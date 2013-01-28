Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Arbitron, Inc.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Arbitron, Inc. ("Arbitron" or the "Company") ARB relating to the proposed acquisition by Nielsen Holdings N.V.A. ("Nielsen").

Under the terms of the transaction, Arbitron shareholders will receive only $48.00 in cash for each share of Arbitron stock they own. The investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the Board of Directors of Arbitron for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process to Nielsen. The focus of the investigation is whether the Arbitron Board of Directors breached their fiduciary duties by failing to conduct an adequate and fair sales process prior to agreeing to this proposed transaction. The transaction includes various deal protections including a $32.7 million termination fee, which may prevent a superior offer from being made.

If you own shares of Arbitron stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the proposed transaction, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 602, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by e-mail at investorrelations@brodsky-smith.com visiting http://brodsky-smith.com/532-arb-arbitron-inc.html, by calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

SOURCE Brodsky & Smith, LLC