|
$11,507
|
$11,371
|
1
|
%
|
$12,120
|
(5)
|
%
|
Total interest expense
|
1,135
|
1,389
|
(18)
|
1,204
|
(6)
|
Net interest income
|
10,372
|
9,982
|
4
|
10,916
|
(5)
|
Provision for loan losses
|
483
|
568
|
(15)
|
56
|
763
|
Total noninterest income
|
1,765
|
1,858
|
(5)
|
2,087
|
(15)
|
Total noninterest expense
|
8,213
|
8,083
|
2
|
8,389
|
(2)
|
Income tax expense
|
1,116
|
1,055
|
6
|
1,506
|
(26)
|
Net income
|
$2,325
|
$2,134
|
9
|
$3,052
|
(24)
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
Total assets
|
$969,182
|
$965,357
|
-
|
%
|
$974,761
|
(1)
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
863,780
|
850,822
|
2
|
869,781
|
(1)
|
Totals loans
|
673,428
|
662,429
|
2
|
678,936
|
(1)
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
619,612
|
598,863
|
3
|
624,947
|
(1)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
660,408
|
701,874
|
(6)
|
673,122
|
(2)
|
Total deposits
|
783,522
|
724,717
|
8
|
783,542
|
-
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
141,457
|
133,899
|
6
|
140,548
|
1
|
SELECTED RATIOS (1)
|
Return on average assets
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
(23)
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
6.57
|
6.38
|
3
|
8.69
|
(24)
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
67.67
|
68.27
|
(1)
|
64.52
|
5
|
Average equity to average assets
|
14.60
|
13.87
|
5
|
14.42
|
1
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(3)
|
13.67
|
12.53
|
9
|
13.23
|
3
|
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)
|
21.83
|
21.13
|
3
|
21.39
|
2
|
Net interest margin (4)
|
4.73
|
4.62
|
2
|
4.94
|
(4)
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$0.34
|
$.31
|
10
|
%
|
$0.44
|
(23)
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
0.33
|
0.30
|
10
|
0.42
|
(21)
|
Book value at period end
|
19.03
|
17.30
|
10
|
18.66
|
2
|
Tangible book value at period end
|
18.73
|
16.96
|
10
|
18.35
|
2
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
7,439,127
|
7,759,954
|
(4)
|
%
|
7,512,360
|
(1)
|
%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
6,778,450
|
6,882,206
|
(2)
|
%
|
6,950,785
|
(2)
|
%
|
Diluted
|
7,094,725
|
7,033,984
|
1
|
7,212,323
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average monthly balances during the respective periods.
|
(2)
|
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
(3)
|
Capital ratios are end of period ratios for the Bank only.
|
(4)
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION
|
December 31, 2012
|
September 30, 2012
|
December 31, 2011
|
Covered
|
Noncovered
|
Total
|
Covered
|
Noncovered
|
Total
|
Covered
|
Noncovered
|
Total
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
CREDIT QUALITY(1) (2)
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 9,579
|
$ 12,368
|
$ 21,947
|
$ 9,106
|
$ 12,608
|
$ 21,714
|
$10,460
|
$11,007
|
$ 21,467
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days and over
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
9,579
|
12,368
|
21,947
|
9,106
|
12,608
|
21,714
|
10,460
|
11,007
|
21,467
|
Foreclosed assets
|
2,683
|
3,771
|
6,454
|
3,143
|
5,300
|
8,443
|
6,096
|
2,868
|
8,964
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
12,262
|
16,139
|
28,401
|
12,249
|
17,908
|
30,157
|
16,556
|
13,875
|
30,431
|
Performing troubled debt restructurings
|
306
|
808
|
1,114
|
675
|
816
|
1,491
|
26
|
572
|
598
|
Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings
|
$ 12,568
|
$ 16,947
|
$ 29,515
|
$ 12,924
|
$ 18,724
|
$ 31,648
|
$ 16,582
|
$ 14,447
|
$ 31,029
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
2.95
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
3.16
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans to total assets
|
2.28
|
2.23
|
2.23
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
3.26
|
3.24
|
3.22
|
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets
|
18.73
|
16.27
|
16.77
|
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|
24.24
|
22.60
|
23.78
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
0.79
|
0.73
|
0.77
|
Year-to-date loan charge-offs
|
$ 2,325
|
$ 2,151
|
$334
|
Year-to-date loan recoveries
|
129
|
25
|
58
|
Year-to-date net loan charge-offs
|
$ 2,196
|
$ 2,126
|
$ 276
|
Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to total loans
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.42
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
(1)
|
Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans and repossessed assets. It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Repossessed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure.
|
(2)
|
Asset quality information includes assets covered under FDIC loss sharing agreements. Such assets covered by FDIC loss sharing agreements are referred to as "Covered" assets. All other assets are referred to as "Noncovered".
