AsiaInfo-Linkage Advances Nepal Telecom Software Upgrade

BEIJING and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- AsiaInfo-Linkage ASIA ("AsiaInfo-Linkage" or the "Company"), a leading provider of telecommunications software solutions and related services, today announced the successful implementation of its industry leading Veris Billing system for the CDMA network of Nepal Doorsanchar Company Limited ("Nepal Telecom"), the largest telecommunications operator in Nepal.

This first phase of a comprehensive software upgrade for Nepal Telecom was completed within only 4 months from the project kick-off, providing fully convergent billing and real-time online charging for pre-paid and postpaid subscribers on the CDMA network.

"We are delighted at the swift delivery of Real Time Billing for our CDMA network in this project, and are looking forward to leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Veris Billing system. We are also confident that the extension of the billing solution for other networks will be as smooth as the first one," said Nepal Telecom's Managing Director Mr. Amar Nath Singh.

"This is the first major milestone in our project with Nepal Telecom. We look forward to continued progress as we provide our customer with greatly enhanced service capabilities," said AsiaInfo-Linkage Chief Executive Officer Steve Zhang. "Our work with Nepal Telecom is representative of the opportunities we are targeting as we expand our international operations."

AsiaInfo-Linkage is contracted to provide convergent real time billing and customer relationship management software solutions to Nepal Telecom across its full service portfolio, including GSM mobile, CDMA Mobile, PSTN fixed line, ADSL Internet, EVDO and Wimax. The Veris product suite is already proven at other large clients in Asia, and is now set to benefit Nepal Telecom's seven million subscribers. The next phase of the project will focus on Veris CRM implementation, providing Nepal Telecom with an end-to-end system that streamlines and simplifies key support functions. Ultimately the Veris™ deployment is designed to meet Nepal Telecom's target of servicing 17 million customers with 21 million subscriptions.

About AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. and the Veris™ product suite

AsiaInfo-Linkage, Inc. ASIA is a leading provider of high-quality software solutions and IT services to the telecommunications industry. Headquartered in Beijing, we employ more than 11,000 professionals worldwide, providing a full suite of business and operational support solutions (BSS/OSS) and associated professional services. Our core Veris™ product suite includes billing and customer care systems that serve nearly a billion subscribers globally, plus business intelligence, network management and security solutions.

Our customers work with us to converge large scale pre- and post-paid mobile operations; improve time to market for new products and services; and develop cost-effective new business models. In China, we have more than 50% market share in billing, CRM and business intelligence through our longstanding partnerships with China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. Our aim is to be the leading IT solutions provider to the global telecommunications industry, enabling the Connected Digital Lifestyle, and helping our customers build, maintain, operate and constantly improve their network infrastructure and IT environment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this document is as of January 29, 2013. AsiaInfo-Linkage assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information or future events or developments.

This document contains forward-looking information about AsiaInfo-Linkage's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: government telecommunications infrastructure and budgetary policy in China; our ability to maintain our concentrated customer base; the long and variable billing cycles for our products and services that can cause our revenues and operating results to vary significantly from period to period; our ability to meet our working capital requirements; our ability to retain our executive officers; our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; potential liabilities we are exposed to because we extend warranties to our customers; risks associated with cost overruns and delays; our ability to develop or acquire new products or enhancements to our software products that are marketable on a timely and cost-effective basis; our ability to adequately protect our proprietary rights; the competitive nature of the markets we operate in; political and economic policies of the Chinese government; and the outcome of the Special Committee's evaluation of strategic alternatives, including the privatization proposal announced on January 20, 2012. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2011, and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

