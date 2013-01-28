Lifshitz Law Firm Announces Investigation of Concur Technologies, Inc., Fifth Street Finance Corp., Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. and Whole Foods Market, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ --

Concur Technologies, Inc.

Lifshitz Law Firm announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the proposed vote scheduled for March 13, 2013 to approve the Concur Technologies, Inc. ("Concur") (CNQR) Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan, including amendments to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock available for issuance thereunder by 4,600,000 shares. The increase in the number of shares could have a substantial dilutive effect on Concur stock.

For more information about our investigation, please contact Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (212) 213-6222 Ext. 18 or by sending an e-mail including your contact information to: info@jlclasslaw.com.

Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Lifshitz Law Firm announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the proposed vote scheduled for March 14, 2013 to approve an amendment to the Fifth Street Finance Corp. ("Fifth Street") (FSC) Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, from 150,000,000 to 250,000,000 shares. The increase in the number of shares could have a substantial dilutive effect on Fifth Street common stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Lifshitz Law Firm announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the proposed vote scheduled for March 12, 2013 to approve an amendment to the Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. ("Hovnanian" or the "Company") (HOV) Amended Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation") to increase the number of authorized shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The increase in the number of authorized shares could have a substantial dilutive effect on Hovnanian common stock.

Whole Foods Market, Inc.

Lifshitz Law Firm announces an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the proposed vote scheduled for March 15, 2013 to approve the amendment to the Whole Foods Market, Inc. ("Whole Foods") (WFM) 2009 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance pursuant to such plan by an additional 14.5 million shares. The increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock could have a substantial dilutive effect on Whole Foods stock.

Lifshitz Law Firm is a New York based law firm with significant experience representing investors in merger-related shareholder class actions, shareholder derivative actions, and securities fraud class actions. For more information about the firm, please visit our website at www.jlclasslaw.com.

