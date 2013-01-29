Epson Introduces First Portable Interactive Projector for K-12 and Higher Education

BrightLink 436Wi Delivers Dual Pen Interactivity and Built-in Annotation for Interactivity Beyond the PC

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- (FETC Booth #709) -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today introduced the BrightLink® 436Wi – a fully integrated, portable short-throw interactive projector. Building on the success of Epson's current line of BrightLink ultra-short throw projectors, the BrightLink 436Wi is the first interactive, short-throw Epson® projector that can be moved from room to room. Offering advanced connectivity options and dual pen support2, the BrightLink 436Wi can project onto any existing whiteboard, wall or other smooth, light-colored, hard surface.

Similar to the current ultra-short throw BrightLink models, the new BrightLink 436Wi boasts built-in annotation technology that allows teachers and students to instantly interact directly with a projected image from a variety of sources beyond the PC, including tablets, document cameras, Blu-ray players, VCRs, and more. With the BrightLink 436Wi, teachers are free to connect existing multimedia devices already in their classroom, over their network or even PC-free and keep writing.

"Interactivity in the classroom continues to grow, and now with the mobile design of the BrightLink 436Wi, educators have the ability to utilize interactive technology from classroom to classroom, or wherever it is needed," said Heather Litus Johnston, product manager, K-12 Education Projector Marketing, Epson America, Inc. "This new BrightLink projector also offers more freedom by enabling teachers to interact and annotate with content from virtually any device in the classroom."

The BrightLink 436Wi works with Epson's existing and optional short throw wall mount or can be easily set up on a tabletop or hard surface, as no wall mount is required, giving schools the option to easily move the interactive solution from classroom to classroom using the included carrying case. There is also an optional pen extension, making it easier for students and teachers to reach anywhere on the board while helping to reduce shadowing.

This cost-effective BrightLink model offers 3,000 lumens of color brightness and 3,000 lumens of white brightness3 and delivers a large interactive learning area with variable image sizes from 53 to 116-inches diagonal (WXGA). The Epson BrightLink 436Wi includes HDMI connectivity and joins the BrightLink line to deliver several options to meet a variety of classroom installation needs:

Product Short Throw/Ultra-Short Throw Lumens Education Pricing BrightLink 436Wi Short throw 3,000 $1,250 BrightLink 475Wi Ultra-short throw 2,600 $1,599 BrightLink 485Wi Ultra-short throw 3,100 $1,699

The new short throw BrightLink 436Wi, along with the current ultra-short throw BrightLink 475Wi and 485Wi, offers several features to bring interactive technology unlike any other to the classroom, including:

Built-in Annotation: Allows teachers to connect the BrightLink to a variety of devices, including an iPhone ® , iPad ® , iPod ® touch, document camera, DVD player, and more, to share and engage with more content; annotate over the network via a wired or wireless LAN, or annotate using the built-in tools PC-free

Two users can work simultaneously, or independently, with dual pen support Auto Calibration: Performs automatic calibration for seamless interaction with the pens

Performs automatic calibration for seamless interaction with the pens iProjection: Leveraging the Epson iProjection™ app, teachers can present to BrightLink from most iOS Apple devices running iOS 4.2 or later and most Android devices running Android 2.3 or later

Leveraging the Epson iProjection™ app, teachers can present to BrightLink from most iOS Apple devices running iOS 4.2 or later and most Android devices running Android 2.3 or later Software Tools: Ships with Epson's Easy Interactive Tools (EIT2) software and Teamboard Draw annotation software; both are available for Windows and Mac

Ships with Epson's Easy Interactive Tools (EIT2) software and Teamboard Draw annotation software; both are available for Windows and Mac Speaker and Microphone Input: Dedicated input allows teachers to use a microphone to amplify voice using the internal 16W speaker, saving the teacher's voice and ensuring all students can hear; volume can be adjusted using projector or remote control buttons

Dedicated input allows teachers to use a microphone to amplify voice using the internal 16W speaker, saving the teacher's voice and ensuring all students can hear; volume can be adjusted using projector or remote control buttons Monitor and Control: Epson Easy Management ® allows for network monitoring, maintenance scheduling, and email alerts to be sent via LAN; schedule function allows projector to run functions without the need to be connected to a network

Epson Easy Management allows for network monitoring, maintenance scheduling, and email alerts to be sent via LAN; schedule function allows projector to run functions without the need to be connected to a network Low Total Cost of Ownership: Brighter Futures ® customers can purchase replacement lamps for $99

Brighter Futures customers can purchase replacement lamps for Easy Setup and Control: Instant On and Instant Off ® helps to avoid delays when starting and finishing lectures; A/V Mute Slide instantly turns off the sound and images, customizable Sleep Mode saves energy, and 1.6x manual zoom offers positioning flexibility

Instant On and Instant Off helps to avoid delays when starting and finishing lectures; A/V Mute Slide instantly turns off the sound and images, customizable Sleep Mode saves energy, and 1.6x manual zoom offers positioning flexibility Advanced Connectivity: HDMI digital connection provides high-definition video and audio; USB Plug 'n Play Instant Setup instantly projects images, transmits audio and controls the presentations from either a Windows ® PC or Mac via a standard USB cable

HDMI digital connection provides high-definition video and audio; USB Plug 'n Play Instant Setup instantly projects images, transmits audio and controls the presentations from either a Windows PC or Mac via a standard USB cable 3LCD Technology: Features the latest, 3LCD, 3-chip technology to deliver amazing, true-to-life color and detail for powerful presentations; 3LCD technology provides an energy efficient light engine which efficiently uses available lamp light to create stunning images; in contrast to 1-chip DLP technology, 3LCD requires, on average, 25 percent less electricity per lumen of brightness4

Epson's Brighter Futures sales and support education initiative is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors.

Color Brightness Specification and Projector Performance

The new color brightness specification (measuring red, green and blue) published by the Society of Information Display (SID) allows consumers to compare projector color performance without conducting a side-by-side shootout. With today's high definition content, teachers and students want to enjoy content with higher quality in brighter environments. For a truly impressive image, projectors need to offer both high color brightness and high white brightness. High color brightness enables an even better image for larger screen sizes and on a larger variety of screen materials. Without sufficient color brightness, images may be muddy, soft and lose detail, even in a dark room. Whether projecting a presentation, interactive lesson or movie, Epson's line of education projectors deliver consistent color brightness and white brightness, allowing students and teachers to view life-like reproduction of any content.

Availability and Support

The new Epson BrightLink 436Wi projector will be available in mid-February 2013 through select dealers on a state-by-state basis. Epson's projectors come with a two-year limited warranty (three years for Brighter Futures customers) that includes two elite technical support services – Epson PrivateLine® phone support with direct access to an expedited support telephone line via a phone card included with the product, and a two-year Road Service projector replacement program that includes projector exchange in one business day with paid shipping. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/brightlink.

About Epson

Epson is a global imaging and innovation leader whose product lineup ranges from inkjet printers and 3LCD projectors to sensors and other microdevices. Dedicated to exceeding the vision of its customers worldwide, Epson delivers customer value based on compact, energy-saving, and high-precision technologies in markets spanning enterprise and the home to commerce and industry.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 97 companies around the world, and is proud of its ongoing contributions to the global environment and the communities in which it operates. Epson America, Inc. based in Long Beach, Calif. is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: www.Epson.com.

1 Based upon Q3 2012 worldwide front projection market share estimates from Pacific Media Associates.

2 One pen included in the box; additional pens can be purchased separately

3 White and color light output will vary depending on mode selected. White light output measured using ISO 21118 standard.

4 Data source: ProjectorCentral.com Jan. 2012. Average of 1,122 shipping models for which the manufacturers provided lumens and total power data, all resolutions and brightness levels. Energy efficiency was measured as wattage per lumen. It was measured for both 3LCD and 1-chip projectors in each of five brightness segments. 3LCD projectors averaged less required electricity per lumen in each of the five segments.

Note: EPSON, Easy Management and Instant Off are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink, Brighter Futures and PrivateLine are registered trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

