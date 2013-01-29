Magic Integration Platform Used to Implement Tel Aviv's First City-wide Bicycle Rental Service

OR YEHUDA, Israel, January 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC), a global provider of software platforms for enterprise mobility, cloud applications, and business integration, announced today that its Magic xpi Integration Platform was used to implement Tel Aviv's first city-wide bicycle rental service. Operated by FSM, the recently launched Tel-O-Fun service is the first fully automated bicycle rental service in Israel. Its network of 170 bicycle bays (rental locations) and 1700 bicycles across the city already has about 11,000 users a day.

FSM hired Consist to deploy the required integration infrastructure for the project. Consist chose Magic xpi to integrate all the back-end systems required to operate the service, including FSM's CRM system, the service website, command and control systems, billing, accounting and the automated bay locks. The integration project provides 24/7 availability and supports all business processes required for project management and end-to-end rental transactions, including registration, billing, rental and tracking returns. Magic is also providing support and maintenance services for the project.

Magic xpi Integration Platform enables an organization to unify the management of separate business systems into continuous business process by connecting the organization's existing information systems, such as CRM, inventory, ERP, finance, and manufacturing. Magic's smart, code-free metadata approach and optimized, certified connectors to leading enterprise systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Microsoft, IBM, Google, and others - enables simple, rapid and cost-effective back-end integration. Magic xpi has been successfully implemented by hundreds of companies and organizations of various sizes in various industries around the world including, finance, medicine, security and more.

Ofer Sela, CIO at FSM, said, "The bicycle rental system in Tel Aviv needed to be robust enough to be on-line 24 hours a day and support the load of hundreds of thousands of bicycle rentals each month. We are very pleased with the high-availability solution that Magic and Consist provided, which allowed us to quickly standardize the interfaces and which responds fully to our satisfaction.

Avi Gutman, Development Division Manager at Consist added, "After we finished to analyze the project requirements and examined various integration tools, we chose Magic xpi as the basis for the enterprise integration project due to its ease of development, maintenance, quick time to market and 24/7 availabilty."

Yoram Aharom, CEO, Magic Israel, commented, "We are very happy to be part of this innovative project. The integrated system allows Tel-O-Fun to save in expenses in a maintenance and management stage. We look forward to continued successful collaboration on future bike rental projects throughout the country."

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) empowers customers and partners around the globe with smarter technology that provides a multichannel user experience of enterprise logic and data.

About FSM

FSM specializes in supplying municipal and institutional organizations with professional support for setting up, operating, maintaining and supplying services to complex logistic systems which call for high quality and resourceful management and control capabilities. FSM combines the experience of its local and international logistics partners: Friedenson Logistics Services Ltd, Mertens-Hoffman Management Consultants, Ltd. and Eitan Shamir Maintenance Ltd. We support green transport systems and urban transport sharing in Israel and around the world.

About Consist Group

Consist Group is a software company specializing in developing, marketing, and implementing software solutions for business strategy and management. Consist was established more than 35 years and has about 1,200 employees worldwide, including Germany, Spain, USA, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Consist also sells leading third-party software and supplies professional services development, consulting services and outsourcing for our clients.

