ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Webcast Alert: Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Conference of 4Q12 Results Conference Call

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 2:32 AM | 1 min read

SAO PAULO, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Bradesco S.A. BBDBBDC announces the following webcast:

What:    

4Q12 Results of Banco Bradesco S.A.

When:    

Tuesday, January 29, 2013 at 09:00 a.m. (US Eastern Time) / 12:00 p.m. (Brazil time)

Where:  

http://www.mediatown.com.br/prnewswire/player/?id=1045

How:        

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.



Contact: Ivani Benazzi de Andrade +011-55-11-2178-6218, 4823.ivani@bradesco.com.br or Carlos Tsuyoshi Yamashita, +011-55-11-2178-6204, 4823.carlos@bradesco.com.br, both of Banco Bradesco

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://www.bradesco.com.br/ir.

Speakers:

Mr. Marco Antonio Rossi
Chief Executive Officer of Bradesco Seguros Group (Insurance) and Bradesco Executive Vice President

Mr. Luiz Carlos Angelotti
Executive Managing Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Mr. Moacir Nachbar Junior
Deputy Officer

Mr. Paulo Faustino da Costa
Market Relations Department Director Source: Banco Bradesco S.A.

SOURCE Banco Bradesco S.A.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases