VASCO announces North American IR Summit in New York

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. and ZURICH, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VDSI; www.vasco.com), a leading software security company specializing in authentication products, announced that it will hold an Investor Relations ("IR") Summit in New York.

On March 12, at 11:30 am EDT, the IR Summit will take place in Flanders House, The New York Times Building, 620 Eighth Avenue, 44th Fl - NY, NY, 10018.

T. Kendall Hunt, Founder, Chairman and CEO, and Cliff Bown, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the Company, including its 2013 plan for rolling out MYDIGIPASS.COM, VASCO's business-to-consumer authentication services offering.

Agenda :

11:30 am: Welcome

am: Welcome 12:00 – 1:30 pm : Presentations by management and buffet lunch

– : Presentations by management and buffet lunch 1:30 – 2:30 pm : Q&A followed by networking and MYDIGIPASS.COM demo and account activation

To participate in VASCO's IR Summit, investors can subscribe at:

https://www.vasco.com/investor_relations/info/investors_overview/us_investor_road_show.aspx

About VASCO

VASCO is a leading supplier of strong authentication and e-signature solutions and services specializing in Internet security applications and transactions. VASCO has positioned itself as a global software company for Internet security serving a customer base of approximately 10,000 companies in more than 100 countries, including approximately 1,700 international financial institutions. VASCO's prime markets are the financial sector, enterprise security, e-commerce and e-government.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements (1) are identified by use of terms and phrases such as "expect," "believe," "will," "anticipate," "emerging," "intend," "plan," "could," "may," "estimate," "should," "objective" and "goal," "possible," "potential," and similar words and expressions, but such words and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying them, and (2) are subject to risks and uncertainties and represent our present expectations or beliefs concerning future events. VASCO cautions that the forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors have been described in greater detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2010 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, (a) risks of general market conditions, including currency fluctuations and the uncertainties in world economic and financial markets, (b) risks inherent to the computer and network security industry, including rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, increasing numbers of patent infringement claims, changes in customer requirements, price competitive bidding, and changing government regulations, and (c) risks specific to VASCO, including, demand for our products and services, competition from more established firms and others, pressures on price levels and our historical dependence on relatively few products, certain suppliers and certain key customers. Reference is made to VASCO's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding VASCO and its operations.

This document may contain trademarks of VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including VASCO, the VASCO "V" design, DIGIPASS, VACMAN, aXsGUARD and IDENTIKEY.

For more information contact: Jochem Binst, +32 2 609 97 00, jbinst@vasco.com

