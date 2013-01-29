Webcast Alert: Banco Bradesco S.A. Announces Conference of 4Q12 Results Conference Call

SAO PAULO, Jan. 29, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Bradesco S.A. BBDBBDC announces the following webcast:
What:
4Q12 Results of Banco Bradesco S.A.
When:
Tuesday, January 29, 2013 at 09:00 a.m. (US Eastern Time) / 12:00 p.m. (Brazil time)
Where:
How:
Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.
Contact: Ivani Benazzi de Andrade +011-55-11-2178-6218, 4823.ivani@bradesco.com.br or Carlos Tsuyoshi Yamashita, +011-55-11-2178-6204, 4823.carlos@bradesco.com.br, both of Banco Bradesco
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://www.bradesco.com.br/ir.
Speakers:
Mr. Marco Antonio Rossi
Chief Executive Officer of Bradesco Seguros Group (Insurance) and Bradesco Executive Vice President
Mr. Luiz Carlos Angelotti
Executive Managing Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Moacir Nachbar Junior
Deputy Officer
Mr. Paulo Faustino da Costa
Market Relations Department Director Source: Banco Bradesco S.A.
