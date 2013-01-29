Extreme Networks Announces Audio Video Bridging (AVB, IEEE 802.1Q) Support Delivering Easily Deployable High Quality Audio Video (AV) Across Ethernet

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR today announced Audio Video Bridging (AVB 802.1Q) technology available with its enterprise class Summit® fixed Ethernet switches, helping to revolutionize high quality audio and video (AV) deployments for a multitude of environments, such as auditoriums, studios, stadiums, conference rooms and other event sites using the network. Additionally, Extreme Networks is teaming with leading names in professional AV such as Axon, Biamp Systems, Meyer Sound and Harman.

The benefits of AVB-based systems include simplified cabling and improved audio video delivery with synchronization, integrated quality of service and low latency delivered over an open, multi-vendor standard. Just as technologies like VoIP, wireless LAN and IP storage benefit from cost improvements and added functionality and improvements, professional AV will also see the fruits of convergence.

Extreme Networks is present this week at the AVnu Alliance booth at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), held in Amsterdam, known as the premiere professional audiovisual conference. As a member of the AVnu Alliance, Extreme Networks supports an industry forum dedicated to the advancement of professional quality audio and video converged over Ethernet at various link layers.

"The desire, by professional audio and video professionals, for an enterprise-class AVB switch solution has been met today by a globally-respected manufacturer of IT hardware. It's welcome news for our Soundweb London AVB devices and for forthcoming complementary Harman products," said Iain Gregory, Market Manager at Harman Signal Processing. "Broader adoption of Ethernet-based professional AV systems widens the possibilities for deployment of media-rich applications, giving our customers terrific advantages at lower costs."

"AVB provides the superior flexibility for integrating various types of media into one AV system," said Matt Czyzewski, Executive Vice President of Operations for Biamp Systems. "Which is why we built Tesira® with a scalable digital media backbone. Whether it's a multi-media system for an event venue, university campus, conference center or corporate boardroom the wide-range support of AVB on Extreme Networks' enterprise-class switches provides the required bandwidth, security and reliability needed for successful installations."

"AVB offers a path based on open standards that leverages Ethernet to reduce costs within key applications, including TV production and broadcast," said Jan Eveleens, president and CEO of Axon. "It is good to see a complete set of proven products from Extreme Networks supporting AVB that provide us with high-speed interfaces, manageability and high availability."

AVB interoperability will benefit hundreds of different types of venues highlighted by corporate conference rooms, TV/Radio studios, auditoriums, stadiums and resorts. The benefits of AVB technology include reduced complexity of cabling and installations for audio and video solutions, ease of use through interoperability between networking devices, and reduced the need for complex network setup and management, as the infrastructure itself negotiates and manages the network for optimal prioritized media transport.

AVB technology can simplify system design and maintenance with the standards-based technology applying to both end-point devices and switched networks.

