Digital Realty To Host Analyst Day On January 31, 2013 In New York

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR, a leading global provider of data center solutions, will host an Analyst Day for institutional investors and sell-side analysts in New York beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 31, 2013. Michael F. Foust, Chief Executive Officer and A. William Stein, CFO and Chief Investment Officer, along with key members of the senior management team will host a series of presentations focusing on the Company's portfolio and market overview of the U.S., Asia Pacific and Europe regions, acquisition landscape, next generation data centers, global sales strategy, and 2013 financial outlook and guidance. The event will also include keynote speaker, Richard Villars, IDC Datacenter & Cloud Analyst, to discuss The New IT and Datacenter Dynamics.

A live audio webcast of the event and presentation materials will be available through the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at www.digitalrealty.com. The audio replay and presentation materials will be available on the website through Thursday, February 14, 2013.



About Digital Realty

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on delivering customer driven data center solutions by providing secure, reliable and cost effective facilities that meet each customer's unique data center needs. Digital Realty's customers include domestic and international companies across multiple industry verticals ranging from information technology and Internet enterprises, to manufacturing and financial services. Digital Realty's 110 properties, excluding three properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, comprise approximately 21.2 million square feet as of October 26, 2012, including 2.2 million square feet of space held for redevelopment. Digital Realty's portfolio is located in 32 markets throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. Additional information about Digital Realty is included in the Company Overview, which is available on the Investors page of Digital Realty's website at http://www.digitalrealty.com.





