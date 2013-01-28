MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results

Record $164.5 Million in Total Revenues

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroStrategy® Incorporated MSTR, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence (BI) and mobile software, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2012 (the fourth quarter of its 2012 fiscal year).

Fourth quarter 2012 revenues were $164.5 million versus $160.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 3% increase. Product licenses revenues for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $46.3 million versus $54.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 15% decrease. Product support and other services revenues for MicroStrategy's core BI business for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $109.7 million versus $99.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 10% increase.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $111.3 million versus $113.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2011, a 2% decrease. The decrease in operating expenses was due primarily to a reduction in sales and marketing expense.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $8.2 million, or $0.73 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $9.0 million, or $0.81 per share on a diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2011.

As of December 31, 2012, MicroStrategy had cash and cash equivalents of $224.4 million versus $199.6 million as of December 31, 2011, an increase of $24.8 million. As of December 31, 2012, MicroStrategy had 9,057,303 shares of class A common stock and 2,227,327 shares of class B common stock outstanding.

Fourth Quarter Highlights in Big Data, Mobile Applications, and Cloud-based BI

In the fourth quarter of 2012, MicroStrategy continued to bolster its position as a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence and mobile software. The company continued to offer visionary thought leadership, superior service to its customers, and disruptive new products.

MicroStrategy Announces the General Availability of Express, an Innovative New Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Offering

In October 2012, MicroStrategy announced the general availability of Express, enabling any business person – regardless of technical skill – to access and analyze data on their own, and deploy powerful data-driven mobile apps to thousands of users within days. Express combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the analytical depth, performance and scalability of world-class business intelligence. Business people can access on-premises and cloud-based data rapidly and securely, and explore it using powerful and intuitive data visualizations. They can design and share mobile apps without writing a line of code. They can build boardroom-quality dashboards using pixel-perfect editing capabilities, and automatically publish personalized documents to any number of recipients. To try the free service, visit http://www.microstrategy.com/cloud/express/.

MicroStrategy Rated #1 by Dresner Advisory Study for Second Year in a Row for Mobile Business Intelligence Offering

In November 2012, MicroStrategy announced that it has been rated the top Mobile Business Intelligence offering out of 25 product offerings in the widely followed 2012 Wisdom of Crowds® Mobile Business Intelligence Market Study® from Dresner Advisory Services. This is the second year in a row MicroStrategy Mobile received this number one ranking.

The MicroStrategy Mobile BI platform goes above and beyond standard business intelligence to become a full mobile app development platform. The MicroStrategy Mobile App Platform enables organizations to build a wide variety of essential mobile apps that deliver workflows, transactions, mobile operations systems access, multimedia, and business intelligence in compelling custom native apps. The Dresner study rated MicroStrategy the top Mobile BI offering, with the highest platform score and the highest customer user rating for Mobile BI among all 25 vendors rated.

MicroStrategy Enhances Innovative Big Data Capabilities with Certified Integration to Amazon Redshift Analytical Data Warehouse Service

In November 2012, MicroStrategy announced that it certified its integration with the Amazon Redshift data warehouse service. Launched by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Redshift is a cloud-based analytical data warehouse service designed to deliver high performance analytics for data warehouse and Big Data applications.

MicroStrategy Releases Survey Results on the Use of Tablet Computers to Support Sales Activities

In December 2012, MicroStrategy announced the results of a survey of over 500 U.S. organizations on the use of tablet computers to support sales activities across many industries. Results of the online survey revealed that:

Nearly one in two salespeople cite limited mobile access to key sales systems – i.e. Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Content Management, Order Management – as a challenge.

C-level executives point to their respective salesforces' lack of understanding of customer needs as a major barrier to selling (75%), along with failure to keep product knowledge current (50%).

The top five desired activities to perform on a mobile device include: create or update opportunities, view sales collateral, view CRM records, view sales analytics, and collaborate and share ideas with other sales team members.

Most sales organizations (72%) grade themselves at a B-level or below on sales meeting quality. To see additional survey result detail, visit http://www.microstrategy.com/download/files/mobile/MSESurveyResults.pdf.

Examples of Customer Deals from Q4 2012

Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is a Canadian-based gold mining company with mines and projects in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Ghana, Mauritania, Russia and the United States, employing approximately 8,000 people worldwide. Kinross is expanding its use of the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence, Mobile and Analytics platforms to support initiatives around continuous improvement, cost management and mining productivity. Kinross selected MicroStrategy for its integrated architecture platform, ease-of-use, and visualization and reporting capabilities.

Nielsen Holdings N.V.

Nielsen Holdings N.V. NLSN is a global information and measurement company with leading market positions in marketing and consumer information, television and other media measurement, online intelligence, mobile measurement, trade shows and related properties. Nielsen selected MicroStrategy as its enterprise BI and Mobile software solution to provide its manufacturing, retailer and media clients with the ability to report and analyze market information for their respective products and services.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy MSTR is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software, including the MicroStrategy Business Intelligence (BI) Platform™, the MicroStrategy Mobile Platform™, and MicroStrategy Applications™. The Company offers its technologies for deployment in customer data centers and as proprietary cloud services. The MicroStrategy BI Platform enables leading organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute business insight throughout the enterprise. The MicroStrategy Mobile Platform lets organizations rapidly build enterprise-caliber mobile applications needed to mobilize business processes and information. MicroStrategy Applications are a set of application services designed to help enterprises deploy mobile commerce and loyalty services, build mobile identity and cyber security services, as well as generate real-time insights into consumer preferences. MicroStrategy Cloud™ allows enterprises to deploy MicroStrategy BI apps and mobile apps more quickly and with lower financial risk than with traditional on-premises solutions. To learn more about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/microstrategy) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/microstrategy).

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Business Intelligence Platform, MicroStrategy Mobile Platform, MicroStrategy Applications, MicroStrategy Express, and MicroStrategy Cloud are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release may include statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements," including estimates of future business prospects or financial results and statements containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of MicroStrategy Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to such differences include: the extent and timing of market acceptance of MicroStrategy's new offerings, including MicroStrategy 9.3, MicroStrategy Express, MicroStrategy Wisdom, MicroStrategy Alert and MicroStrategy Usher; the Company's ability to recognize revenue or deferred revenue through delivery of products or satisfactory performance of services; continued acceptance of the Company's other products in the marketplace; the timing of significant orders; delays in the Company's ability to develop or ship new products; competitive factors; general economic conditions, including significant downturns in industries, including the financial services and retail industries, in which we have a significant number of customers; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed in the Company's registration statements and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011*



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Revenues















Product licenses

$ 46,265

$ 54,502

$ 147,344

$ 154,574 Product support and other services

118,188

105,764

447,262

407,576 Total revenues

164,453

160,266

594,606

562,150

















Cost of revenues















Product licenses

1,632

2,260

5,819

8,774 Product support and other services

38,050

35,392

146,973

133,246 Total cost of revenues

39,682

37,652

152,792

142,020

















Gross profit

124,771

122,614

441,814

420,130

















Operating expenses















Sales and marketing

59,230

69,125

219,845

243,029 Research and development

26,708

22,312

94,565

72,618 General and administrative

25,340

22,223

97,251

89,441 Total operating expenses

111,278

113,660

411,661

405,088

















Income from operations before















financing and other income and income taxes

13,493

8,954

30,153

15,042

















Financing and other (expense) income















Interest income, net

50

60

141

199 Gain on sale of investment

-

-

-

3,371 Other (expense) income, net

(1,801)

666

(1,063)

688 Total financing and other (expense) income

(1,751)

726

(922)

4,258

















Income from operations before income taxes

11,742

9,680

29,231

19,300 Provision for income taxes

3,502

680

8,685

1,360

















Net income

$ 8,240

$ 9,000

$ 20,546

$ 17,940

















Basic earnings per share (1):

$ 0.73

$ 0.84

$ 1.87

$ 1.67 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share

11,245

10,767

10,995

10,719

















Diluted earnings per share (1):

$ 0.73

$ 0.81

$ 1.84

$ 1.62 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share

11,281

11,078

11,174

11,066

















(1) Basic and fully diluted earnings per share for class A and class B common stock are the same.













*Derived from audited financial statements.

















MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)





























Core BI Business

Angel.com

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011

2012

2011



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

























Revenues























Product licenses

$ 46,265

$ 54,502

$ -

$ -

$ 46,265

$ 54,502 Product support and other services

109,721

99,467

-

-

109,721

99,467 Angel.com services

-

-

8,467

6,297

8,467

6,297 Total revenues

155,986

153,969

8,467

6,297

164,453

160,266

























Cost of revenues























Product licenses

1,632

2,260

-

-

1,632

2,260 Product support and other services

34,807

32,539

-

-

34,807

32,539 Angel.com services

-

-

3,243

2,853

3,243

2,853 Total cost of revenues

36,439

34,799

3,243

2,853

39,682

37,652 Gross profit

119,547

119,170

5,224

3,444

124,771

122,614

























Operating expenses























Sales and marketing

56,590

66,628

2,640

2,497

59,230

69,125 Research and development

25,079

20,946

1,629

1,366

26,708

22,312 General and administrative

24,192

21,288

1,148

935

25,340

22,223 Total operating expenses

105,861

108,862

5,417

4,798

111,278

113,660

























Income (loss) from operations before























financing and other income and income taxes

13,686

10,308

(193)

(1,354)

13,493

8,954

























Financing and other (expense) income























Interest income, net

50

60

-

-

50

60 Gain on sale of investment

-

-

-

-

-

- Other (expense) income, net

(1,799)

709

(2)

(43)

(1,801)

666 Total financing and other (expense) income

(1,749)

769

(2)

(43)

(1,751)

726 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

$ 11,937

$ 11,077

$ (195)

$ (1,397)

$ 11,742

$ 9,680 Provision for income taxes

















3,502

680

























Net income

















$ 8,240

$ 9,000

























Basic earnings per share

















$ 0.73

$ 0.84 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share













11,245

10,767

























Diluted earnings per share

















$ 0.73

$ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share













11,281

11,078

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data)





























Core BI Business

Angel.com

Consolidated



Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011

2012

2011

2012

2011



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

























Revenues























Product licenses

$ 147,344

$ 154,574

$ -

$ -

$ 147,344

$ 154,574 Product support and other services

418,380

382,594

-

-

418,380

382,594 Angel.com services

-

-

28,882

24,982

28,882

24,982 Total revenues

565,724

537,168

28,882

24,982

594,606

562,150

























Cost of revenues























Product licenses

5,819

8,774

-

-

5,819

8,774 Product support and other services

135,257

121,924

-

-

135,257

121,924 Angel.com services

-

-

11,716

11,322

11,716

11,322 Total cost of revenues

141,076

130,698

11,716

11,322

152,792

142,020 Gross profit

424,648

406,470

17,166

13,660

441,814

420,130

























Operating expenses























Sales and marketing

209,975

231,504

9,870

11,525

219,845

243,029 Research and development

88,190

67,863

6,375

4,755

94,565

72,618 General and administrative

93,384

86,237

3,867

3,204

97,251

89,441 Total operating expenses

391,549

385,604

20,112

19,484

411,661

405,088

























Income (loss) from operations before























financing and other income and income taxes

33,099

20,866

(2,946)

(5,824)

30,153

15,042

























Financing and other (expense) income























Interest income (expense), net

143

199

(2)

-

141

199 Gain on sale of investment

-

3,371

-

-

-

3,371 Other (expense) income, net

(1,035)

764

(28)

(76)

(1,063)

688 Total financing and other (expense) income

(892)

4,334

(30)

(76)

(922)

4,258 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes

$ 32,207

$ 25,200

$ (2,976)

$ (5,900)

$ 29,231

$ 19,300 Provision for income taxes

















8,685

1,360

























Net income

















$ 20,546

$ 17,940

























Basic earnings per share

















$ 1.87

$ 1.67 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic earnings per share













10,995

10,719

























Diluted earnings per share

















$ 1.84

$ 1.62 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing diluted earnings per share













11,174

11,066

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data)













December 31,

December 31,



2012

2011* Assets

(unaudited)



Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 224,393

$ 199,634 Restricted cash and short-term investments 86

289 Accounts receivable, net

93,758

94,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,288

17,043 Deferred tax assets, net

26,616

31,516 Total current assets

358,141

343,205









Property and equipment, net

100,514

95,311 Capitalized software development costs, net 10,360

7,031 Deposits and other assets

5,259

5,306 Deferred tax assets, net

3,664

2,998 Total Assets

$ 477,938

$ 453,851









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 42,492

$ 46,401 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 74,153

68,308 Deferred revenue and advance payments 101,888

103,199 Deferred tax liabilities

523

485 Total current liabilities

219,056

218,393









Deferred revenue and advance payments 8,823

10,841 Other long-term liabilities

43,517

45,141 Deferred tax liabilities

6,231

10,498









Total Liabilities

277,627

284,873









Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock undesignated, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized;





no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 330,000 shares authorized;





15,462 shares issued and 9,057 shares outstanding, and 14,810 shares





issued and 8,405 shares outstanding, respectively 15

15 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 165,000 shares authorized;





2,227 and 2,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2

2 Additional paid-in capital

468,087

457,837 Treasury stock, at cost; 6,405 shares (475,184)

(475,184) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,515)

(2,052) Retained earnings

208,906

188,360 Total Stockholders' Equity

200,311

168,978 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 477,938

$ 453,851









*Derived from audited financial statements.







MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)











Twelve Months Ended









December 31,









2012

2011*









(unaudited)



Operating activities:









Net income

$ 20,546

$ 17,940

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

24,519

18,526



Bad debt expense

4,977

1,485



Deferred taxes

(79)

(5,403)



Gain on sale of investment

-

(3,371)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(3,438)

(15,141)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,002

7,115



Deposits and other assets

94

85



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,154

4,775



Accrued compensation and employee benefits

5,431

9,061



Deferred revenue and advance payments

(3,861)

18,498



Other long-term liabilities

(2,461)

7,244





Net cash provided by operating activities

49,884

60,814















Investing activities:









Proceeds from sale of investment

-

3,371

Purchases of property and equipment

(31,116)

(40,660)

Capitalized software development costs

(8,148)

(5,907)

Insurance proceeds

3,206

7,065

Decrease (increase) in restricted cash and investments

225

(51)





Net cash used in investing activities

(35,833)

(36,182)















Financing activities:









Proceeds from sale of class A common stock under exercise of employee stock options

10,250

2,463

Payments on capital lease obligations

(491)

-





Net cash provided by financing activities

9,759

2,463















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

949

(1,558) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

24,759

25,537 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

199,634

174,097 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 224,393

$ 199,634















*Derived from audited financial statements.









