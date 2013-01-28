MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results

Record $164.5 Million in Total Revenues
TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroStrategy® Incorporated MSTR, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence (BI) and mobile software, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2012 (the fourth quarter of its 2012 fiscal year).
Fourth quarter 2012 revenues were $164.5 million versus $160.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 3% increase. Product licenses revenues for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $46.3 million versus $54.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 15% decrease. Product support and other services revenues for MicroStrategy's core BI business for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $109.7 million versus $99.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 10% increase.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $111.3 million versus $113.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 2% decrease. The decrease in operating expenses was due primarily to a reduction in sales and marketing expense.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $8.2 million, or $0.73 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2011.
As of December 31, 2012, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents of $224.4 million versus $199.6 million as of December 31, 2011, an increase of $24.8 million. As of December 31, 2012, MicroStrategy had 9,057,303 shares of class A common stock and 2,227,327 shares of class B common stock outstanding.
Fourth Quarter Highlights in Big Data, Mobile Applications, and Cloud-based BI
In the fourth quarter of 2012, MicroStrategy continued to bolster its position as a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence and mobile software. The company continued to offer visionary thought leadership, superior service to its customers, and disruptive new products.
MicroStrategy Announces the General Availability of Express, an Innovative New Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Offering
In October 2012, MicroStrategy announced the general availability of Express, enabling any business person – regardless of technical skill – to access and analyze data on their own, and deploy powerful data-driven mobile apps to thousands of users within days. Express combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the analytical depth, performance and scalability of world-class business intelligence. Business people can access on-premises and cloud-based data rapidly and securely, and explore it using powerful and intuitive data visualizations. They can design and share mobile apps without writing a line of code. They can build boardroom-quality dashboards using pixel-perfect editing capabilities, and automatically publish personalized documents to any number of recipients. To try the free service, visit http://www.microstrategy.com/cloud/express/.
MicroStrategy Rated #1 by Dresner Advisory Study for Second Year in a Row for Mobile Business Intelligence Offering
In November 2012, MicroStrategy announced that it has been rated the top Mobile Business Intelligence offering out of 25 product offerings in the widely followed 2012 Wisdom of Crowds® Mobile Business Intelligence Market Study® from Dresner Advisory Services. This is the second year in a row MicroStrategy Mobile received this number one ranking.
The MicroStrategy Mobile BI platform goes above and beyond standard business intelligence to become a full mobile app development platform. The MicroStrategy Mobile App Platform enables organizations to build a wide variety of essential mobile apps that deliver workflows, transactions, mobile operations systems access, multimedia, and business intelligence in compelling custom native apps. The Dresner study rated MicroStrategy the top Mobile BI offering, with the highest platform score and the highest customer user rating for Mobile BI among all 25 vendors rated.
MicroStrategy Enhances Innovative Big Data Capabilities with Certified Integration to Amazon Redshift Analytical Data Warehouse Service
In November 2012, MicroStrategy announced that it certified its integration with the Amazon Redshift data warehouse service. Launched by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Redshift is a cloud-based analytical data warehouse service designed to deliver high performance analytics for data warehouse and Big Data applications.
MicroStrategy Releases Survey Results on the Use of Tablet Computers to Support Sales Activities
In December 2012, MicroStrategy announced the results of a survey of over 500 U.S. organizations on the use of tablet computers to support sales activities across many industries. Results of the online survey revealed that:
- Nearly one in two salespeople cite limited mobile access to key sales systems – i.e. Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Content Management, Order Management – as a challenge.
- C-level executives point to their respective salesforces' lack of understanding of customer needs as a major barrier to selling (75%), along with failure to keep product knowledge current (50%).
- The top five desired activities to perform on a mobile device include: create or update opportunities, view sales collateral, view CRM records, view sales analytics, and collaborate and share ideas with other sales team members.
- Most sales organizations (72%) grade themselves at a B-level or below on sales meeting quality. To see additional survey result detail, visit http://www.microstrategy.com/download/files/mobile/MSESurveyResults.pdf.
Examples of Customer Deals from Q4 2012
Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is a Canadian-based gold mining company with mines and projects in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Ghana, Mauritania, Russia and the United States, employing approximately 8,000 people worldwide. Kinross is expanding its use of the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence, Mobile and Analytics platforms to support initiatives around continuous improvement, cost management and mining productivity. Kinross selected MicroStrategy for its integrated architecture platform, ease-of-use, and visualization and reporting capabilities.
Nielsen Holdings N.V.
Nielsen Holdings N.V. NLSN is a global information and measurement company with leading market positions in marketing and consumer information, television and other media measurement, online intelligence, mobile measurement, trade shows and related properties. Nielsen selected MicroStrategy as its enterprise BI and Mobile software solution to provide its manufacturing, retailer and media clients with the ability to report and analyze market information for their respective products and services.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy MSTR is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software, including the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Platform™, the MicroStrategy Mobile Platform™, and MicroStrategy Applications™. The Company offers its technologies for deployment in customer data centers and as proprietary cloud services. The MicroStrategy BI Platform enables leading organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute business insight throughout the enterprise. The MicroStrategy Mobile Platform lets organizations rapidly build enterprise-caliber mobile applications needed to mobilize business processes and information. MicroStrategy Applications are a set of application services designed to help enterprises deploy mobile commerce and loyalty services, build mobile identity and cyber security services, as well as generate real-time insights into consumer preferences. MicroStrategy Cloud™ allows enterprises to deploy MicroStrategy BI apps and mobile apps more quickly and with lower financial risk than with traditional on-premises solutions. To learn more about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/microstrategy) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/microstrategy).
MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Business Intelligence Platform, MicroStrategy Mobile Platform, MicroStrategy Applications, MicroStrategy Express, and MicroStrategy Cloud are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
This press release may include statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements," including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy's new offerings, including MicroStrategy 9.3, MicroStrategy Express, MicroStrategy Wisdom, MicroStrategy Alert and MicroStrategy Usher; the Company's ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company's other products in the marketplace; the timing of significant orders; delays in the Company's ability to develop or ship new products; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including significant downturns in industries, including the financial services and retail industries, in which we have a significant number of customers; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in the Company's registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2012
2011
2012
2011*
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Product licenses
$ 46,265
$ 54,502
$ 147,344
$ 154,574
Product support and other services
118,188
105,764
447,262
407,576
Total revenues
164,453
160,266
594,606
562,150
Cost of revenues
Product licenses
1,632
2,260
5,819
8,774
Product support and other services
38,050
35,392
146,973
133,246
Total cost of revenues
39,682
37,652
152,792
142,020
Gross profit
124,771
122,614
441,814
420,130
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
59,230
69,125
219,845
243,029
Research and development
26,708
22,312
94,565
72,618
General and administrative
25,340
22,223
97,251
89,441
Total operating expenses
111,278
113,660
411,661
405,088
Income from operations before
financing and other income and income taxes
13,493
8,954
30,153
15,042
Financing and other (expense) income
Interest income, net
50
60
141
199
Gain on sale of investment
-
-
-
3,371
Other (expense) income, net
(1,801)
666
(1,063)
688
Total financing and other (expense) income
(1,751)
726
(922)
4,258
Income from operations before income taxes
11,742
9,680
29,231
19,300
Provision for income taxes
3,502
680
8,685
1,360
Net income
$ 8,240
$ 9,000
$ 20,546
$ 17,940
Basic earnings per share (1):
$ 0.73
$ 0.84
$ 1.87
$ 1.67
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share
11,245
10,767
10,995
10,719
Diluted earnings per share (1):
$ 0.73
$ 0.81
$ 1.84
$ 1.62
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share
11,281
11,078
11,174
11,066
(1) Basic and fully diluted earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.
*Derived from audited financial statements.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Core BI Business
Angel.com
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2012
2011
2012
2011
2012
2011
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Product licenses
$ 46,265
$ 54,502
$ -
$ -
$ 46,265
$ 54,502
Product support and other services
109,721
99,467
-
-
109,721
99,467
Angel.com services
-
-
8,467
6,297
8,467
6,297
Total revenues
155,986
153,969
8,467
6,297
164,453
160,266
Cost of revenues
Product licenses
1,632
2,260
-
-
1,632
2,260
Product support and other services
34,807
32,539
-
-
34,807
32,539
Angel.com services
-
-
3,243
2,853
3,243
2,853
Total cost of revenues
36,439
34,799
3,243
2,853
39,682
37,652
Gross profit
119,547
119,170
5,224
3,444
124,771
122,614
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
56,590
66,628
2,640
2,497
59,230
69,125
Research and development
25,079
20,946
1,629
1,366
26,708
22,312
General and administrative
24,192
21,288
1,148
935
25,340
22,223
Total operating expenses
105,861
108,862
5,417
4,798
111,278
113,660
Income (loss) from operations before
financing and other income and income taxes
13,686
10,308
(193)
(1,354)
13,493
8,954
Financing and other (expense) income
Interest income, net
50
60
-
-
50
60
Gain on sale of investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other (expense) income, net
(1,799)
709
(2)
(43)
(1,801)
666
Total financing and other (expense) income
(1,749)
769
(2)
(43)
(1,751)
726
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
$ 11,937
$ 11,077
$ (195)
$ (1,397)
$ 11,742
$ 9,680
Provision for income taxes
3,502
680
Net income
$ 8,240
$ 9,000
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.73
$ 0.84
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share
11,245
10,767
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.73
$ 0.81
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share
11,281
11,078
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Core BI Business
Angel.com
Consolidated
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2012
2011
2012
2011
2012
2011
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Product licenses
$ 147,344
$ 154,574
$ -
$ -
$ 147,344
$ 154,574
Product support and other services
418,380
382,594
-
-
418,380
382,594
Angel.com services
-
-
28,882
24,982
28,882
24,982
Total revenues
565,724
537,168
28,882
24,982
594,606
562,150
Cost of revenues
Product licenses
5,819
8,774
-
-
5,819
8,774
Product support and other services
135,257
121,924
-
-
135,257
121,924
Angel.com services
-
-
11,716
11,322
11,716
11,322
Total cost of revenues
141,076
130,698
11,716
11,322
152,792
142,020
Gross profit
424,648
406,470
17,166
13,660
441,814
420,130
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
209,975
231,504
9,870
11,525
219,845
243,029
Research and development
88,190
67,863
6,375
4,755
94,565
72,618
General and administrative
93,384
86,237
3,867
3,204
97,251
89,441
Total operating expenses
391,549
385,604
20,112
19,484
411,661
405,088
Income (loss) from operations before
financing and other income and income taxes
33,099
20,866
(2,946)
(5,824)
30,153
15,042
Financing and other (expense) income
Interest income (expense), net
143
199
(2)
-
141
199
Gain on sale of investment
-
3,371
-
-
-
3,371
Other (expense) income, net
(1,035)
764
(28)
(76)
(1,063)
688
Total financing and other (expense) income
(892)
4,334
(30)
(76)
(922)
4,258
Income (loss) from operations before income taxes
$ 32,207
$ 25,200
$ (2,976)
$ (5,900)
$ 29,231
$ 19,300
Provision for income taxes
8,685
1,360
Net income
$ 20,546
$ 17,940
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.87
$ 1.67
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share
10,995
10,719
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.84
$ 1.62
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share
11,174
11,066
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2012
2011*
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 224,393
$ 199,634
Restricted cash and short-term investments
86
289
Accounts receivable, net
93,758
94,723
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,288
17,043
Deferred tax assets, net
26,616
31,516
Total current assets
358,141
343,205
Property and equipment, net
100,514
95,311
Capitalized software development costs, net
10,360
7,031
Deposits and other assets
5,259
5,306
Deferred tax assets, net
3,664
2,998
Total Assets
$ 477,938
$ 453,851
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 42,492
$ 46,401
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
74,153
68,308
Deferred revenue and advance payments
101,888
103,199
Deferred tax liabilities
523
485
Total current liabilities
219,056
218,393
Deferred revenue and advance payments
8,823
10,841
Other long-term liabilities
43,517
45,141
Deferred tax liabilities
6,231
10,498
Total Liabilities
277,627
284,873
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized;
15,462 shares issued and 9,057 shares outstanding, and 14,810 shares
issued and 8,405 shares outstanding, respectively
15
15
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized;
2,227 and 2,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
468,087
457,837
Treasury stock, at cost; 6,405 shares
(475,184)
(475,184)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,515)
(2,052)
Retained earnings
208,906
188,360
Total Stockholders' Equity
200,311
168,978
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 477,938
$ 453,851
*Derived from audited financial statements.
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2012
2011*
(unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net income
$ 20,546
$ 17,940
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,519
|
18,526
|
Bad debt expense
|
4,977
|
1,485
|
Deferred taxes
|
(79)
|
(5,403)
|
Gain on sale of investment
|
-
|
(3,371)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(3,438)
|
(15,141)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,002
|
7,115
|
Deposits and other assets
|
94
|
85
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
3,154
|
4,775
|
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|
5,431
|
9,061
|
Deferred revenue and advance payments
|
(3,861)
|
18,498
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
(2,461)
|
7,244
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
49,884
|
60,814
|
Investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of investment
|
-
|
3,371
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(31,116)
|
(40,660)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
(8,148)
|
(5,907)
|
Insurance proceeds
|
3,206
|
7,065
|
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash and investments
|
225
|
(51)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(35,833)
|
(36,182)
|
Financing activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options
|
10,250
|
2,463
|
Payments on capital lease obligations
|
(491)
|
-
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
9,759
|
2,463
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
949
|
(1,558)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
24,759
|
25,537
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
199,634
|
174,097
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 224,393
|
$ 199,634
|
*Derived from audited financial statements.
MSTR-F
Contact:
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Investor Relations
ir@microstrategy.com
(703) 848-8600
SOURCE MicroStrategy Incorporated
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.