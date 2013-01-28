ñol

MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 8:07 PM | 219 min read

Record $164.5 Million in Total Revenues

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroStrategy® Incorporated MSTR, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence (BI) and mobile software, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2012 (the fourth quarter of its 2012 fiscal year).

Fourth quarter 2012 revenues were $164.5 million versus $160.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 3% increase.  Product licenses revenues for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $46.3 million versus $54.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 15% decrease.  Product support and other services revenues for MicroStrategy's core BI business for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $109.7 million versus $99.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 10% increase. 

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $111.3 million versus $113.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 2% decrease.  The decrease in operating expenses was due primarily to a reduction in sales and marketing expense.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $8.2 million, or $0.73 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2011.

As of December 31, 2012, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents of $224.4 million versus $199.6 million as of December 31, 2011, an increase of $24.8 million.  As of December 31, 2012, MicroStrategy had 9,057,303 shares of class A common stock and 2,227,327 shares of class B common stock outstanding.

Fourth Quarter Highlights in Big Data, Mobile Applications, and Cloud-based BI

In the fourth quarter of 2012, MicroStrategy continued to bolster its position as a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence and mobile software.  The company continued to offer visionary thought leadership, superior service to its customers, and disruptive new products.

MicroStrategy Announces the General Availability of Express, an Innovative New Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Offering

In October 2012, MicroStrategy announced the general availability of Express, enabling any business person – regardless of technical skill – to access and analyze data on their own, and deploy powerful data-driven mobile apps to thousands of users within days.  Express combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the analytical depth, performance and scalability of world-class business intelligence.  Business people can access on-premises and cloud-based data rapidly and securely, and explore it using powerful and intuitive data visualizations.  They can design and share mobile apps without writing a line of code.  They can build boardroom-quality dashboards using pixel-perfect editing capabilities, and automatically publish personalized documents to any number of recipients.  To try the free service, visit http://www.microstrategy.com/cloud/express/.

MicroStrategy Rated #1 by Dresner Advisory Study for Second Year in a Row for Mobile Business Intelligence Offering

In November 2012, MicroStrategy announced that it has been rated the top Mobile Business Intelligence offering out of 25 product offerings in the widely followed 2012 Wisdom of Crowds® Mobile Business Intelligence Market Study® from Dresner Advisory Services.  This is the second year in a row MicroStrategy Mobile received this number one ranking.

The MicroStrategy Mobile BI platform goes above and beyond standard business intelligence to become a full mobile app development platform.  The MicroStrategy Mobile App Platform enables organizations to build a wide variety of essential mobile apps that deliver workflows, transactions, mobile operations systems access, multimedia, and business intelligence in compelling custom native apps.  The Dresner study rated MicroStrategy the top Mobile BI offering, with the highest platform score and the highest customer user rating for Mobile BI among all 25 vendors rated.

MicroStrategy Enhances Innovative Big Data Capabilities with Certified Integration to Amazon Redshift Analytical Data Warehouse Service

In November 2012, MicroStrategy announced that it certified its integration with the Amazon Redshift data warehouse service.  Launched by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Redshift is a cloud-based analytical data warehouse service designed to deliver high performance analytics for data warehouse and Big Data applications.

MicroStrategy Releases Survey Results on the Use of Tablet Computers to Support Sales Activities

In December 2012, MicroStrategy announced the results of a survey of over 500 U.S. organizations on the use of tablet computers to support sales activities across many industries.  Results of the online survey revealed that:

  • Nearly one in two salespeople cite limited mobile access to key sales systems – i.e. Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Content Management, Order Management – as a challenge.
  • C-level executives point to their respective salesforces' lack of understanding of customer needs as a major barrier to selling (75%), along with failure to keep product knowledge current (50%).
  • The top five desired activities to perform on a mobile device include:  create or update opportunities, view sales collateral, view CRM records, view sales analytics, and collaborate and share ideas with other sales team members.
  • Most sales organizations (72%) grade themselves at a B-level or below on sales meeting quality.  To see additional survey result detail, visit http://www.microstrategy.com/download/files/mobile/MSESurveyResults.pdf.

Examples of Customer Deals from Q4 2012

Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is a Canadian-based gold mining company with mines and projects in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Ghana, Mauritania, Russia and the United States, employing approximately 8,000 people worldwide.  Kinross is expanding its use of the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence, Mobile and Analytics platforms to support initiatives around continuous improvement, cost management and mining productivity.  Kinross selected MicroStrategy for its integrated architecture platform, ease-of-use, and visualization and reporting capabilities.

Nielsen Holdings N.V.

Nielsen Holdings N.V. NLSN is a global information and measurement company with leading market positions in marketing and consumer information, television and other media measurement, online intelligence, mobile measurement, trade shows and related properties.  Nielsen selected MicroStrategy as its enterprise BI and Mobile software solution to provide its manufacturing, retailer and media clients with the ability to report and analyze market information for their respective products and services.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy MSTR is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software, including the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Platform™, the MicroStrategy Mobile Platform™, and MicroStrategy Applications™.  The Company offers its technologies for deployment in customer data centers and as proprietary cloud services.  The MicroStrategy BI Platform enables leading organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute business insight throughout the enterprise.  The MicroStrategy Mobile Platform lets organizations rapidly build enterprise-caliber mobile applications needed to mobilize business processes and information.  MicroStrategy Applications are a set of application services designed to help enterprises deploy mobile commerce and loyalty services, build mobile identity and cyber security services, as well as generate real-time insights into consumer preferences.  MicroStrategy Cloud™ allows enterprises to deploy MicroStrategy BI apps and mobile apps more quickly and with lower financial risk than with traditional on-premises solutions.  To learn more about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/microstrategy) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/microstrategy).

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Business Intelligence Platform, MicroStrategy Mobile Platform, MicroStrategy Applications, MicroStrategy Express, and MicroStrategy Cloud are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries.  Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may include statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements," including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.  Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy's new offerings, including MicroStrategy 9.3, MicroStrategy Express, MicroStrategy Wisdom, MicroStrategy Alert and MicroStrategy Usher; the Company's ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company's other products in the marketplace; the timing of significant orders; delays in the Company's ability to develop or ship new products; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including significant downturns in industries, including the financial services and retail industries, in which we have a significant number of customers; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in the Company's registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2012

2011

2012

2011*

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues







Product licenses

$          46,265

$          54,502

$        147,344

$        154,574

Product support and other services

118,188

105,764

447,262

407,576

  Total revenues

164,453

160,266

594,606

562,150







Cost of revenues







Product licenses

1,632

2,260

5,819

8,774

Product support and other services

38,050

35,392

146,973

133,246

  Total cost of revenues

39,682

37,652

152,792

142,020







Gross profit

124,771

122,614

441,814

420,130







Operating expenses







Sales and marketing

59,230

69,125

219,845

243,029

Research and development

26,708

22,312

94,565

72,618

General and administrative

25,340

22,223

97,251

89,441

  Total operating expenses

111,278

113,660

411,661

405,088







Income from operations before







financing and other income and income taxes

13,493

8,954

30,153

15,042







Financing and other (expense) income 







Interest income, net

50

60

141

199

Gain on sale of investment

-

-

-

3,371

Other (expense) income, net

(1,801)

666

(1,063)

688

  Total financing and other (expense) income

(1,751)

726

(922)

4,258







Income from operations before income taxes

11,742

9,680

29,231

19,300

  Provision for income taxes

3,502

680

8,685

1,360







Net income

$           8,240

$           9,000

$        20,546

$        17,940







Basic earnings per share (1):

$             0.73

$             0.84

$             1.87

$             1.67

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share

11,245

10,767

10,995

10,719







Diluted earnings per share (1):

$             0.73

$             0.81

$             1.84

$             1.62

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share

11,281

11,078

11,174

11,066







(1) Basic and fully diluted earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.






*Derived from audited financial statements.







 

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)













Core BI Business

Angel.com

Consolidated

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2012

2011

2012

2011

2012

2011

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenues











Product licenses

$             46,265

$             54,502

$                   -

$                   -

$             46,265

$             54,502

Product support and other services

109,721

99,467

-

-

109,721

99,467

Angel.com services

-

-

8,467

6,297

8,467

6,297

  Total revenues

155,986

153,969

8,467

6,297

164,453

160,266











Cost of revenues











Product licenses

1,632

2,260

-

-

1,632

2,260

Product support and other services

34,807

32,539

-

-

34,807

32,539

Angel.com services

-

-

3,243

2,853

3,243

2,853

  Total cost of revenues

36,439

34,799

3,243

2,853

39,682

37,652

Gross profit

119,547

119,170

5,224

3,444

124,771

122,614











Operating expenses











Sales and marketing

56,590

66,628

2,640

2,497

59,230

69,125

Research and development

25,079

20,946

1,629

1,366

26,708

22,312

General and administrative

24,192

21,288

1,148

935

25,340

22,223

  Total operating expenses

105,861

108,862

5,417

4,798

111,278

113,660











Income (loss) from operations before











financing and other income and income taxes

13,686

10,308

(193)

(1,354)

13,493

8,954











Financing and other (expense) income











Interest income, net

50

60

-

-

50

60

Gain on sale of investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other (expense) income, net

(1,799)

709

(2)

(43)

(1,801)

666

  Total financing and other (expense) income

(1,749)

769

(2)

(43)

(1,751)

726

Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

$           11,937

$           11,077

$             (195)

$          (1,397)

$           11,742

$              9,680

  Provision for income taxes








3,502

680











Net income








$             8,240

$              9,000











Basic earnings per share








$               0.73

$                0.84

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share






11,245

10,767











Diluted earnings per share








$               0.73

$                0.81

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share






11,281

11,078

 

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)













Core BI Business

Angel.com

Consolidated

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2012

2011

2012

2011

2012

2011

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)











Revenues











Product licenses

$           147,344

$           154,574

$                   -

$                   -

$           147,344

$           154,574

Product support and other services

418,380

382,594

-

-

418,380

382,594

Angel.com services

-

-

28,882

24,982

28,882

24,982

  Total revenues

565,724

537,168

28,882

24,982

594,606

562,150











Cost of revenues











Product licenses

5,819

8,774

-

-

5,819

8,774

Product support and other services

135,257

121,924

-

-

135,257

121,924

Angel.com services

-

-

11,716

11,322

11,716

11,322

  Total cost of revenues

141,076

130,698

11,716

11,322

152,792

142,020

Gross profit

424,648

406,470

17,166

13,660

441,814

420,130











Operating expenses











Sales and marketing

209,975

231,504

9,870

11,525

219,845

243,029

Research and development

88,190

67,863

6,375

4,755

94,565

72,618

General and administrative

93,384

86,237

3,867

3,204

97,251

89,441

  Total operating expenses

391,549

385,604

20,112

19,484

411,661

405,088











Income (loss) from operations before











financing and other income and income taxes

33,099

20,866

(2,946)

(5,824)

30,153

15,042











Financing and other (expense) income











Interest income (expense), net

143

199

(2)

-

141

199

Gain on sale of investment

-

3,371

-

-

-

3,371

Other (expense) income, net

(1,035)

764

(28)

(76)

(1,063)

688

  Total financing and other (expense) income

(892)

4,334

(30)

(76)

(922)

4,258

Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

$           32,207

$           25,200

$          (2,976)

$          (5,900)

$           29,231

$           19,300

  Provision for income taxes








8,685

1,360











Net income








$           20,546

$           17,940











Basic earnings per share








$               1.87

$                1.67

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share






10,995

10,719











Diluted earnings per share








$               1.84

$                1.62

Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share






11,174

11,066

 

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)





December 31,

December 31,

2012

2011*

Assets

(unaudited)

Current assets



  Cash and cash equivalents

$         224,393

$         199,634

  Restricted cash and short-term investments

86

289

  Accounts receivable, net

93,758

94,723

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,288

17,043

  Deferred tax assets, net

26,616

31,516

Total current assets

358,141

343,205



Property and equipment, net

100,514

95,311

Capitalized software development costs, net

10,360

7,031

Deposits and other assets

5,259

5,306

Deferred tax assets, net

3,664

2,998

Total Assets

$       477,938

$       453,851



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities



  Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$           42,492

$           46,401

  Accrued compensation and employee benefits

74,153

68,308

  Deferred revenue and advance payments

101,888

103,199

  Deferred tax liabilities

523

485

Total current liabilities

219,056

218,393



Deferred revenue and advance payments

8,823

10,841

Other long-term liabilities

43,517

45,141

Deferred tax liabilities

6,231

10,498



Total Liabilities

277,627

284,873



Stockholders' Equity



  Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized;


      no shares issued or outstanding

-

-

  Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized;


    15,462 shares issued and 9,057 shares outstanding, and 14,810 shares


     issued and 8,405 shares outstanding, respectively

15

15

  Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized;


     2,227 and 2,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

2

2

  Additional paid-in capital

468,087

457,837

  Treasury stock, at cost; 6,405 shares

(475,184)

(475,184)

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,515)

(2,052)

  Retained earnings

208,906

188,360

Total Stockholders' Equity

200,311

168,978

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$       477,938

$       453,851



*Derived from audited financial statements.


 

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended



December 31,



2012

2011*



(unaudited)

Operating activities:




Net income

$      20,546

$      17,940

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

24,519

18,526

Bad debt expense

4,977

1,485

Deferred taxes

(79)

(5,403)

Gain on sale of investment

-

(3,371)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

(3,438)

(15,141)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,002

7,115

Deposits and other assets

94

85

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,154

4,775

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

5,431

9,061

Deferred revenue and advance payments

(3,861)

18,498

Other long-term liabilities

(2,461)

7,244

Net cash provided by operating activities

49,884

60,814






Investing activities:




Proceeds from sale of investment

-

3,371

Purchases of property and equipment

(31,116)

(40,660)

Capitalized software development costs

(8,148)

(5,907)

Insurance proceeds

3,206

7,065

Decrease (increase) in restricted cash and investments

225

(51)

Net cash used in investing activities

(35,833)

(36,182)






Financing activities:




Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options

10,250

2,463

Payments on capital lease obligations

(491)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

9,759

2,463






Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

949

(1,558)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

24,759

25,537

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

199,634

174,097

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$    224,393

$    199,634






*Derived from audited financial statements.



 

MSTR-F

Contact:
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Investor Relations
ir@microstrategy.com
(703) 848-8600

SOURCE MicroStrategy Incorporated

