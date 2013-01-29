HP Autonomy Extends Leadership Position in Legal Market

Autonomy WorkSite Cloud selected for superior functionality, reliability over cloud alternatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- HP Autonomy today announced that several leading law firms around the world have selected Autonomy WorkSite for enterprise-wide information management.

Autonomy WorkSite has replaced competitive on-premises and cloud offerings at firms including Bowman and Brooke LLP, Cozen O'Connor, Davis Polk, Fox Rothschild LLP, Harper Macleod LLP, Levine Lee LLP, Norton Rose, Polsinelli Shughart, and Womble Carlyle, further solidifying HP Autonomy's leadership in the legal market.

Autonomy WorkSite is the de facto standard for the legal industry, powering the world's largest firms, including 80 of the Am Law 100, 150 of the Am Law 200, more than 500 corporate legal departments and more than 2,000 law firms and professional services organizations globally.

"We turned to HP Autonomy for its comprehensive, cloud-based document management system," said Kenneth E. Lee, partner, Levine Lee LLP. "We are very pleased thus far—it provides us with a secure, hosted document management platform that is integrated with our desktop applications."

"We chose HP Autonomy because of WorkSite's superior email management capabilities and their ability to offer a rich mobile experience for anytime, anywhere document and email access," said Brian Gillam, chief information officer, Cozen O'Connor—an AM Law 100 firm. "Our firm went from decision through conversion from OpenText and into our first production rollout within four months, and the transition was seamless."

Autonomy WorkSite, delivered on premises or in the cloud, provides organizations of any size with secure access to content from anywhere, at any time, on any device. Built on HP Autonomy's unique meaning-based Intelligent Data Operating Layer (IDOL), Autonomy WorkSite provides a unified electronic matter file that enables dispersed teams to seamlessly communicate and collaborate on a wide variety of content, including documents, emails, images, audio and video.

Autonomy WorkSite improves staff productivity, enhances collaboration between corporate counsel and their law firms, and reduces enterprise risk. Integration with records management, capture, business process management, enterprise search and HP multifunction devices enables legal organizations to securely and effectively manage the complete information life cycle.

"New pressures and opportunities, such as mobility, social and rich media, and evolving client expectations, make it imperative for legal organizations to innovate while at the same time providing a secure, reliable and highly efficient document management environment," said Neil Araujo, general manager, Enterprise Content Management, HP Autonomy. "HP Autonomy is leveraging HP's technology to deliver innovations in secure mobile applications, advanced capture and big data, making HP Autonomy an even more powerful partner to law firms and corporate legal departments."

About HP Autonomy

HP Autonomy is a global leader in software that processes human information, or unstructured data, including social media, email, video, audio, text and web pages, etc. Autonomy's powerful management and analytic tools for structured information together with its ability to extract meaning in real time from all forms of information, regardless of format, is a unique tool for companies seeking to get the most out of their data. Autonomy's product portfolio helps power companies through enterprise search analytics, business process management and OEM operations. Autonomy also offers information governance solutions in areas such as eDiscovery, content management and compliance, as well as marketing solutions that help companies grow revenue, such as web content management, online marketing optimization and rich media management. Please visit www.autonomy.com to find out more.

About HP

HP creates new possibilities for technology to have a meaningful impact on people, businesses, governments and society. The world's largest technology company, HP brings together a portfolio that spans printing, personal computing, software, services and IT infrastructure to solve customer problems. More information about HP HPQ is available at http://www.hp.com.

