Epson Launches PowerLite 935W Ultra-Bright Classroom Projector

New Projector Delivers 3,700 Lumens with Full Connectivity and Network Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- (FETC, Booth #709) -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today introduced the PowerLite® 935W projector designed for large classrooms and naturally bright rooms. The PowerLite 935W delivers ultra-bright images with 3,700 lumens of color brightness and 3,700 lumens of white brightness2 and full connectivity and network capabilities. The projector also offers WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution to allow teachers to fully leverage widescreen notebooks or tablets and widescreen DVD content.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121130/LA21891LOGO)

"Many classrooms have ambient light that creates challenging environments for projecting bright images," said Sara Kim, associate product manager, K-12 Education Marketing, Epson America. "With 3,700 lumens of both color and white light output2, the PowerLite 935W is suitable for almost any lighting condition, bringing bright, larger-than-life images to the classroom."

The PowerLite 935W features a 16-watt speaker and microphone input to help engage the entire classroom without costly external speakers or teacher voice strain. In addition, the projector delivers comprehensive connectivity - HDMI for high-quality audio and video with one cable and RJ-45 for presenting content over the network, broadcasting important messages and monitoring and controlling a networked projector remotely.

More about the PowerLite 935W

The PowerLite 935W delivers several innovative features for the classroom, including:

Setup/Positioning Flexibility: 1.6x optical zoom allows for a larger range in projector placement and produces larger images from shorter throw distances; + 30 degree automatic vertical and manual horizontal keystone correction provides easy and convenient operation in multiple classroom settings; Quick Corner ® moves any of the four corners of an image independently, to adjust for a perfectly rectangular picture

1.6x optical zoom allows for a larger range in projector placement and produces larger images from shorter throw distances; 30 degree automatic vertical and manual horizontal keystone correction provides easy and convenient operation in multiple classroom settings; Quick Corner moves any of the four corners of an image independently, to adjust for a perfectly rectangular picture Advanced Networking: Educators can remotely deliver video and audio presentations over the network with the included EasyMP ® Network Projection software; projectors can be used as a broadcast system to display announcements, event flyers, updates and instructions; wireless functionality is available via an optional wireless module

Educators can remotely deliver video and audio presentations over the network with the included EasyMP Network Projection software; projectors can be used as a broadcast system to display announcements, event flyers, updates and instructions; wireless functionality is available via an optional wireless module iProjection: Leveraging the Epson iProjection™ app, teachers can wirelessly present from most iOS Apple devices running iOS 4.2 or later and most Android devices running Android 2.3 or later

Leveraging the Epson iProjection™ app, teachers can wirelessly present from most iOS Apple devices running iOS 4.2 or later and most Android devices running Android 2.3 or later Standby Audio Out: New feature allows teachers to save energy by transmitting audio to connected external speakers, even when the projector is in standby mode

New feature allows teachers to save energy by transmitting audio to connected external speakers, even when the projector is in standby mode Easy Maintenance: Easy lamp and air filter access for quick and convenient replacements

Easy lamp and air filter access for quick and convenient replacements USB Plug 'n Play: Instantly projects images, transmits audio and controls the presentations from either a Windows ® PC or Mac via a standard USB cable; USB Type A port offers PC-free image slideshows and direct connection to the Epson ® DC-06 document camera

Instantly projects images, transmits audio and controls the presentations from either a Windows PC or Mac via a standard USB cable; USB Type A port offers PC-free image slideshows and direct connection to the Epson DC-06 document camera Convenient Control: Direct Power On and Off allows for an installed projector to be powered on and off with a flip of a wall switch; Instant Off ® enables teachers to avoid delays when starting and finishing presentations and be up and running in seconds; A/V Mute Slide stops the sound and picture to allow for a quick pause in the presentation

Direct Power On and Off allows for an installed projector to be powered on and off with a flip of a wall switch; Instant Off enables teachers to avoid delays when starting and finishing presentations and be up and running in seconds; A/V Mute Slide stops the sound and picture to allow for a quick pause in the presentation Virtual Remote: Allows teachers to use a virtual projector remote control on their computer via a web browser when connected to a network, eliminating the need to carry a physical remote control; performs basic functions such as power, source search, volume, AV mute, closed captioning, and page up/down

Allows teachers to use a virtual projector remote control on their computer via a web browser when connected to a network, eliminating the need to carry a physical remote control; performs basic functions such as power, source search, volume, AV mute, closed captioning, and page up/down Teaching Aids: Pre-designed line and graph pattern templates or customizable images aid in instruction, saving valuable class time by eliminating the need for teachers to draw lines and grids on a whiteboard or blackboard

Pre-designed line and graph pattern templates or customizable images aid in instruction, saving valuable class time by eliminating the need for teachers to draw lines and grids on a whiteboard or blackboard Extended Lamp Life: Using Epson's exclusive E-TORL ® lamp technology, the PowerLite 935W lamp life can last up to 4,000 hours 3 in economy mode, helping to maximize presentation time

Using Epson's exclusive E-TORL lamp technology, the PowerLite 935W lamp life can last up to 4,000 hours in economy mode, helping to maximize presentation time 3LCD Technology: Features the latest, 3LCD, 3-chip technology to deliver amazing, true-to-life color and detail for powerful presentations; 3LCD technology provides an energy efficient light engine which efficiently uses available lamp light to create stunning images; in contrast to 1-chip DLP technology, 3LCD requires, on average, 25 percent less electricity per lumen of brightness4

Epson's Brighter Futures® sales and support education initiative is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. Brighter Futures offers special pricing, extended Epson limited warranty coverage for three years, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors.

Color Brightness Specification and Projector Performance

The new color brightness specification (measuring red, green and blue) published by the Society of Information Display (SID) allows consumers to compare projector color brightness without conducting a side-by-side shootout. With today's high definition content, teachers and students want to enjoy content with higher quality in brighter environments. For a truly impressive image, projectors need to offer both high color brightness and high white brightness. High color brightness enables an even brighter color image for larger screen sizes and on a larger variety of screen materials. Without sufficient color brightness, images may be muddy, soft and lose detail, even in a dark room. Whether projecting a presentation, interactive lesson or movie, Epson's line of education projectors deliver consistent color brightness and white brightness, allowing students and teachers to view life-like reproduction of any content.

Pricing, Availability and Support

The Epson PowerLite 935W projector will be available in February 2013 for $1,199 through pro audio/visual dealers, mail order, distribution, commercial channels, and at www.epson.com. Epson's projectors come with a two-year limited warranty (three years for Brighter Futures customers) that includes two elite technical support services - Epson PrivateLine® phone support with direct access to an expedited support telephone line and a two-year Road Service projector replacement program that includes projector exchange in one business day with paid shipping. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global imaging and innovation leader whose product lineup ranges from inkjet printers and 3LCD projectors to sensors and other microdevices. Dedicated to exceeding the vision of its customers worldwide, Epson delivers customer value based on compact, energy-saving, and high-precision technologies in markets spanning enterprise and the home to commerce and industry.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 81,000 employees in 97 companies around the world, and is proud of its ongoing contributions to the global environment and the communities in which it operates. Epson America, Inc. based in Long Beach, Calif. is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: www.Epson.com.

You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/EpsonAmerica), Twitter (http://twitter.com/EpsonAmerica) and (http://twitter.com/EpsonEducation) and YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/EpsonTV).

1 Based upon Q3 2012 worldwide front projection market share estimates from Pacific Media Associates.

2 White and color light output will vary depending on mode selected. White light output measured using ISO 21118 standard.

3 Lamp life will vary depending upon mode selected, environmental conditions and usage. Lamp Brightness decreases over time.

4 Data source: ProjectorCentral.com Jan. 2012. Average of 1,122 shipping models for which the manufacturers provided lumens and total power data, all resolutions and brightness levels. Energy efficiency was measured as wattage per lumen. It was measured for both 3LCD and 1-chip projectors in each of five brightness segments. 3LCD projectors averaged less required electricity per lumen in each of the five segments.

Note: EPSON, PowerLite, E-TORL, EasyMP, Instant Off, and Quick Corner are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures and PrivateLine are registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.