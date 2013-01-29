Revamp of the Thomas Cook Cruise Club

LONDON, January 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

• Thomas Cook Cruise guarantees value for money and unrivalled luxury for new and returning customers

• Cruise passengers can benefit from new four-tier loyalty system

• Customers rewarded with invitations to cruise events and other fantastic treats

The biggest independent cruise retailer in the UK, Cruise Thomas Cook is going to even greater lengths to offer great deals and rewards to new and returning customers. The revamped Cruise Club from Cruise Thomas Cook is introducing a simple but effective four-tier loyalty system which will be continuously updated to bring you boatloads of special offers.

Tier 1: Lagoon Membership

The first stage in the Cruise Club is Lagoon membership. This is an introductory level for people trying out a cruise for the first time or for those still relatively new to the cruise holiday experience.

Perks of Lagoon membership include great cruise deals and discounts from hand-picked partners. Holidaymakers could find themselves offered bargain Mediterranean cruises. These deals can see cruisers set sail along ancient trade routes before going ashore to beautiful islands like Cyprus to see relics left behind from the trading riches of a bygone era.

Lagoon membership could also earn Thomas Cook customers priority invitations to cruise events.

Tier 2: Harbour Membership

Should Cruise Club members enjoy their experiences so much that they decide to take a third or fourth cruise they are then automatically upgraded to the Harbour membership. This means they are eligible for even better offers as well as receiving a fascinating cruise magazine which will clue them up on all the best destinations and most luxurious liners on the market. Not only this but they will be eligible to enter exclusive Cruise Club competitions.

Tier 3: Marine Membership

Marine membership brings the addition of a lovely exclusive gift with your travel packs. This elite club is for anyone who has gone on more than five voyages (with a minimum total of 35 nights spent on board) booked through Thomas Cook.

Getting to this level is easier than it sounds with tempting choices like a sunny Caribbean cruise aboard Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. This ship makes stops at stunning island locations like Haiti and Jamaica, and is among the cruises on offer in 2013.

Tier 4: Ocean Membership

After your tenth cruise, and 70th night on board, you'll be promoted to Ocean membership; the top tier of Thomas Cook Cruise Club's new system, As well as even better cruise offers, perks of this membership include special gifts and, more importantly, invitation to VIP events with special guest speakers and a fabulous dinner.

This is just a taste of some of the benefits on offer so for more information visit http://www.mycruiseclub.co.uk and get onboard in 2013.

