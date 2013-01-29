HP Autonomy Strengthens eDiscovery Solution with New Information Governance Capabilities

HP Autonomy's client eDiscovery data volumes increased by more than 80 percent in last 12 months

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- HP Autonomy today announced several significant enhancements to its market-leading eDiscovery offering, helping organizations automate and simplify processing of large, diverse data sets.

Part of a comprehensive platform that connects archiving, data protection, enterprise content management, eDiscovery, information governance and meaning-based analytics, the Autonomy solution uniquely enables organizations to lower costs, accelerate processes and achieve superior legal outcomes.

Proven in the world's most demanding and complex eDiscovery projects, Autonomy continues to be the platform of choice for corporate legal departments, law firms and legal consulting firms around the world. In the last year, the volume of data Autonomy has processed on behalf of its clients for eDiscovery initiatives has increased by more than 80 percent.

"As an innovative, national law firm, we are continually seeking ways to drive the most value for our clients," said Tom Lidbury, partner, Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. "Our ability to turn today's data explosion into an advantage plays an important role in this mission, and Autonomy technology is a tremendous asset in helping our clients analyze, review, and act on large volumes of disparate information."

Meaning Based Coding extended to Autonomy Early Case Assessment module

Early Case Assessment (ECA) is a critical phase of the eDiscovery process. At the outset of a case, legal teams must rapidly review large data volumes in order to quickly assess their potential risk, identify key issues and determine what information might require full review and production. Autonomy has extended its Meaning Based Coding (MBC) capability to its ECA module, further enhancing its in-depth eDiscovery analysis capabilities.

Autonomy's MBC capabilities enable organizations to automate analysis based on the Autonomy Intelligent Data Operating Layer (IDOL), which quickly categorizes data by concepts, ideas and patterns in information. Unlike traditional predictive coding technologies, MBC classifications are carried through to the review and production phase without new processing or indexing. As a result, Autonomy ECA can perform an analysis of the data faster, more accurately and at a lower cost.

Structured data analytics through HP Application Information Optimizer

During eDiscovery, legal teams demand the ability to access and analyze all forms of data relevant to a case. This includes unstructured data in the form of emails, phone conversations, voice mails, social media and web content, as well as mission-critical structured data such as transaction data from customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning systems and financial trade tickets. However, access to traditional structured data, typically stored in complex relational database-based applications, can often be costly and cumbersome, hindering a comprehensive discovery process.

Through integration with HP Application Information Optimizer, an innovative information management solution that automates the migration and/or retirement of application data, the Autonomy eDiscovery solution now seamlessly ingests and reviews structured data.

Additionally, Autonomy IDOL's unique ability to recognize concepts and meaning in information enables clients to synthesize structured data with related unstructured information, such as a financial trader's written notes or phone messages about a transaction. By enabling legal teams to bring structured data seamlessly into the eDiscovery process, organizations can quickly and cost-effectively build a more comprehensive and effective legal strategy.

Autonomy adds native discovery functionality to flagship archiving solution

Autonomy has released a new, fully integrated native discovery module designed to work in conjunction with the on-premise version of Autonomy Consolidated Archive (ACA), a market-leading archiving and information governance solution. Powered by Autonomy IDOL, Autonomy ACA automatically indexes and forms an understanding of contents in an enterprise's various information repositories. This optional module brings core discovery functionality directly into Autonomy ACA. As a result, organizations can conduct proactive, cost-effective early stage discovery across their archived information to ensure that critical preservation requirements are fully addressed.

Sophisticated multichannel analytics

Autonomy continues to extend its leadership in processing new, diverse forms of data for eDiscovery. Autonomy has incorporated a new version of audio analytics and provided additional connector support for social media, including corporate collaboration systems and YouTube metadata.

"Today's chief compliance officers, chief legal officers and general counsel operate in a world being shaped by macro forces like big data growth, mobile device proliferation, and increased regulation and compliance risks—all of which render siloed, point solutions woefully inadequate," said Mike Sullivan, general manager, Protect, HP Autonomy. "By providing the industry's most comprehensive information governance and eDiscovery platform, powered by a unique concept-based analytics engine, we help organizations maximize return on information, and transform their massive volumes of data from a liability into an asset."

Autonomy's eDiscovery platform is part of the Autonomy Legal and Compliance Performance Suite, a comprehensive solution that uniquely enables organizations to detect and act on new signals of risk; understand, protect, govern and collaborate on information; and maintain compliance with local, federal and international regulations.

